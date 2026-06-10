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Everton lose PSR compensation case brought by Burnley
Burnley have won £40M in a compensation claim for losses incurred through Everton's PSR breaches.
It's not enough to break the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), be denied any of the most obvious mitigations, and be accused of gaining a 'Sporting Advantage' -- despite having the lowest net spend in the Premier League...
No, Everton must now pay £40M in compensation to Burnley, who have successfully claimed that their relegation in 2022-23 would not have happened if the points deduction Everton were punished with had been applied in that season.
The case went to trial last Autumn. Everton were initially deducted 10 points in late 2023 for breaches of PSR in the 2021-22 Premier League season. This was reduced to 6 points on appeal in early 2024.
Burnley were given leave to sue Everton for compensation after the punitive points deduction was applied because they were relegated to the Championship at the end of the 2021-22 season, part of the period that Everton were charged for breaching PSR.
Everton are understood to be appealing the judgment, which is expected to be published later this week by the Premier League.
Everton have released the following statement:
'Everton Football Club is surprised and angered by the decision of a Premier League Independent Disciplinary Commission to order a compensation payment to Burnley Football Club in relation to Everton’s PSR breach in June 2022.
'Everton has appealed the decision and is clear in its belief the ruling is fundamentally flawed in both law and fact.
'The Club does not recognise the findings of the panel in determining Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League in May 2022 was caused by a sporting advantage gained by Everton due to a breach of Profit & Sustainability Rules, for which a substantive sporting sanction has already been received.
'This ruling sets a dangerous and unworkable precedent for English football, given it is constructed on a principle that a club can be in breach of financial rules at any point in a financial year.
'Everton believes the panel’s ruling misrepresents the clear evidence presented by its legal representatives and that an appeal will be successful.
'The Club is confident of its ongoing PSR compliance and has also obtained confirmation from the Premier League of its clear position that this ruling should not be the cause of any future PSR sanction. Evertonians can be assured that ownership are focused, with strengthened resolve, on delivering their vision of returning Everton to the top echelon of English football.
'No further comment will be made on this matter until the appeal process has been successfully concluded.'
Reader Comments (13)
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2 Posted 10/06/2026 at 13:58:17
Everton to pay Burnley millions over PSR breaches/
Sounds like complete tosh. Hopefully the appeal will be successful.
3 Posted 10/06/2026 at 14:05:34
4 Posted 10/06/2026 at 14:09:59
Does anyone know if we have to take that off our revenue for the coming year? If so, that is much of our transfer budget up in smoke.
5 Posted 10/06/2026 at 14:12:04
6 Posted 10/06/2026 at 14:16:10
But why stop there? What about teams who didn't win the league (eg, if Man City are found in breach) or didn't get an European place?
Apparently Man City are watching it all very carefully. It's a joke how Everton are always hit. The ‘deducting points from Everton' became a meme about random unfairness, for goodness sake.
7 Posted 10/06/2026 at 14:44:54
8 Posted 10/06/2026 at 15:03:06
The above would quite clearly not stand up to too much scrutiny in a court of law... 😀 x
9 Posted 10/06/2026 at 15:13:14
But the twisted logic the Premier League has laid down is that, because Everton breached PSR, they therefore by definition gained an unfair sporting advantage. This enabled them, among other things, to do better in that season than Burnley, who suffered a substantial loss when they were relegated.
10 Posted 10/06/2026 at 15:13:55
I don't know if it is an allowable expense, I doubt it. Friedkins will be covered on this, and it will come out if Moshiri's pocket youd think.
Remind me how chelsea and city got away with it again
11 Posted 10/06/2026 at 15:17:34
12 Posted 10/06/2026 at 15:20:47
Surely it's a case against the PL ?
We can't control when or how we are punished.
This is absolutely ridiculous.
We are being punished for the PLs fuck up!
City will have to pay 100s of millions if this is up held, with teams claiming for lost revenue from losing out on PL titles, prize money, European qualification.
It's a slippery slope, and once the cats out the bag there's no going back.
This needs fucking right off, if anything the PL should be paying this for their incompetent regulations, and mishandling of the whole PSR regulations.
13 Posted 10/06/2026 at 15:33:39
The thing you seem to be missing is that the Premier League is a Club of clubs.
If you're a member of the Club, you agree to abide by the rules set out in the Club's handbook. That includes punishments that you have agreed to (by default) for financial breaches, and the ridiculous ruling that allows one memebr of the club to sue another for perceived loss.
It's crazy, but them's the rules.
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1 Posted 10/06/2026 at 13:40:03
The appeal is in apparently...