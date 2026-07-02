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Everton release 2026-27 home kit
Everton have released the club’s 2026-27 home shirt, produced by Castore.
The home shirt features the recently announced new sponsor of CMC Markets, with former main sponsor Stake moving to a position on the sleeve. According to reports this week, the dual sponsors will be worth around £25m per season to the club.
The traditional blue shirt is complemented by a white cutaway collar and sleeve cuffs, featuring amber detailing. It will be accompanied by white shorts and blue socks. Everton’s home goalkeeper shirt for the 2026-27 campaign will be green.
The home shirt is available to purchase today online at store.evertonfc.com
Thoughts on the kit? Let us know in the comments
Reader Comments (23)
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2 Posted 02/07/2026 at 16:39:33
What's with the orange bits?
3 Posted 02/07/2026 at 16:51:24
4 Posted 02/07/2026 at 17:42:28
Shame the junior kits won't have the sponsor
5 Posted 02/07/2026 at 17:43:34
6 Posted 02/07/2026 at 18:18:45
7 Posted 02/07/2026 at 20:51:44
Those orange bits are trinity amber, and hark back to the classic Amber away shirts of the 60s, (holy trinity, Kendall Harvey Ball and all that). The club have returned to Amber a few times over the years, and I like the nod to history.
Someone else has expressed disappointment that the junior kits don’t have the sponsor on? I think it’s classy as hell that kids aren’t being used to sell betting, on markets or sports, or anything else. I loved it when the club had the no sponsor option on the adult jerseys too. I prefer the logo to the Stake one and I also like the rounded collar. I suppose just like every season you can’t please everyone. I do think that too many are released though. I liked the days when one kit lasted 2-3 seasons but I suppose it’s all about the cold hard cash these days!
8 Posted 02/07/2026 at 20:52:23
They look like the shitest x factor band ever put together.
9 Posted 02/07/2026 at 20:59:17
10 Posted 02/07/2026 at 21:58:53
11 Posted 02/07/2026 at 22:05:59
But they will promote it to them, and push it all over the ground, Web site, so having it on the kids kit wouldn't have any impact in my view.
More to do with the kids being able to have the same shirt as their hero's.
Kids hate it !!! It's like having a training top !
They make the kits so small anyway, my lads been in a small mens kit since he was 11 so bit of a joke gesture really.
12 Posted 02/07/2026 at 22:07:50
Those "crazy 70's flairs" are all the rage at the moment. Must check the back of my wardrobe to see if I've still got any!!!
Not sure I'm still a 30 inch waist tho' 😜
13 Posted 02/07/2026 at 22:35:15
14 Posted 02/07/2026 at 00:42:49
15 Posted 03/07/2026 at 05:14:41
Definition of the first sign of Madness - when you see Suggsy coming up your garden path ! :-)
16 Posted 03/07/2026 at 07:52:47
The kit reminds me of the 11/12 Jelavic season, Yakubu first season 2007/08 and the 16/17 season, flashbacks of Lukaku.
I don't mind the slight amber trimming, I mean what else can you do with a kit that is now regulations that it needs a new release every year.
17 Posted 03/07/2026 at 08:19:15
2) How fuckin much?!!
18 Posted 03/07/2026 at 08:27:49
19 Posted 03/07/2026 at 13:51:08
20 Posted 03/07/2026 at 15:35:27
I could have taken a better one at 2am in the big after the lightbulb had just popped
No idea who thinks these promo's up.
Just unveil a kit the way they used to, get some of the players standing in the centre circle at the stadium and show us the full shebang.
21 Posted 03/07/2026 at 16:11:11
22 Posted 03/07/2026 at 17:30:48
I prefer a collar, but I suppose that gives the opposition something to grab at. If there's a change of sponsor they have to bring a new shirt out, but otherwise it's a rip off.
23 Posted 03/07/2026 at 20:39:52
Why, for the second season now??
Typical Everton,that.
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1 Posted 02/07/2026 at 15:35:54