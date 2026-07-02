02/07/2026



Photo from evertonfc.com

Everton have completed the signing of Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney for an initial fee of £16.5m.

The 24-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Blues and arrives as the reigning Championship Player of the Season.

Hackney becomes Everton's first major signing of the summer transfer window, and expressed his delight at completing the move to Hill Dickinson Stadium.

He said David Moyes' track record of transfer success stories from the Championship played its part in Everton beating competition from Premier League rivals to his signature.

"I'm delighted to be here. As soon as I spoke to the manager, as soon as I knew Everton were interested, to be honest, it was always going to be Everton. It’s such a big club, with the new stadium and the direction it’s going in. I just wanted to be part of that," he told evertonfc.com.

"The manager's track record of bringing players from the Championship to the Premier League was a massive part of my decision as well. Hopefully I can be the next one to do it successfully for Everton.

"It feels like a good fit for me, for sure. I think it's a given that you work hard, you run, you make tackles. I'll be doing that.

“Fans can expect a bit of everything from me”: New Everton midfielder Hackney targets Premier League impact

"I think fans can expect a bit of everything from me – attacking and defensively. I think I can carry the ball well, arrive late in the box, and hopefully score some goals. I think there's plenty more to come from me. Obviously, I haven't played in the Premier League yet, so once I get used to that I think I can kick on from there.

"It was big for me to get it done before the start of pre-season. I wanted to be here on day one and do the whole pre-season with the lads. I can't wait for it. It helps with everything. Obviously, it's a new set of lads who I'll get used to and then also living down here. I'm delighted."

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