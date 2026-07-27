27/07/2026



(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

​Everton head to the bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City in the third fixture of the club’s pre-season campaign.

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Stoke struggled to make an impact in the Championship last season, finishing 17th, and have been unable to mount a genuine promotion challenge since their relegation from the Premier League in 2018.

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Mark Robins’ side are stepping up their preparation for the upcoming campaign, which opens with an EFL Cup tie against Oldham Athletic on August 8th.

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Everton Team News

James Garner is a doubt for the start of the Premier League season after Everton confirmed the midfielder has undergone groin surgery. The midfielder has had an operation to address an ongoing issue, and he now faces a race against time to make the season opener against Crystal Palace on August 22nd.

Neither Hayden Hackney nor Tyler Dibling featured at Bolton, though both could be involved at Stoke. Hackney is yet to make an appearance since arriving from Middlesbrough this summer.

“Tyler Dibling misses the Blues’ clash with Bolton due to a minor knock, while summer signing Hayden Hackney continues to be integrated into squad training after recovering from an injury at the end of last season. Both players are expected to feature against Stoke City in midweek,” the club said of the pair.

Jarrad Branthwaite returned to the lineup at Bolton, as David Moyes experimented with a back-three system. Branthwaite is expected to sit out the contest at Stoke as Everton avoid overloading the defender during the pre-season schedule. Michael Keane could come in to replace him if Moyes opts to take another look at the new system.

Everton Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1)

Travers; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Röhl, Armstrong, Iroegbunam, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Beto.

Stoke City vs Everton: Match Details

Kick-off: 8:00 pm BST, Tuesday 28th July 2026

Venue: bet365 Stadium, Stoke

Last Time: Stoke 1-2 Everton, 17/03/2018, Premier League

How to Watch Stoke vs Everton

Pre-season games are available to stream live via evertontv . One-time match passes are available for £5.99 per fixture. All can follow updates here, on the ToffeeWeb Live Forum.

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