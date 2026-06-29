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The 2026 World Cup — Day 19
Some tasty action in the Round of 32 tonight, with Brazil, Germany and the Netherlands all facing some interesting competition:
Monday 29 June 2026
02:00 Netherlands v Morocco — ITV 1
Reader Comments (23)
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2 Posted 29/06/2026 at 17:49:52
3 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:05:17
This Brazil team is not the Brazil team of olden days but I bet they win.
4 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:16:41
She has no interest in football, but when it looked at the TV she was watching an afternoon re-run of Tenko!
5 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:20:49
6 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:22:59
7 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:27:53
8 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:28:25
9 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:28:39
Love those goals that roll in from distance.
10 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:29:23
11 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:29:39
12 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:30:24
13 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:32:02
14 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:34:32
15 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:35:06
16 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:38:30
17 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:40:15
18 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:42:40
Brazil look to be relying on individual brilliance.
19 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:51:05
They always have an outlet to run into space left by man coverage.
20 Posted 29/06/2026 at 18:59:37
Happy to surrender some possesion, because when they turn it over they act instantly as a team.
This level of organisation and understanding is a joy to watch.
21 Posted 29/06/2026 at 19:00:32
22 Posted 29/06/2026 at 19:01:20
23 Posted 29/06/2026 at 19:04:13
Can Endrick be the spark?
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1 Posted 29/06/2026 at 17:42:08
Not sure who I want to win which is strange for me because I usually go for Brazil no matter how good they are but Japan have a really good team of skill and pace so I’m expecting a good game with a few goals.
I’ll just go for the best team on the night!