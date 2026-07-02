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“Just play well... they will love you”: Yakubu’s advice as Hayden Hackney signs five-year Everton deal
Yakubu Ayegbeni has backed Hayden Hackney to be a success after completing his transfer to Everton.
Hackney has penned a five-year deal with the Blues and becomes Everton's first summer signing, arriving from Championship side Middlesbrough for a £16.5m fee.
The 24-year-old scored five goals and added seven assists last season, earning the second-tier's Player of the Season award as 'Boro narrowly missed out on promotion.
Yakubu, who moved from Middlesbrough to Everton in 2007, is confident Hackney has what it takes to thrive in the Premier League.
"I think he can do well. I think he can do very well. The way he plays, the style, the way he does things on the pitch. Moyesie loves that kind of player, he’ll fit into the team," Yakubu told ToffeeWeb in our upcoming Once a Blue episode.
"We need to build a team and not every year be struggling for relegation. We’re lucky to have Moyesie, and if we can get three, four, or five players in, next year we’ll be talking about playing in Europe."
Having made the same move from the Riverside during his own career, we asked Yak what kind of advice he would give Everton's latest recruit.
"Just play well. When you play well, the fans will love you. That’s the only thing, just play well. As a new player, you have to start well," he said.
"Your first game in training, everyone is looking at you when you’re a new player coming to a new club. As players, we all speak around. Touches that go (bad), we all go ‘oh, you didn’t pay that kind of money!?’. We make jokes, you know?
"I think he will be fine. He’s been playing in England, he understands the way we play football in England. He’s got great supporters who can give him support. Like I said, just play good, work hard, and they will love you. The supporters love any player who can do that."
Reader Comments (18)
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2 Posted 02/07/2026 at 20:15:42
Let's hope he comes straight in and doesn't sit in the bench holding hands with George.
3 Posted 02/07/2026 at 21:50:22
Do you know something?
4 Posted 02/07/2026 at 22:06:58
That said it would be better to have them both on the pitch, I agree.
5 Posted 02/07/2026 at 22:10:06
Ive got a few gay mates.
They reckon the ones who shout loudest at them are the ones who are curious.
6 Posted 02/07/2026 at 23:01:57
7 Posted 02/07/2026 at 23:05:43
8 Posted 02/07/2026 at 23:17:00
It's after midnight... there's kids still playing football in the streets.
Kin'll
9 Posted 02/07/2026 at 00:07:22
I stopped taking anything seriously when our former aged striker said this: We’re lucky to have Moyesie,
Harry Diamond et al, can we not turn this feature into arselicking central. Would you please get Neville Southall on board for interviews, someone who says it as it is and is the most recent true Everton legend.
10 Posted 02/07/2026 at 00:12:49
Let me know where you are, I'll shoot over for a bevvy, we can compare posts. Mate.
11 Posted 03/07/2026 at 06:05:04
Company was in bed early as we head home today.
It's 7AM here... on reflection "pissed" was a stretch.
12 Posted 03/07/2026 at 07:42:34
Editorial Team
13 Posted 03/07/2026 at 08:34:52
We've reached out to Neville's camp so will keep you posted. Hoping to finalise a pipeline of guests for the upcoming months.
Yak's definitely a Moyes fan though so brace yourself for when the remaining content comes out...
14 Posted 03/07/2026 at 08:38:13
15 Posted 03/07/2026 at 08:47:26
16 Posted 03/07/2026 at 08:54:42
I realised I had a choice - I could be depressed or I could see something funny in everything.
I chose the latter.
As Paul M corrected it later - it was more the humour of the way he said it originally and I was just having a little joke about the way he phrased the comment.
Interesting - the anti-Moyes does not mention KDH and Grealish as being signed and then sitting on the bench all season.
17 Posted 03/07/2026 at 09:24:13
18 Posted 03/07/2026 at 19:56:04
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1 Posted 02/07/2026 at 15:53:44