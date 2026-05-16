16/05/2026



Dario Osario playing for Chile in New Zealand (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images) Dario Osario playing for Chile in New Zealand

As the summer transfer window approaches, the Rumour Mill is beginning to ramp up — and Dario Osorio is the latest name linked with Everton.

According to Give Me Sport’s Senior Football Correspondent, Ben Jacobs, the Blues are one of three Premier League clubs tracking the FC Midtjylland winger. Bournemouth and Crystal Palace — two clubs widely admired for their recent recruitment success — are also understood to be monitoring the Chile international.

Now into his fourth season at FC Midtjylland, Osorio is one of several highly-rated young talents attracting attention from Premier League scouts.

The Danish side have built a strong reputation for player development over the last decade or so, helping launch the careers of names such as Simon Kjær, Joachim Andersen and Alexander Sørloth.

Osorio joined Midtjylland from Universidad de Chile as a teenager and has since surpassed 100 senior appearances.

Despite the recent redundancy of Scandinavian scout Ola Nielsen, the winger is believed to remain firmly on Everton’s recruitment radar alongside teammates Franculino and Senegalese defender Ousmane Diao.

Though still only 22 years old, Osorio has already earned 23 caps for Chile, scoring twice at senior level.

Chile’s failure to qualify for this summer’s World Cup could potentially aid any transfer pursuit, with the winger available for a full pre-season should a move materialise.

A tall, rangy right-winger who prefers to cut inside onto his stronger left foot, Osorio has stylistically been compared to a young Ángel Di María.

Whether attempting cross-field switches or unleashing shots from distance, his natural instinct is to drift infield and influence attacks centrally.

Dario Osorio Stats: Why Premier League Clubs Are Interested

In the 2025-26 Danish Superliga season, Osorio averaged 3.41 shots per game and 1.28 shots on target per match — both figures placing him among the top 1% of wide players in the division.

His 72.4% long-ball accuracy also ranked him in the top 6% among positional peers, highlighting his ability to progress attacks quickly and switch play effectively.

Osorio has registered six goals and six assists in league action, while only two players in the division boast better assists-per-90 numbers.

However, it is arguably his ball-carrying ability and work rate that have generated the most admiration from English scouts.

Europa League Form Shows Dario Osario’s Potential

Osorio ranks in the top 5% of Danish Superliga wingers for:

Successful dribbles (2.89)

Fouls won (2.8)

Duels won (7.97)

The obvious caveat is the significant jump between Danish football and the Premier League. Very few would expect those numbers to translate immediately.

Encouragingly for interested clubs, Osorio also impressed in the Europa League. He ranked among the top 10% of wingers for assists, successful dribbles, and fouls won, while placing in the top 20% for:

Touches in the opposition box

Big chances created

Duels won

Midtjylland themselves enjoyed an impressive European campaign, finishing behind only Lyon and Aston Villa in the league phase while recording victories over Nottingham Forest and Celtic. The Danes eventually exited on penalties in a rematch against Forest in the Round of 16.

Could Osorio be a smart signing for Everton?

Modern football recruitment is more data-driven than ever, and it is easy to understand the appeal of Osorio despite the obvious risks attached to any player stepping up from the Danish Superliga.

Everton are still expected to prioritise Premier League-ready additions this summer, with Harry Wilson viewed as one obvious right-wing option following initial January interest.

However, with strong competition expected for the Fulham winger and a rumoured price tag of €20M (£17.4M) for Osorio, the latter could represent a younger alternative with significant long-term upside.

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