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Pre-season Friendly: Bolton Wanderers v Everton
Team News
Everton continue their pre-season runouts with a short trip into the heart of Lancashire and the home of Bolton Wanderers.
David Moyes continues to be hampered by circumstances and squad limitations while his recruitment team have come up with very little so far to boost his numbers.
Jarrad Branthwaite makes a massive return to fitness and is named in the starting lineup, but solitary new signing Hayden Hackney is still not involved. Also missing is Tyler Dibling, with a minor knock. Both young players are expected to feature against Stoke City on Tuesday.
James Garner has had surgery on his groin problem and is now in recovery, but Mykolenko rejoins the squad after taking off last week for the birth of his second child.
Everton: Travers, Aznou, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Röhl, Armstrong, Iroegbunam, Alcaraz, McNeil, Barry.
Subs: King, G Pickford, Keane, Beto, Mykolenko, George, Dewsbury-Hall, Tamen, Finney, Graham, Campbell, Olayiwola, Foster.
Reader Comments (10)
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2 Posted 25/07/2026 at 14:01:30
Not training hard enough for Moyes?
Not tracking back to defend?
Not doing enough work off the ball?
Not arranging the cones properly?
3 Posted 25/07/2026 at 14:02:52
4 Posted 25/07/2026 at 14:04:01
What ever the reason, it doesn't look good for the lad.
5 Posted 25/07/2026 at 14:16:44
However, seeing all the events lined up at the new ground suggests that's where money is. Let's see... but, at this rate, I wouldn't be surprised if they sold the stadium and we rent it.
6 Posted 25/07/2026 at 14:20:43
7 Posted 25/07/2026 at 14:43:17
8 Posted 25/07/2026 at 14:43:20
Big blow.
9 Posted 25/07/2026 at 14:48:08
Qualifying for Europe would have meant real investment. Something they apparently did not want to do.
As for Tyler Dibling, unless he is injured, the writing is on the wall. A loan to a progressive European club may be in order. PSV did Branthwaite a heap of good, something similar may aid Dibling.
10 Posted 25/07/2026 at 14:57:24
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1 Posted 25/07/2026 at 13:59:45
O'Brien at right back?