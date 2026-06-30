Michael Kenrick 30/06/2026 3comments  |  Jump to last

Another batch of knockout games in the Round of 32 that has already thrown up a couple of shocks. Will there be any more on Day 20?

Tuesday 30 June 2026

18:00 Ivory Coast v Norway — BBC 1
22:00 France v Sweden — ITV 1
02:00 Mexico v Ecuador — ITV 1

 

Reader Comments (3)

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Dave Abrahams
1 Posted 30/06/2026 at 17:43:40
Brazil might want The Ivory Coast to win this game, they have never beat Norway in four meetings although three games were friendlies.
Alan McGuffog
2 Posted 30/06/2026 at 17:49:21
Surely FIFA should step in and punish the Norwegian supporters for their " Row" celebrations. This glorifies the aggression of the Norsemen centuries ago. Some people may see this as a bit of fun but to those of us who are still traumatised by the invasions from Scandinavia its in poor taste.
Michael Kenrick
3 Posted 30/06/2026 at 17:54:25
You raise a good point there in terms of triggering sensitivities, Alan. Perhaps there's a case to go for reparations and a fully fledged apology to all the women they raped and the villages they pillaged. Absolutely disgusting behaviour.

We shall never forget!

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