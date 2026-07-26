26/07/2026



Photo from Everton FC

Well, that one was drab.

Drab weather, a drab pre-season performance, and the same old drab issues.

It is only pre-season, there is simply no need to be getting too riled up about performances, but the goalless draw at the Toughsheet Stadium did feel a bit like a continuation of the problems we saw at the end of last term.

Here’s a few things we learned.

GARNER TO MISS PRE-SEASON

We actually learned of this blow just before kick-off, when Everton confirmed Garner has had to undergo surgery on a groin injury. It means the midfielder, who was superb last season after getting a full summer of work under his belt, will now be out until at least the week of the first Premier League game.

Given Garner will have missed pretty much all of pre-season, there seems little chance he will be fit to feature before September, and it will likely be after the extended international break at the end of that month and into October that he is ready to play meaningful minutes at his usual standard.

That should sharpen the focus for Everton’s recruitment. They need a right-back and they need a number 6, especially with Idrissa Gana Gueye’s departure now confirmed.

David Moyes and the recruitment committee need to get on the same page, and get this sorted.

ARMSTRONG SHOWS HIS STUFF

With Garner out and Merlin Röhl playing on the right, Harrison Armstrong got the chance to play in his natural position in central midfield. He took the opportunity to shine.

Armstrong was involved in most things Everton did well in the first half. Cool and composed in possession, active out of it and never afraid to get stuck in.

The teenager has plenty of experience at Championship level, so playing against second-tier opposition (albeit, newly promoted ones) was never going to be too much of an ask.

But it was excellent to see him play in such a commanding fashion, and essentially take the lead in midfield.

Hayden Hackney is set to feature for the first time when Everton take on Stoke City in midweek, but Armstrong is staking his claim in midfield.

BRANTHWAITE IS BACK

Jarrad Branthwaite was never going to play the full game, but to see him back in the line-up, donning his new No.4, is a huge boost.

He was back to doing what he does best, striding out of defence to pick a pass, and offering balance and speed to Everton’s backline.

Do not be surprised if Branthwaite doesn’t feature against Stoke, as his minutes must be carefully managed, but getting him back out on the pitch was the first box to tick off.

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