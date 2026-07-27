27/07/2026



Photo from Everton FC

Merlin Röhl has said he's happy to be Everton's utility man after fulfilling multiple roles during the opening games of pre-season.

Röhl started at right-back during the first fixture win at Dundee, before stints at wing-back and in central midfield during the goalless draw with Bolton. The German was signed as a midfielder, but has featured in a number of roles during his time at Everton to date.

Right-back has been an ongoing problem position for the Blues, whose search for a signing in that position this summer continues.

Röhl discussed deputising at full-back following the draw at Bolton and said he's willing to feature in any role the manager asks. He hopes his versatility can earn him regular minutes in the upcoming campaign.

“I train everywhere. Sometimes I train at right-back, sometimes on the wing. Sometimes you need to think about, OK, when you're right-back, 'I want to train a little bit for my crossing. I want to train a little bit on this touch’," he said.

“Then you need to have a good balance to train everything. But in the end, you need to be a good footballer to play on the pitch. No matter what position, you just need to be calm on the ball. That's what I'm trying to improve as much as possible so that it doesn't matter which position. I'm always going to be a footballer that is capable of playing on this level. That's my goal.

“I think in football it's so hard to predict anything. You always try to see what's coming.

“It's about my performances. If I had scored two goals at right wing-back, everyone would say, ‘oh yeah, maybe he's a good right wing-back’. That's football. It can change next week again if I play in a different position and perform there. It's always about the situation and how I perform in this one.

“[Against Bolton] I was hoping to get a little bit more [into] offensive situations and counter-attacks, and maybe stayed a little bit too high sometimes. Then they got a little bit in behind sometimes. That's what you learn when you play these positions against a very good team today. I'm going to take a lot from today and always enjoy playing everywhere.”

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