21/05/2026





Instead of spending the summer working on how to improve his Everton side that is set to finish the season without a win in the entirety of April and May, David Moyes will be supplementing his generous Everton pay packet by doing World Cup punditry for TalkSport.

The Everton manager is joining a squad that includes Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler, former England international Kyle Walker, Emmanuel Petit who was a World Cup winner in 1998, former Netherlands and Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, and British rapper and Tottenham fan AJ Tracey.

The action begins in North America on 11 June when Mexico take on South Africa and ends in New York for the final on 19 July.

Scotland begin their campaign against Haiti on 14 June, then play Morocco on 19 June -- both in Boston -- and Brazil in Miami on 24 June.

England, meanwhile, start on 17 June against Croatia in Dallas, then face Ghana in Boston on 23 June and go to New York to play Panama on 27 June.

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