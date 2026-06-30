Michael Kenrick 30/06/2026 2comments  |  Jump to last

The Athletic are today reporting that a move to sign Tyrique George from Chelsea on a permanent deal is still ongoing and could conclude this week. 

Everton had an agreed option to convert last season's loan deal on payment of a £25M transfer that would make the young striker an Everton player for the next few years, but they chose not to activate it

But George was used only sparingly by David Moyes after he arrived on loan last February, clocking up limited minutes for his 11 appearances from the bench, that were arguably insufficient for him to fully demonstrate what he might bring to the team.

Everton appear keen to renegotiate the terms of any deal, not wishing to overpay for unproven youngsters quite like they did last summer. But the concern remains just jow much playing time George will get this coming season, assuming Moyes is not tempted by the new vacancy that could see him lead the Scotland national team

Read the full article [£] at The Athletic

Reader Comments (2)

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Annika Herbert
1 Posted 30/06/2026 at 10:17:11
I sincerely hope both of these things happen. I liked what George brought to the team, albeit in limited bursts so would be happy to get him signed up.

But I would be absolutely delighted if we could sign George and Moyes left to take over the Scotland vacancy.

Sadly I think Moyes leaving in the short term is nothing more than a pipe dream. But that won't stop me keeping my fingers crossed he does.
Dave Abrahams
2 Posted 30/06/2026 at 10:30:54
On another Everton website we are signing Arthur Barrett a 17 year old Academy player from Chelsea and still interested in George and the striker who signed for Chelsea last season instead of joining us, I forget his name, Delap it’s just come to me!

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