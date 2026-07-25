25/07/2026

Team News





Everton continue their pre-season runouts with a short trip into the heart of Lancashire and the home of Bolton Wanderers.

David Moyes continues to be hampered by circumstances and squad limitations while his recruitment team have come up with very little so far to boost his numbers.

Jarrad Branthwaite makes a massive return to fitness and is named in the starting lineup, but solitary new signing Hayden Hackney is still not involved. Also missing is Tyler Dibling, with a minor knock. Both young players are expected to feature against Stoke City on Tuesday.

James Garner has had surgery on his groin problem and is now in recovery, but Mykolenko rejoins the squad after taking off last week for the birth of his second child.

Everton: Travers, Aznou, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Röhl, Armstrong, Iroegbunam, Alcaraz, McNeil, Barry.

Subs: King, G Pickford, Keane, Beto, Mykolenko, George, Dewsbury-Hall, Tamen, Finney, Graham, Campbell, Olayiwola, Foster.

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