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Pickford Masterclass takes 10-Man England Into World Cup Quarter-Finals
For years, the national media, supposedly 'knowledgeable' pundits like Lee Dixon, and rival fans have looked for any excuse to slaughter Jordan Pickford. They dissect his arm length, say he's not tall enough to be a goalkeeper in the modern game, obsess over his shouting, and hyper-analyze every goal he concedes.
But last night, in the brutal, suffocating cauldron of the Estadio Azteca, the Blues’ Number 1 produced a definitive, world-class performance to silence the critics once and for all.
Faced with a hostile crowd, high altitude, and a rampant tournament co-host, England clawed their way to a historic 3-2 victory over Mexico to advance to the World Cup Quarter-Finals. While Jude Bellingham will rightfully grab the headlines for his superb first-half double, let’s be entirely clear: England do not survive that second-half siege without Jordan Pickford.
The Catalyst and the Wall: Key Match Moments
Pickford wasn't just a shot-stopper last night; he was the tactical anchor and the emotional heartbeat of Thomas Tuchel's side when everything threatened to unravel:
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15' — The Tone Setter: Mexico started like a whirlwind, fueled by a partisan crowd. When Raúl Jiménez directed a powerful, goal-bound diving header toward the bottom corner, Pickford reacted instantly, getting down brilliantly to his left to turn it away with a stunning one-handed stop.
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36' — Brave Claim, Deadly Counter: People consistently undervalue Pickford's distribution and box command. Under immense pressure, he commanded his area to bravely claim a dangerous Mexican cross. Instead of wasting time, he immediately spun and rolled a perfect ball to Declan Rice. Seconds later, Bukayo Saka crossed for Bellingham's opener. It was a world-class sequence sparked entirely by our keeper's vision.
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45+1' — Acrobatic Defiance: Right before the break, with Mexico rallying after halving the deficit, Jiménez struck again with a brilliant, flicked header destined for the top-left corner. Pickford took flight, acrobatically tipping it over the bar to preserve England's lead at a crucial psychological juncture.
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The Final Siege (53' – 101'): After Jarell Quansah’s red card left England down to 10 men, and Jiménez converted a penalty to make it 3-2, Mexico launched an absolute onslaught. Through a grueling final half-hour and an agonizing 11 minutes of added time, Pickford was a titan. He came out into a crowded 6-yard box time and again to punch, claim, and completely sap the momentum out of the Mexican wave.
By The Numbers: Pickford vs Mexico
|Statistic
|Match Tally
|Minutes Played
|90' (+11' Stoppage)
|Saves
|3 (All high-difficulty)
|Clearances
|6
|Accurate Passes
|21
|Match Rating
|7.7 (Top tier for a goalkeeper under a constant aerial bombardment)
The Verdict: England's Undisputed No 1
There was absolutely nothing he could do about Julián Quiñones’ close-range rocket or Jiménez's clinical penalty. What he could control, he mastered entirely. When the going got tough and England were reduced to 10 men in one of the most intimidating stadiums on the planet, Pickford showed the elite, steely mentality we see, week-in & week-out.
Thomas Tuchel’s men now march on to face Erling Haaland’s Norway in the quarter-finals this Saturday, 11 July in Miami. If England are going to go all the way and end 60 years of hurt, they will need their Evertonian brick wall at his absolute best.
Keep shining, Jordan. The country is finally seeing what the Blue half of Merseyside has known for nearly a decade.
Reader Comments (17)
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2 Posted 06/07/2026 at 09:25:46
3 Posted 06/07/2026 at 09:27:38
4 Posted 06/07/2026 at 09:28:04
Luckily it won't affect his jokes to keep the squad in high spirits.
5 Posted 06/07/2026 at 09:33:16
They really despise clubs like Everton. Were he to play for Spurs or Arsenal they'd be cheering him to the rafters.
6 Posted 06/07/2026 at 10:06:10
7 Posted 06/07/2026 at 10:10:03
8 Posted 06/07/2026 at 10:11:53
9 Posted 06/07/2026 at 10:14:44
Nothing funny about that at all.
10 Posted 06/07/2026 at 10:19:51
More of the same next season please Jordan.
11 Posted 06/07/2026 at 10:24:17
12 Posted 06/07/2026 at 10:24:54
My point is he should not have been in the squad in the first place.
13 Posted 06/07/2026 at 10:25:03
15 Posted 06/07/2026 at 10:27:46
I hate the gobshite and if his pathetic hurdle over the boards means that he is not available then all well and good.
But hey the piece of poison shite can still keep his main role in being boss in the dressing. room and saying 'great Ricey and Bellers' on the training pitch.
What a prick.
How can England beat Norway without Hendo Jim?
The worst pick for a World Cup squad since was it Walcott with the fella who fucked Ulrika in every imaginable position?
16 Posted 06/07/2026 at 10:43:17
The masterclass, was delivered by every single England player who played a part in their great victory, because it was achieved with every single ingredient a team needs if they are going to be successful on the biggest stage.
Heart, spirit, desire, complete determination to overcome adversity, complete togetherness, when they had to roll up their sleeves and keep going, and they also used the ball intelligently to score two very good goals.
I keep saying it but there’s discipline and then there is complete 100% discipline. The first one is all about being organised and hard to beat, the second one is about having the desire “to win at all costs, when the going gets very, very tough”
I’m just glad I got up and watched it, and one of the first things I thought about today was the Evertonians, all over the world, who get up at crazy hours, or just stay awake all night to watch our team play every single week.
Respect to every single one of yers and if you’re ever stuck for a ticket on your travels, then the least I could do is offer you mine👍💙
17 Posted 06/07/2026 at 10:53:40
18 Posted 06/07/2026 at 10:55:40
I said on a previous thread that Jordon is the best "all round" keeper at the World Cup.
When you take into account his attributes of saves, catches, punching out and kicking, he is the best, I stand by this and he is not done yet as the tournament progresses
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1 Posted 06/07/2026 at 09:25:34
"Jordan is not good."
What happened? Did he get injured? Or attacked with a piñata stick???