10/06/2026





Burnley have won £40M in a compensation claim for losses incurred through Everton's PSR breaches.

It's not enough to break the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), be denied any of the most obvious mitigations, and be accused of gaining a 'Sporting Advantage' -- despite having the lowest net spend in the Premier League...

No, Everton must now pay £40M in compensation to Burnley, who have successfully claimed that their relegation in 2022-23 would not have happened if the points deduction Everton were punished with had been applied in that season.

The case went to trial last Autumn. Everton were initially deducted 10 points in late 2023 for breaches of PSR in the 2021-22 Premier League season. This was reduced to 6 points on appeal in early 2024.

Burnley were given leave to sue Everton for compensation after the punitive points deduction was applied because they were relegated to the Championship at the end of the 2021-22 season, part of the period that Everton were charged for breaching PSR.

Everton are understood to be appealing the judgment, which is expected to be published later this week by the Premier League.

Everton have released the following statement:

'Everton Football Club is surprised and angered by the decision of a Premier League Independent Disciplinary Commission to order a compensation payment to Burnley Football Club in relation to Everton’s PSR breach in June 2022. 'Everton has appealed the decision and is clear in its belief the ruling is fundamentally flawed in both law and fact. 'The Club does not recognise the findings of the panel in determining Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League in May 2022 was caused by a sporting advantage gained by Everton due to a breach of Profit & Sustainability Rules, for which a substantive sporting sanction has already been received. 'This ruling sets a dangerous and unworkable precedent for English football, given it is constructed on a principle that a club can be in breach of financial rules at any point in a financial year. 'Everton believes the panel’s ruling misrepresents the clear evidence presented by its legal representatives and that an appeal will be successful. 'The Club is confident of its ongoing PSR compliance and has also obtained confirmation from the Premier League of its clear position that this ruling should not be the cause of any future PSR sanction. Evertonians can be assured that ownership are focused, with strengthened resolve, on delivering their vision of returning Everton to the top echelon of English football. 'No further comment will be made on this matter until the appeal process has been successfully concluded.'

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