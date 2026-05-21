Michael Kenrick 21/05/2026 10comments  |  Jump to last

Instead of spending the summer working on how to improve his Everton side that is set to finish the season without a win in the entirety of April and May,  David Moyes will be supplementing his generous Everton pay packet by doing World Cup punditry for TalkSport.

The Everton manager is joining a squad that includes Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler, former England international Kyle Walker, Emmanuel Petit who was a World Cup winner in 1998, former Netherlands and Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, and  British rapper and Tottenham fan AJ Tracey. 

The action begins in North America on 11 June when Mexico take on South Africa and ends in New York for the final on 19 July.

Scotland begin their campaign against Haiti on 14 June, then play Morocco on 19 June -- both in Boston -- and Brazil in Miami on 24 June.

England, meanwhile, start on 17 June against Croatia in Dallas, then face Ghana in Boston on 23 June and go to New York to play Panama on 27 June.

 

Reader Comments (10)

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Kevin Molloy
1 Posted 21/05/2026 at 10:44:27
I've just read this story that Moyes will be a pundit for TalkSport for the World Cup, following in the footsteps of Roberto all those years ago when things first began to go tits up.

Not only that, but TalkSport are flying their pundits over to America, so if he stays out there the whole time, or even 3-4 weeks, that is a direct impact on our pre-season. A really bad one.
Steve Brown
2 Posted 21/05/2026 at 10:59:41
Moysey’s future is in punditry.

Hopefully starting at the end of the season.
Mick Springstein
3 Posted 21/05/2026 at 11:50:13
Could that be the most pointlessly obscure and contradictory headline of the week?

It's certainly up there.
Stu Gre
4 Posted 21/05/2026 at 12:00:11
He'll hate watching Brazil.
Merle Urquart
5 Posted 21/05/2026 at 12:01:53
Ha ha, you could not make this up... "Let me tell you where Harry Kane is going wrong... he's scoring too many goals and not tracking back enough."
Ian Bennett
6 Posted 21/05/2026 at 12:06:42
Premier League Manager Watches World Cup, is a better headline...

Honestly, get a grip with this utter nonsense. Or is this now the Daily Moan?
John Collins
7 Posted 21/05/2026 at 12:25:13
Restrict him to commenting on games involving attacking teams only.

He may be able to learn how to do that!
Michael Kenrick
8 Posted 21/05/2026 at 12:32:10
Actually, I was worried I'd have to watch him bumble on endlessly but thankfully he's not on telly.

And I never ever listen to TalkShite... so Double Winny!
Andrew Merrick
9 Posted 21/05/2026 at 12:49:33
Oh boy, comedy club stuff this...
Steve Brown
10 Posted 21/05/2026 at 12:52:43
In a shocking development, Ian Bennett leaps in with a trigger-finger defence of David Moyes.

Keep going Ian, he might leave you a tenner in his will.

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