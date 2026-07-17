17/07/2026



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It's time to tick another one off the silly season rumour mill list, with Jarrod Bowen set to stay at West Ham this summer.

Bowen had been regularly linked with Everton following West Ham's relegation from the Premier League, in a transfer that would have offered a reunion with ex-Hammers' boss David Moyes.

With Everton needing to fill a problem position on the right-wing, and Bowen providing a goal threat that was badly lacking in a blue shirt last season, it seemed (to the papers at least) an obvious deal.

Several sources (and I use that term loosely) claimed in recent weeks that the Toffees had made 'an approach', while West Ham's rumoured interest in Dwight McNeil added further fuel to the fire.

However, recent rumours around Jacob Murphy suggested Bowen might be out of reach, and The Athletic have now confirmed he's set to stay closer to the Dyer household in the capital.

The 29-year-old has signed a 'revised deal' at the London Stadium that ensures he'll be part of the Championship promotion push.

A financial sweetener, if ever we've seen one.

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