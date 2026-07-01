01/07/2026

It's crunch time for England, where they finally have to really perform and produce the goods against Congo — or they won't be heading to the Azteca and an even more daunting task of challenging an exultant Mexico side on their home turf.

And later on, the other two Everton players left in the competition should be in action for Senegal when they face what could be quite a game against Belgium.

Wednesday 1 July 2026



17:00 England v Congo — BBC 1

21:00 Belgium v Senegal — ITV 1

01:00 USA v Bosnia-Herzegovina — BBC 1







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