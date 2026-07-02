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“It was always going to be Everton”: Hackney signs five-year deal as Moyes lands first summer coup
Everton have completed the signing of Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney for an initial fee of £16.5m.
The 24-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Blues and arrives as the reigning Championship Player of the Season.
Hackney becomes Everton's first major signing of the summer transfer window, and expressed his delight at completing the move to Hill Dickinson Stadium.
He said David Moyes' track record of transfer success stories from the Championship played its part in Everton beating competition from Premier League rivals to his signature.
"I'm delighted to be here. As soon as I spoke to the manager, as soon as I knew Everton were interested, to be honest, it was always going to be Everton. It’s such a big club, with the new stadium and the direction it’s going in. I just wanted to be part of that," he told evertonfc.com.
"The manager's track record of bringing players from the Championship to the Premier League was a massive part of my decision as well. Hopefully I can be the next one to do it successfully for Everton.
"It feels like a good fit for me, for sure. I think it's a given that you work hard, you run, you make tackles. I'll be doing that.
“Fans can expect a bit of everything from me”: New Everton midfielder Hackney targets Premier League impact
"I think fans can expect a bit of everything from me – attacking and defensively. I think I can carry the ball well, arrive late in the box, and hopefully score some goals. I think there's plenty more to come from me. Obviously, I haven't played in the Premier League yet, so once I get used to that I think I can kick on from there.
"It was big for me to get it done before the start of pre-season. I wanted to be here on day one and do the whole pre-season with the lads. I can't wait for it. It helps with everything. Obviously, it's a new set of lads who I'll get used to and then also living down here. I'm delighted."
Read more - Pickford last man standing for Everton as Ndiaye and Gana Gueye exit World Cup
Reader Comments (58)
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2 Posted 02/07/2026 at 14:06:50
It was always Everton because he wanted to stay in the North, near to his family, and no other Northern club has come in for him. If I thought there was any truth in Moyes being a factor, I'd give him the credit because the lad is a decent player but pulling power of Moyes... nah!
3 Posted 02/07/2026 at 14:14:09
She'd had a few Babychams that night.
4 Posted 02/07/2026 at 14:14:43
Not had such a good laugh in years.
5 Posted 02/07/2026 at 14:34:02
Good luck lad, but there's plenty of competition in our midfield, it won't be easy.
6 Posted 02/07/2026 at 14:37:28
7 Posted 02/07/2026 at 14:57:29
I hope they're right, but I still hope Moyes doesn't send Armstrong out on loan, just trust him, give him game time and forget about his age.
8 Posted 02/07/2026 at 14:59:01
9 Posted 02/07/2026 at 15:34:11
10 Posted 02/07/2026 at 15:54:41
According to TransferMarkt, Hackney has an unknown injury. He missed 10 of the last 11 games Boro played last season. The 11th game was the play-off final, were he played 20 minutes. Anyone know what this injury was?
It was this injury that caused Boro to slip out of an automatic promotion spot.
11 Posted 02/07/2026 at 16:10:41
Right-back, yes; left-back, yes; striker, yes; and one other thing that needs to be sorted out is Grealish.
12 Posted 02/07/2026 at 16:21:49
Please all stop talking about George and Armstrong. George is not what we need, he is poor. Armstrong is no
where near ready for the Premier League. I can't believe what people say about him. He has done nothing in all the minutes he has played. He's simply not ready yet.
Everton need a very good right-back.... a right-back. Get the message? Simple.
13 Posted 02/07/2026 at 16:27:28
14 Posted 02/07/2026 at 16:30:53
15 Posted 02/07/2026 at 16:38:36
Definitely all those positions plus a pacey right winger and a holding midfielder to replace Gueye, assuming Hacneys not been brought for that position.
Good bit of business with Hackney, if things don't go to plan little risk of not getting our money back, also glad to see us making early moves.
16 Posted 02/07/2026 at 16:54:02
Jack #10, the injury was a groin muscle pull that caused him to limp out of the March 14 match with Bristol City.
17 Posted 02/07/2026 at 16:58:26
Hes a miserable c**t.
18 Posted 02/07/2026 at 17:14:30
Watkins. Toney. Mitrovic plus many more.
I think even Jordan pickford so we should be happy with Hackney he looks right for us.
But as I said a million times we've had no proper right side for about 4 seasons Sort it out Moyes.
No more square pegs please.
19 Posted 02/07/2026 at 17:25:47
yeah.
20 Posted 02/07/2026 at 17:34:50
This doesn’t mean he’s ready, it means he’s good enough to be given more game time than he received last season, along with a few more of the younger players.
Integrate and rotate, it’s no good having good young players if you’re not going to aid their development by at least trying to play them from time to time.
They are not good enough - they are not good enough, but how will they ever be good enough if they’re not allowed to play for a team, or a manager that basically shit their undies and took 3 points from a possible 21, at the business end of the season?
One league that I don’t think is used enough for the recruitment of young players is the championship, so hopefully Hackney, turns out as good as Cahill, Lescott, Jagielka and Baines.
21 Posted 02/07/2026 at 18:00:17
Charlie, Gana & Tim on way out ?
Would give us, Garner, kDH, rohl, Armstrong & Hackney. Still not convinced it's enough in the middle and we need goals from that area too.
If Mcneil does depart, we have 2 wide players in Dibbling & Ndiaye, so more needed there.
If we are going to persist with beto & Barry then the priority has to be the supply to them, they won't score any more if we don't create more !
Still alot of business that needs to be done
22 Posted 02/07/2026 at 18:02:21
We've been chasing the lad for a while now. Moyes probably worked his magic on the lad prior to jetting off to the states.
23 Posted 02/07/2026 at 18:16:18
Armstrong played ok but my point is he has not done anything to say he is good.
I've watched harrison come through and he has always been the standout player because he has something his team mates never had.
But the prem is a big step up and someone should tell him not to be scared to be himself.
In all the minutes he has played in the prem he simply doesn't shoot when he has the chance and you just sense he hesitates that will hopefully come but just remember Rooney he never hesitated did he.
Anyway good luck him there looks a player in him I'm sure.
24 Posted 02/07/2026 at 18:20:51
Is there no end to the man's talents?
25 Posted 02/07/2026 at 18:44:05
26 Posted 02/07/2026 at 19:07:16
27 Posted 02/07/2026 at 19:15:27
28 Posted 02/07/2026 at 20:11:12
Genuine lol
Moyes pulling power your having a laugh
29 Posted 02/07/2026 at 20:26:08
Ready for what? Mid table stability, aided by going out of the cup competitions before they get serious, and whose fault is it when we go out of those cup competitions? The players who the manager rarely plays because they aren’t good enough.
It’s a conundrum that just goes around in circles, because for every person who shares my point of view, then there’s another person who thinks the complete opposite, and on and on it goes….31 very long years and counting.
If a club like Everton, are happy with mid table stability, then they should be trying like mad to win one of the cups, every single season.
30 Posted 02/07/2026 at 20:41:14
31 Posted 02/07/2026 at 20:55:27
He used to drink in Moorfields Winey when he played in liverpool.
Very fond of a large white.
32 Posted 02/07/2026 at 22:03:25
Nothing underhand necessarily. If a club are willing to sell they can grant you permission to talk to their player even before the transfer window officially opens.
John #24
Long hopeful punt upfield but you brought it down beautifly and smashed it mate.
33 Posted 02/07/2026 at 22:05:51
I suppose you have to accept that the prospect of having DM as manager in the short-term definitely hasn’t put him off the club, but at the moment Moyes only has 12 months to go and that could be cut short.
I know little about the player but really hoping he’s going to deliver. Nobody seems to question what this signing may mean for Garner so I presume they are each bringing something different to the mix.
34 Posted 02/07/2026 at 22:07:42
You do it every time, I knew exactly what you were doing
You should consider a few football comments now and again.
Your like the little snide at school who causes chaos in the playground.
Then hides in the bike sheds
35 Posted 02/07/2026 at 22:11:30
That really hurt
Course you knew... that's why you responded.
You come across as the bully in the playground who has just been taken down a notch.
36 Posted 02/07/2026 at 22:19:47
37 Posted 02/07/2026 at 22:33:31
From The Athletic:
"There were many times, during month-long negotiations mediated by the player’s agency SEG, when the two positions were hard to reconcile. Everton kept upping the ante, but did not seem willing to commit the guaranteed £25m that would move the dial.
Palace were waiting in the wings in case a deal could not be agreed, and Everton were pursuing other options in parallel.
It was only late last week that things started to shift. Everton, through head of trading Nick Hammond, proposed a deal that could, if all clauses were met, rise to close to Boro’s valuation.
It was a take-it-or-leave-it final offer, with the Merseyside club keen to make progress on deals before the squad starts pre-season testing on Friday. And while it may not have been £25m up front — the guaranteed fee is an initial £16.5m — the total package, which also includes a sell-on based on future profit, was broadly in line with what Boro wanted.
Even during tougher times in negotiations, the hope was always that Boro’s return to pre-season training, which comes today (Thursday), and Hackney’s desire to move would prove decisive. Few Championship clubs can afford to lose such a valuable player for nothing at the end of their contract.
By early this week, the framework of a deal had been agreed. Following more progress on Tuesday between the clubs on the finer elements, plus successful negotiations over salary and agents’ fees, Hackney was granted permission to undergo a medical on Wednesday, before being announced as an Everton player today.
Hammond, who reports directly to Everton chief executive Angus Kinnear, was seen as pivotal in making the move happen. He was relentless in the pursuit of a key target and keen to find a compromise that worked for all sides."
Well done to Hammond, and to Kinnear for bringing him in as part of the recruitment team.
38 Posted 02/07/2026 at 23:00:46
Until Moyes weaved his magic.
He'll fall for it again...
39 Posted 02/07/2026 at 23:39:13
'what a catalyst you turned out to be,
loaded the guns then you ran off home for your tea
left me standing like a naughty school boy'.
40 Posted 02/07/2026 at 00:06:38
Meanwhile we need a left back, 2 right backs (ideally one who can also play CB) two wide players minimum, ideally with pace and at least one striker.
4 of those have to be good enough to start so at today's prices, £150m or so (it would be a lot more for a serious team).
The clock is ticking and I get the sense we are looking at bargains in Woolies, and not being serious.
41 Posted 02/07/2026 at 00:06:59
Not you thoooo Mike.
42 Posted 03/07/2026 at 01:36:50
Yeah, it's only two months until September 1.
Right down to the wire we are.
Cynics are hilarious.
43 Posted 03/07/2026 at 02:40:10
On the flip side, I remember all the "I'll drive him to Goodison myself" messages from Brighton fans when we were linked with Neal Maupay. I said at the time we should walk away based on that information alone.
44 Posted 03/07/2026 at 02:42:38
Give me an f- F!
Give me a g - G!
TFG!!!!!!
Go Angus, go Nicky, Go Angus, Go Nicky!
As Roy Keane would say, they were just doing their job.
45 Posted 03/07/2026 at 03:19:13
Player B: "I'm delighted to be here. As soon as I spoke to the manager [Koeman], as soon as I knew Everton were interested, to be honest, it was always going to be Everton.
Player C: "I'm delighted to be here. As soon as I spoke to the manager [Silva], as soon as I knew Everton were interested, to be honest, it was always going to be Everton.
Player D: "I'm delighted to be here. As soon as I spoke to the manager [Ancelotti], as soon as I knew Everton were interested, to be honest, it was always going to be Everton.
Player E: "I'm delighted to be here. As soon as I spoke to the manager [Bentiez], as soon as I knew Everton were interested, to be honest, it was always going to be Everton.
Player F: "I'm delighted to be here. As soon as I spoke to the manager [Lampard], as soon as I knew Everton were interested, to be honest, it was always going to be Everton.
Player G: "I'm delighted to be here. As soon as I spoke to the manager [Dyche]. as soon as I knew Everton were interested, to be honest, it was always going to be Everton.
HH: "I'm delighted to be here. As soon as I spoke to the manager [Moyes], as soon as I knew Everton were interested, to be honest, it was always going to be Everton.
46 Posted 03/07/2026 at 06:18:01
ToffeeWebber A. "Shows the pulling power of Martinez"
ToffeeWebber B "Shows the pulling power of Koeman"
Etc, etc.
ToffeeWebber HH "New signings always spout that sh*t"
47 Posted 03/07/2026 at 08:04:51
48 Posted 03/07/2026 at 08:46:50
49 Posted 03/07/2026 at 08:50:56
50 Posted 03/07/2026 at 09:30:26
Why is he ( Moyes) always talking about what he and his players did at Everton? Plenty of Man. Unt. players bewildered at Moyes when he took over at United for nine months on a 5or 6 year deal.
51 Posted 03/07/2026 at 10:01:29
He had a first meeting with Moyes and agreed to sign.
Booked his hotel I Liverpool until he could find somewhere to live, and came a second time to finalise.
He said Moyes was totally different in second meeting and subsequently walked away.
52 Posted 03/07/2026 at 10:07:34
Spot on.
53 Posted 03/07/2026 at 10:16:09
54 Posted 03/07/2026 at 10:17:47
He cannot wait for the crap he and the manager will receive during the season from ToffeeWeb.
55 Posted 03/07/2026 at 11:37:48
56 Posted 03/07/2026 at 11:58:47
57 Posted 03/07/2026 at 19:02:28
58 Posted 03/07/2026 at 19:36:23
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1 Posted 02/07/2026 at 12:23:46
The pulling power of Moyes will annoy a few on here no doubt!
We have bought a cracking playing who will sit perfectly alongside Garner in the midfield.
We move to the next piece of the jigsaw, Tyrique George next!
Right-back and striker being made oven ready???