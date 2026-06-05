05/06/2026



(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Seamus Coleman has named the group of former Everton teammates that he believes can lead the side in his absence.

Coleman called time on his Everton career at the end of the 2025/26 season, departing after 17 years and 435 appearances for the Toffees.

The Irishman's exit means Everton will have a new club captain next season for the first time since 2019, with vice-captain James Tarkowski and third captain Jordan Pickford the frontrunners for the role.

Coleman believes the current group has the necessary leaders to ensure 'standards are passed on', and backed James Garner and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to step up.

Garner this week discussed his desire to take more responsibility, after an individual campaign that earned him Everton's Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season awards.

“It’s important that, as you move on, the standards are passed on and we’ve got that,” Coleman told evertontv.

“We’ve got Jordan [Pickford], Tarky [Tarkowski], [James] Garner and Kiernan [Dewsbury-Hall], among others. So there's so many of them stepping up into that role.

“It's important they keep relaying that message and it's important they get to know the fanbase. It's important the fanbase keep pushing them because, ultimately, as I’ve said so many times, it's a massive football club. And we're fortunate to be here and we have to wear that shirt with pride.”

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