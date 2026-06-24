24/06/2026





Another transfer window target seemingly slips through the net. Despite genuine interest from Everton, Fulham’s Harry Wilson is reportedly set to join Leeds United on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old Wales international, whose contract at Craven Cottage expires at the end of this month, has opted for West Yorkshire, turning down offers from the Blues, Aston Villa, and Benfica.

According to widespread reports this week, Daniel Farke’s Leeds side have swooped in with a lucrative long-term contract to seal the deal. Wilson is expected to undergo a medical in the coming days, putting an end to a saga that began when his proposed deadline-day move to Elland Road collapsed last summer.

The Everton Angle

Losing out on a free agent who is coming off a stellar 2025-26 campaign — wherein Wilson bagged 11 goals and 8 assists across all competitions and was crowned Fulham's Player of the Season — is undoubtedly frustrating. For a club still meticulously balancing the books under the watchful eyes of the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), a proven top-flight winger available for zero transfer fee was a highly attractive proposition.

Given the ongoing necessity of keeping the Squad Cost Ratio (SCR) manageable, Wilson would have provided a vital injection of attacking quality without the burden of an amortised transfer fee. However, reports suggest Leeds simply outgunned the competition by offering a substantial pay rise and a guaranteed long-term deal that the Blues were either unable or unwilling to match.

Why Leeds?

The move sees Wilson reunite with a strong Welsh contingent at Elland Road, including Dan James, Ethan Ampadu, and Joe Rodon. For Fulham, it represents a significant blow, coming shortly after the departure of manager Marco Silva earlier this month.

The uncertainty surrounding the managerial vacancy at Craven Cottage reportedly played a part in Wilson's decision to finally sever ties with the West London club and explore his options.

What Next for the Blues?

While the disappointment of missing out on a primary target is par for the course in the summer window, the focus must shift quickly. As we prepare for another campaign at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium, the mandate to bolster the squad with smart, cost-effective acquisitions remains paramount.

The recruitment team will need to cast their net wider to find the right attacking reinforcements. There is little room for financial error, and missing out on a free agent of Wilson's calibre only heightens the pressure to unearth value elsewhere in the market before the window shuts.

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Raed the full article at The Athletic [£]

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