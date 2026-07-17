17/07/2026





Everton have officially released the club's away kit for the 2026/27 campaign - following leaks earlier this week.

The Toffees will wear a predominantly white shirt on the road this season, featuring blue and amber detailing. The shirt had been spotted on billboards before officially going on sale today. The club are offering free delivery on all online UK orders.

Everton have said the shirt 'takes design inspiration from one of the first away shirts to feature the amber colour that has since become a regular feature of the Club’s change strips. Amber, alongside Everton’s iconic royal blue, appeared in hoop form across the chest of that late ’50s design, worn by Everton Giants including Bobby Collins, Dave Hickson, Brian Labone and Roy Vernon'.

The club have confirmed the kit, which is accompanied by blue shorts and white socks, will be worn for the first time when the pre-season schedule starts against Dundee tomorrow.

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