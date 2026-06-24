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Once a Blue — Coming soon to ToffeeWeb
ToffeeWeb is excited to announce the launch of Once a Blue, a feature where we bring ex-Everton names to the TW community.
Once a Blue will be a regular conversation with players of Everton’s past, reconnecting old faces with our readers.
The series aims to bring fresh insight on current Everton events and nostalgic tales from seasons gone by, while inviting the ToffeeWeb following to contribute with questions of their own, in our community questions segment.
Our first guest will be revealed later this week and will be joining us for the upcoming weeks to discuss all things Everton, across pre-season and the transfer window. Further guests will be announced in the near future.
Once a Blue will go out across all of our channels, with content produced for the website and social media. To celebrate the launch, a competition will be announced tomorrow.
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