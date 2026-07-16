16/07/2026



(Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images)

After the distraction of the latest Argentine humiliation, welcome back to the Rumour Mill where Everton Football Club is used as the ultimate leverage tool by continental agents. If you've opened a sports webpage over the last 48 hours, you’ll have seen that the latest name being confidently rolled out is that of Santiago Castro.

Yes, according to the standard collection of click-bait aggregators, the Blues are desperately ready to "break the bank" for Bologna’s 21-year-old Argentinian forward. And we've heard it all before already after his name popped up out of the blue last November.

If you trace the digital breadcrumbs back through the various echo chambers of the football internet, the entire story rests on a characteristically enthusiastic report from TEAMtalk.

The original narrative claimed Everton were laying the groundwork for a massive bid — with subsequent Italian outlets like Football Italia picking up the trail to explain that it would take "well over €35M" (£34.6M) to get Bologna to even pick up the telephone. From there, the rumour has been laundered through dozens of aggregate sites until it reads like an absolute certainty.

Castro’s contract at the Stadio Dall’Ara runs until June 2028. Crucially, Italian sources explicitly mention that Bologna is currently in active negotiations to hand the striker a "significant" pay rise. Nothing screams "give my client more money" quite like dropping a random link to a Premier League club into the English media...

We are talking about a club that has spent the last few windows meticulously balancing the books and dodging regulatory point deductions. The idea that we are casually preparing to drop roughly £35M on a relatively unproven young striker in Serie A — while trying to navigate our own squad conundrums — seems fanciful at best.

Having played in the European places, Bologna has zero financial incentive to lose a prized young asset on the cheap, labeling a departure as "extremely unlikely" unless an astronomical, un-refusable offer lands.

During the recently concluded 2025-26 Serie A season, Castro was a consistent fixture in Bologna's setup, racking up 2,366 minutes, with 7 goals scored and 2 assists over 23 league appearances.

His final block of matches in April and May saw him working incredibly hard in tight games against the likes of Inter Milan, Juventus, Roma, and Aston Villa in Europe, though the goals dried up significantly toward the tail end of the campaign. He managed a 90-minute shift in a wild 3-3 draw against Inter Milan on 23 May, but didn't find the scoresheet.

Where he genuinely excels is his aerial presence and his work rate. He's a physical, battling type of forward who doesn't mind a good scrap with centre-backs... in true Argentine fashion!

Santiago Castro looks like a very talented kid with a bright future in Italy, but this rumour has all the hallmarks of a classic agent-driven contract play. It generates clicks, it gives the aggregators something to talk about during the long summer break, and it forces Bologna's hand at the negotiating table.

Expect him to sign a shiny new deal in Italy with a massive wage bump before the summer is out, while we might be looking elsewhere for lower-priced reinforcements.

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