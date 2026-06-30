30/06/2026





Another batch of knockout games in the Round of 32 that has already thrown up a couple of shocks. Will there be any more on Day 20?

Tuesday 30 June 2026

18:00 Ivory Coast v Norway — BBC 1

22:00 France v Sweden — ITV 1

02:00 Mexico v Ecuador — ITV 1

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