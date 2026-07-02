02/07/2026





Everton have released the club’s 2026-27 home shirt, produced by Castore.

The home shirt features the recently announced new sponsor of CMC Markets, with former main sponsor Stake moving to a position on the sleeve. According to reports this week, the dual sponsors will be worth around £25m per season to the club.

The traditional blue shirt is complemented by a white cutaway collar and sleeve cuffs, featuring amber detailing. It will be accompanied by white shorts and blue socks. Everton’s home goalkeeper shirt for the 2026-27 campaign will be green.

The home shirt is available to purchase today online at store.evertonfc.com

Thoughts on the kit? Let us know in the comments

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