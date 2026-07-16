16/07/2026



(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Since arriving in August 2025, Tyler Dibling has had limited opportunities in David Moyes’s side. But, with a winger overhaul underway behind the scenes, could he now have more chances to thrive?

For the final 14 games of the 2025-26 Premier League season, Dibling played a grand total of 1 minute, coming on as a substitute during a 2-0 win against Burnley in March.

There were segments of the season when opportunities were handed out, with minutes allocated in both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. Unfortunately for Dibling, the Toffees’ cup runs were short-lived.

The reshuffle at Finch Farm may lead to Dibling being handed more opportunities. This is a talent that was regarded as one of English football’s brightest at Southampton, with former Saints manager Russel Martin insisting Dibling is capable of the extraordinary.

“He can do things that not many other players I've ever seen can do,” Martin said.

“I love watching him play. I'd pay a lot of money to watch him play football.”

Everton are yet to coax that from him.

With Jack Grealish’s loan spell at the Blues expiring, it is unclear at this stage whether Everton will sign the 30-year-old on a permanent deal. The Toffees, who have leaned towards youthful recruitment, might feel now is the time to trust them.

Perhaps the real question is: Is Dibling good enough?

The collective want for a ball carrier may be found through Dibling. The 20-year-old maintained an 83% passing completion rate and roughly won a foul every 35 minutes for Everton last season, despite limited minutes.

It may be better to reflect on Dibling’s tenure at Southampton, showing what the player can potentially unlock in Moyes’s system. During Dibling’s breakout year, the Englishman recorded 2.17 successful take-ons per 90 minutes, which ranked 9th among all Premier League wingers.

The end product is where some Evertonians may have doubts regarding Dibling. In 16 appearances for Everton so far, he has yet to register a goal or assist. For Southampton, there were 39 appearances, with two goals and two assists.

Beyond Grealish’s uncertain future, further competition has arrived in Tyrique George, who has signed permanently after he spent last season on loan at the Blues from Chelsea. George also featured sporadically last season and is in the same boat, hoping to earn Moyes’s trust in pre-season.

To cement himself in this Everton squad, Dibling must begin converting impressive on-the-ball highlights into goal contributions.

It is all well and good to have a prospective player, but if they do not provide any tangible end product, maybe they are not the answer. This is a big summer for the £40M recruit.

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