06/07/2026





For years, the national media, supposedly 'knowledgeable' pundits like Lee Dixon, and rival fans have looked for any excuse to slaughter Jordan Pickford. They dissect his arm length, say he's not tall enough to be a goalkeeper in the modern game, obsess over his shouting, and hyper-analyze every goal he concedes.

But last night, in the brutal, suffocating cauldron of the Estadio Azteca, the Blues’ Number 1 produced a definitive, world-class performance to silence the critics once and for all.

Faced with a hostile crowd, high altitude, and a rampant tournament co-host, England clawed their way to a historic 3-2 victory over Mexico to advance to the World Cup Quarter-Finals. While Jude Bellingham will rightfully grab the headlines for his superb first-half double, let’s be entirely clear: England do not survive that second-half siege without Jordan Pickford.

The Catalyst and the Wall: Key Match Moments

Pickford wasn't just a shot-stopper last night; he was the tactical anchor and the emotional heartbeat of Thomas Tuchel's side when everything threatened to unravel:

15' — The Tone Setter: Mexico started like a whirlwind, fueled by a partisan crowd. When Raúl Jiménez directed a powerful, goal-bound diving header toward the bottom corner, Pickford reacted instantly, getting down brilliantly to his left to turn it away with a stunning one-handed stop.

36' — Brave Claim, Deadly Counter: People consistently undervalue Pickford's distribution and box command. Under immense pressure, he commanded his area to bravely claim a dangerous Mexican cross. Instead of wasting time, he immediately spun and rolled a perfect ball to Declan Rice. Seconds later, Bukayo Saka crossed for Bellingham's opener. It was a world-class sequence sparked entirely by our keeper's vision.

45+1' — Acrobatic Defiance: Right before the break, with Mexico rallying after halving the deficit, Jiménez struck again with a brilliant, flicked header destined for the top-left corner. Pickford took flight, acrobatically tipping it over the bar to preserve England's lead at a crucial psychological juncture.

The Final Siege (53' – 101'): After Jarell Quansah’s red card left England down to 10 men, and Jiménez converted a penalty to make it 3-2, Mexico launched an absolute onslaught. Through a grueling final half-hour and an agonizing 11 minutes of added time, Pickford was a titan. He came out into a crowded 6-yard box time and again to punch, claim, and completely sap the momentum out of the Mexican wave.

By The Numbers: Pickford vs Mexico

Statistic Match Tally Minutes Played 90' (+11' Stoppage) Saves 3 (All high-difficulty) Clearances 6 Accurate Passes 21 Match Rating 7.7 (Top tier for a goalkeeper under a constant aerial bombardment)

The Verdict: England's Undisputed No 1

There was absolutely nothing he could do about Julián Quiñones’ close-range rocket or Jiménez's clinical penalty. What he could control, he mastered entirely. When the going got tough and England were reduced to 10 men in one of the most intimidating stadiums on the planet, Pickford showed the elite, steely mentality we see, week-in & week-out.

Thomas Tuchel’s men now march on to face Erling Haaland’s Norway in the quarter-finals this Saturday, 11 July in Miami. If England are going to go all the way and end 60 years of hurt, they will need their Evertonian brick wall at his absolute best.

Keep shining, Jordan. The country is finally seeing what the Blue half of Merseyside has known for nearly a decade.

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