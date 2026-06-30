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The 2026 World Cup — Day 20
Another batch of knockout games in the Round of 32 that has already thrown up a couple of shocks. Will there be any more on Day 20?
Tuesday 30 June 2026
18:00 Ivory Coast v Norway — BBC 1
22:00 France v Sweden — ITV 1
02:00 Mexico v Ecuador — ITV 1
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2 Posted 30/06/2026 at 17:49:21
3 Posted 30/06/2026 at 17:54:25
We shall never forget!
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1 Posted 30/06/2026 at 17:43:40