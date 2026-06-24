24/06/2026





According to reports originating from East Yorkshire, newly-promoted Hull City have earmarked Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam as a key summer target, with whispers suggesting the Tigers are willing to meet a £20M valuation.

With the MKM Stadium getting set for a return to the Premier League, Hull are reportedly eager to inject pace and physicality into their engine room ahead of their tough 22 August opener against Manchester United. Reports from Hull Live and the Liverpool Echo have heavily linked the 22-year-old former Aston Villa midfielder with a move to Humberside as they look to build a squad capable of avoiding the drop.

Iroegbunam, who arrived on Merseyside for a reported £9M back in the summer of 2024, has just 1 year left on his current contract. After shaking off early injury struggles in his first season at Everton, the dynamic midfielder became a much more regular feature last term, clocking 29 Premier League appearances for the Blues.

Everton have already turned down the opportunity to move him on last, reportedly rejecting a bid from Lazio back in January that was probably insufficient to see David Moyes release him from what was then a significantly depleted squad.

However, despite possessing undeniable raw talent and displaying formidable tackling metrics — frequently topping the percentile charts for ground duels won — the youngster has yet to nail down an undisputed starting berth at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. It just seems unlikely at this stage that he can evolve to become the midfielder Everton need.

His positional indiscipline and a remarkable tendency to rack up yellow cards have drawn some frustration from the terraces, though many recognise a player of immense potential if given a sustained run of games to smooth out the rough edges.

A mooted £20M fee would undoubtedly represent a very tidy piece of business for Everton. With the club still carefully cognisant of the ever-present Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and managing the broader Squad Cost Ratio, turning a £9M outlay into £20M within 2 years is the kind of pure profit generation that TFG would find difficult to refuse.

While David Moyes is known to appreciate Iroegbunam’s grit and athleticism, the manager is actively reshaping his midfield options, with ongoing links to Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney continuing to bubble in the background. If a deal for Hackney or another central reinforcement progresses, it could inevitably push Iroegbunam further down the pecking order. A switch to Hull — where he would likely be guaranteed the vital first-team minutes he needs to develop — could prove to be an attractive proposition for all parties.

It is worth noting that Hull aren't the only ones taking notice. Fellow newly-promoted side Ipswich Town have been credited with a long-standing interest, and recent murmurs from the continent even suggest that Bundesliga outfits Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart have added him to their transfer shortlists.

If a bidding war does materialise, Everton find themselves in a strong negotiating position to secure top dollar before his contract runs down.

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