Michael Kenrick 29/06/2026 23comments  |  Jump to last

Some tasty action in the Round of 32 tonight, with Brazil, Germany and the  Netherlands all facing some interesting competition:

 

Monday 29 June 2026

18:00 Brazil v Japan — ITV 1
21:30 Germany v Paraguay — BBC 1
02:00 Netherlands v Morocco — ITV 1
 
 
 

Reader Comments (23)

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Dave Abrahams
1 Posted 29/06/2026 at 17:42:08
What time does the Brazil v Japan game start tonight?

Not sure who I want to win which is strange for me because I usually go for Brazil no matter how good they are but Japan have a really good team of skill and pace so I’m expecting a good game with a few goals.

I’ll just go for the best team on the night!
Don Wright
2 Posted 29/06/2026 at 17:49:52
1800 Dave ie ten mins
Paul Griffiths
3 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:05:17
Japan all day long. Love watching them play.

This Brazil team is not the Brazil team of olden days but I bet they win.
Liam Mogan
4 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:16:41
I dropped some shopping of at my 90 year old mother in laws today and the first thing she said to me was she hoped Japan get beat.

She has no interest in football, but when it looked at the TV she was watching an afternoon re-run of Tenko!
Dale Self
5 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:20:49
Tora! Tora! Tora!
Dale Self
6 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:22:59
Nice! Telemundo foregoes the revenue and stays with the stadium. Okay, a quick border ad, no problema.
Mike Powell
7 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:27:53
Get to Japan!!!
Liam Mogan
8 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:28:25
Banzai!
Dale Self
9 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:28:39
And the Japanese crowd goes on the counterattack! Gooooool!

Love those goals that roll in from distance.
Paul Griffiths
10 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:29:23
GET IN!
Liam Mogan
11 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:29:39
Casemiro totally exposed
Paul Griffiths
12 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:30:24
Shocking defending by Gabriel
Liam Mogan
13 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:32:02
Daisy cutter. Great strike
Mark Ryan
14 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:34:32
I have Japan to win 2-1 lol !! c'mon you blues
Paul Griffiths
15 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:35:06
Take away Vinny JR and Brazil are a top 6 Prem team
Dale Self
16 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:38:30
Brazil does not look like they have the speed or guile to break them down. They may need a mistake to get going.
Paul Griffiths
17 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:40:15
Casemiro needs subbing Crosby Carlo
Liam Mogan
18 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:42:40
Although Japan have limited possession, they are very clever with it.

Brazil look to be relying on individual brilliance.
Dale Self
19 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:51:05
Japan has some impressive ways of supporting the players coming back into the middle from the forward lines.

They always have an outlet to run into space left by man coverage.
Andrew Merrick
20 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:59:37
Japan are such a tidy team, tidy shape, not wasteful, purpose and choice in everything they do.
Happy to surrender some possesion, because when they turn it over they act instantly as a team.
This level of organisation and understanding is a joy to watch.
Mike Powell
21 Posted 29/06/2026 at 19:00:32
Get in Japan not get to Japan
Liam Mogan
22 Posted 29/06/2026 at 19:01:20
How Joao Pedro is not in this squad makes no sense
Dale Self
23 Posted 29/06/2026 at 19:04:13
Good point. And I notice Tomiyasu healed up, would have taken him.

Can Endrick be the spark?

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