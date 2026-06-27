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The 2026 World Cup — Day 17
England are back in action as the final three groups wrap up with simultaneous games before we transition to the knockout rounds tomorrow
Jordan Pickford kept a clean sheet last time out, so must be a starter tonight as Thomas Tuchel needs to get his men moving that bit faster to show some initiative in front of goal if they are to win this group.
Saturday 27 June 2026
22:00 Croatia v Ghana (Group L) — ITV 4
22:00 Panama v England (Group L) — ITV 1
00:30 Colombia v Portugal (Group K) — BBC 1
00:30 Congo v Uzbekistan (Group K) — BBC 2
03:00 Algeria v Austria (Group J) — BBC 2
03:00 Jordan v Argentina (Group J) — BBC 1
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