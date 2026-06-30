30/06/2026





There is quite a list of players whose contracts with Everton end officially today, bringing to an end relationships long and short... but with some likely to continue. We have had articles on some of them but the full list is provided here:

Seamus Coleman

Jack Grealish (loan ended)

Tyrique George (loan ended)

Idrissa Gana Gueye

Roman Dixon

Reece Welch

Tyler Onyango

Francis Okoronkwo

Jacob Beaumont-Clark

Kingsford Boakye

Bradley Moonan

Goodness Gospel-Eze

Louis Poland

Charlie Stewart

Kean Wren

Ademide Akarakiri (turned down a contract offer)

Francis Okoronkwo was enticed away from Sunderland to join Everton as a mere 16-year-old for an incredible £1M fee back in September 2021, with great anticipation for his future that he has failed to deliver. Perhaps he will find his level with League One side Doncaster Rovers, where he spent part of last season on loan before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury.

Roman Dixon said goodbye to Fuch Farm after 10 years with the club, posting on social media:

“After 10 unforgettable years, the time has come to move on. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey, the staff, coaches, medical team, my teammates, and especially the fans. Your support has never gone unnoticed. It’s been an incredible chapter that I’ll always be proud of. Thank you.”

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