05/06/2026





A few things have popped up this week that were probably not worth an article on their own. We have brought them together in this thread, with links if you want more information.

1) Hackney talks underway

The Bobble has posted on social media that Everton have entered into talks with Middlesbrough, the intent being to secure the signing of Hayden Hackney. The 23-year-old’s preference is to join Everton over a number of other Premier League clubs who are said to be interested.

2) Everton put a price on Ndiaye

The Athletic's Paddy Boyland is claiming Everton want £70M for Ndiaye, who has been refusing to sign a new contract.

3) Nathan Patterson is a target for Sheffield Utd

Sheffield United are interested in Nathan Patterson; however, Burnley’s Kyle Walker is their main target and interest in Patterson will only be followed up if they cannot convince Walker to take a substantial paycut.

4) Summer Events at Hill Dickinson Stadium

The club website features a list of various events and activities planned for the summer at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

5) Inside Everton's £50M summer transfer plan

The i Paper claims to have gone Inside Everton's £50M summer transfer plan — with five key targets listed [behind a paywall].

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