Season › 2025-26 › News
Everton News Catch-Up
A few things have popped up this week that were probably not worth an article on their own. We have brought them together in this thread, with links if you want more information.
1) Hackney talks underway
The Bobble has posted on social media that Everton have entered into talks with Middlesbrough, the intent being to secure the signing of Hayden Hackney. The 23-year-old’s preference is to join Everton over a number of other Premier League clubs who are said to be interested.
2) Everton put a price on Ndiaye
The Athletic's Paddy Boyland is claiming Everton want £70M for Ndiaye, who has been refusing to sign a new contract.
3) Nathan Patterson is a target for Sheffield Utd
Sheffield United are interested in Nathan Patterson; however, Burnley’s Kyle Walker is their main target and interest in Patterson will only be followed up if they cannot convince Walker to take a substantial paycut.
4) Summer Events at Hill Dickinson Stadium
The club website features a list of various events and activities planned for the summer at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
5) Inside Everton's £50M summer transfer plan
The i Paper claims to have gone Inside Everton's £50M summer transfer plan — with five key targets listed [behind a paywall].
Reader Comments (1)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
How to get rid of these ads and support TW
1 Posted 05/06/2026 at 19:37:16
Everton's Hackney approach firmly knocked back
Latest from Sky Sports News' Lyall Thomas and Vinny O'Connor:
Everton have been firmly knocked back by Middlesbrough following an initial approach for Hayden Hackney.
The Premier League club are thought to be far away from Boro's valuation and there are no further talks ongoing at this stage.
Everton are one of a number of clubs interested in Hackney including Tottenham, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.