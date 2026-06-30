30/06/2026





The Athletic are today reporting that a move to sign Tyrique George from Chelsea on a permanent deal is still ongoing and could conclude this week.

Everton had an agreed option to convert last season's loan deal on payment of a £25M transfer that would make the young striker an Everton player for the next few years, but they chose not to activate it.

But George was used only sparingly by David Moyes after he arrived on loan last February, clocking up limited minutes for his 11 appearances from the bench, that were arguably insufficient for him to fully demonstrate what he might bring to the team.

Everton appear keen to renegotiate the terms of any deal, not wishing to overpay for unproven youngsters quite like they did last summer. But the concern remains just jow much playing time George will get this coming season, assuming Moyes is not tempted by the new vacancy that could see him lead the Scotland national team.

Read the full article [£] at The Athletic

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