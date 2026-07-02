Harry Diamond 02/07/2026 23comments  |  Jump to last

Everton have released the club’s 2026-27 home shirt, produced by Castore.

The home shirt features the recently announced new sponsor of CMC Markets, with former main sponsor Stake moving to a position on the sleeve. According to reports this week, the dual sponsors will be worth around £25m per season to the club.

The traditional blue shirt is complemented by a white cutaway collar and sleeve cuffs, featuring amber detailing. It will be accompanied by white shorts and blue socks. Everton’s home goalkeeper shirt for the 2026-27 campaign will be green.

The home shirt is available to purchase today online  at store.evertonfc.com

Thoughts on the kit? Let us know in the comments

 

Reader Comments (23)

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Paul Hewitt
1 Posted 02/07/2026 at 15:35:54
Nice kit. I like it.
Grant Rorrison
2 Posted 02/07/2026 at 16:39:33
Looks like a League One club's shirt. Horrible.

What's with the orange bits?
Paul Clements
3 Posted 02/07/2026 at 16:51:24
Looks good on three of them not sure about Tarks though, might be better if he found another club where the shirt suited him better.
David West
4 Posted 02/07/2026 at 17:42:28
It's nice. That pic looks like it's been scanned off a old 70s photo onto someone's laptop.
Shame the junior kits won't have the sponsor
David West
5 Posted 02/07/2026 at 17:43:34
Hope them crazy 70s flairs are not the training pants !!
Kevin Naylor
6 Posted 02/07/2026 at 18:18:45
£80 for a replica and £115 for a 'pro'. As Alan Partridge would say, you have to be a mentalist to pay those prices.
Paul O\\\'Neill
7 Posted 02/07/2026 at 20:51:44
Someone said they didn’t like the ‘orange bits’
Those orange bits are trinity amber, and hark back to the classic Amber away shirts of the 60s, (holy trinity, Kendall Harvey Ball and all that). The club have returned to Amber a few times over the years, and I like the nod to history.
Someone else has expressed disappointment that the junior kits don’t have the sponsor on? I think it’s classy as hell that kids aren’t being used to sell betting, on markets or sports, or anything else. I loved it when the club had the no sponsor option on the adult jerseys too. I prefer the logo to the Stake one and I also like the rounded collar. I suppose just like every season you can’t please everyone. I do think that too many are released though. I liked the days when one kit lasted 2-3 seasons but I suppose it’s all about the cold hard cash these days!
David West
8 Posted 02/07/2026 at 20:52:23
Why the marketing department signed off on this picture is beyond me.
They look like the shitest x factor band ever put together.
Tony Abrahams
9 Posted 02/07/2026 at 20:59:17
The state of the kit has obviously made them all miserable, David.
David West
10 Posted 02/07/2026 at 21:58:53
Or Tony, they've been told Moyes is signing an extension!
David West
11 Posted 02/07/2026 at 22:05:59
Paul 7 not to do with wanting kids to promote betting, of course not.
But they will promote it to them, and push it all over the ground, Web site, so having it on the kids kit wouldn't have any impact in my view.

More to do with the kids being able to have the same shirt as their hero's.
Kids hate it !!! It's like having a training top !

They make the kits so small anyway, my lads been in a small mens kit since he was 11 so bit of a joke gesture really.
Edward Rogers
12 Posted 02/07/2026 at 22:07:50
David@5
Those "crazy 70's flairs" are all the rage at the moment. Must check the back of my wardrobe to see if I've still got any!!!
Not sure I'm still a 30 inch waist tho' 😜
Andrew Merrick
13 Posted 02/07/2026 at 22:35:15
Paul 7, I loved that away kit with the blue shirt numbers, couldnt afford one, but never forgot it.
Jack Convery
14 Posted 02/07/2026 at 00:42:49
It looks like you went into a greasy spoon, ordered a toasted barm with Bacon, sausge and a fried egg. First bite and egg yolk ends up on the neck. You wipe it with each sleeve and eh ho you've got the yellow / amber colour mixed in with the white of the neck and sleeves edges. Still. as long as we don't end up with egg on our face next season, who cares.
Derek Knox
15 Posted 03/07/2026 at 05:14:41
David @ 5, Apparently they are all fans of the group Madness, " Baggy Trousers " !?

Definition of the first sign of Madness - when you see Suggsy coming up your garden path ! :-)
Jim Bennings
16 Posted 03/07/2026 at 07:52:47
I don't hate this kit, seeing the more sharper picture of it rather than this God awful photoshoot that someone decided was a good idea, with Tarky wearing a long sleeved shirt, should be fired today, does nothing to say enhance it.

The kit reminds me of the 11/12 Jelavic season, Yakubu first season 2007/08 and the 16/17 season, flashbacks of Lukaku.

I don't mind the slight amber trimming, I mean what else can you do with a kit that is now regulations that it needs a new release every year.
Derek Thomas
17 Posted 03/07/2026 at 08:19:15
1) Not blue enough, should have white cuffs and a blue stripe down the shorts...so on and so on with genaral arl arse moan, moan, moan.

2) How fuckin much?!!
Paul Griffiths
18 Posted 03/07/2026 at 08:27:49
Derek agree and a white neck. That would be classic mate. I know others disagree, but I like blue and white hooped socks.
Alan McGuffog
19 Posted 03/07/2026 at 13:51:08
The photo does justice to the shirt.
Jim Bennings
20 Posted 03/07/2026 at 15:35:27
The photo is abysmal.

I could have taken a better one at 2am in the big after the lightbulb had just popped


No idea who thinks these promo's up.

Just unveil a kit the way they used to, get some of the players standing in the centre circle at the stadium and show us the full shebang.
Liam Mogan
21 Posted 03/07/2026 at 16:11:11
Some shocking keks on display
Raymond Fox
22 Posted 03/07/2026 at 17:30:48
They all look like the missed the last train. Surely they could have come up with a better photo, I think the char lady must have taken them.
I prefer a collar, but I suppose that gives the opposition something to grab at. If there's a change of sponsor they have to bring a new shirt out, but otherwise it's a rip off.
Billy Shears
23 Posted 03/07/2026 at 20:39:52
Not too bad,way too pricey yet & STILL no long sleeve version for us fans to buy!

Why, for the second season now??

Typical Everton,that.

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