Michael Kenrick 25/07/2026 10comments  |  Jump to last
Team News

Everton continue their pre-season runouts with a short trip into the heart of Lancashire and the home of Bolton Wanderers.

David Moyes continues to be hampered by circumstances and squad limitations while his recruitment team have come up with very little so far to boost his numbers. 

Jarrad Branthwaite makes a massive return to fitness and is named in the starting lineup, but solitary new signing Hayden Hackney is still not involved. Also missing is Tyler Dibling, with a minor knock. Both young players are expected to feature against Stoke City on Tuesday.

James Garner has had surgery on his groin problem and is now in recovery, but Mykolenko rejoins the squad after taking off last week for the birth of his second child.

 

Everton: Travers, Aznou, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Röhl, Armstrong, Iroegbunam, Alcaraz, McNeil, Barry.  

Subs: King, G Pickford, Keane, Beto, Mykolenko, George, Dewsbury-Hall, Tamen, Finney, Graham, Campbell, Olayiwola, Foster.

 

Reader Comments (10)

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Eric Myles
1 Posted 25/07/2026 at 13:59:45
Is Garner injured?

O'Brien at right back?
Michael Kenrick
2 Posted 25/07/2026 at 14:01:30
The absence of Tyler Dibling is a massive blow.

Not training hard enough for Moyes?
Not tracking back to defend?
Not doing enough work off the ball?
Not arranging the cones properly?
Eric Myles
3 Posted 25/07/2026 at 14:02:52
Probably homesick, Michael.
Mike Powell
4 Posted 25/07/2026 at 14:04:01
Or maybe just not good enough...

What ever the reason, it doesn't look good for the lad.
Luke Welch
5 Posted 25/07/2026 at 14:16:44
I know there's a month left, but the fact Jake O'Brien is still playing right-back is making me think the owners are only going to do enough to keep us in the Premier League.

However, seeing all the events lined up at the new ground suggests that's where money is. Let's see... but, at this rate, I wouldn't be surprised if they sold the stadium and we rent it.
Jay Harris
6 Posted 25/07/2026 at 14:20:43
Or a back 3 with Rohl and Aznou as wing backs?
Kevin Naylor
7 Posted 25/07/2026 at 14:43:17
11/4 Bolton on their own ground looks pretty fair.
Ian Bennett
8 Posted 25/07/2026 at 14:43:20
Garner has had surgery, and wont be fit till the start of the season.

Big blow.
Jack Convery
9 Posted 25/07/2026 at 14:48:08
Luke my thoughts exactly. It seems to me, TFG are not interested in the team, just stability. The fact Gana Gueye was not picked during the run-in to last season speaks volumes.

Qualifying for Europe would have meant real investment. Something they apparently did not want to do.

As for Tyler Dibling, unless he is injured, the writing is on the wall. A loan to a progressive European club may be in order. PSV did Branthwaite a heap of good, something similar may aid Dibling.
Mike Hayes
10 Posted 25/07/2026 at 14:57:24
If Dibling isn’t injured could be going out on loan or sold 🤷💙

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