27/06/2026





England are back in action as the final three groups wrap up with simultaneous games before we transition to the knockout rounds tomorrow

Jordan Pickford kept a clean sheet last time out, so must be a starter tonight as Thomas Tuchel needs to get his men moving that bit faster to show some initiative in front of goal if they are to win this group.

Saturday 27 June 2026

22:00 Croatia v Ghana (Group L) — ITV 4

22:00 Panama v England (Group L) — ITV 1

00:30 Colombia v Portugal (Group K) — BBC 1

00:30 Congo v Uzbekistan (Group K) — BBC 2

03:00 Algeria v Austria (Group J) — BBC 2

03:00 Jordan v Argentina (Group J) — BBC 1

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