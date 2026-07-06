06/07/2026



(Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

After some rather unwarranted criticism earlier in the tournament, Jordan Pickford was back proving his doubters wrong overnight as England beat Mexico to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

The rather tedious non-topic that is his place as England’s number one goalkeeper should disappear again after Pickford handled the heat of the Azteca in flawless fashion.

The often critical media have rightfully been full of praise for Pickford’s performance, with several 9/10 scores across outlets.

Here is how some of the selected media rated Jordan Pickford’s England excellence against Mexico

“Made two superb saves to deny Jimenez in the first half, and was decisive in everything that he did following a rough tournament.” - 9/10

“Began nervously with a pair of overhit passes out from the back but regained his composure to produce a top save down low to his left to keep out Raul Jimenez’s goal-bound header in the 15th minute.

“Showed great awareness to rush out and shut down Jimenez again just moments prior to Bellingham’s header opener, before keeping out the Wolves attacker’s speculative long-range effort with an acrobatic stop on the stroke of half-time.

"After a mixed start to the tournament, this was Pickford’s best performance yet – by a distance.”

“Save of his career to deny Raul Jimenez’s early diving header, judging the bounce to flip the ball around the post. Also a stunning tip over the bar to deny the Mexico striker. Went in early from the warm-up, but his performance did not point to an injury.”

“Put in an excellent shift and made a number of incredible saves. Displayed great instinct to deny Jiménez an opener from close range in the 15th minute. Great distribution for the attacking players, took his moments when to play out the back and when to play it long. Started the move for England's opener, rolling the ball out after spotting Declan Rice in good space. Made another stellar fingertip save from yet another Jiménez shot.”

“Huge early save from Jiménez turned out to be pivotal. Backed it up with another flying stop later.”

"Great saves, great distribution, commanding in the air."

“Two excellent saves from Raul Jimenez in the first half were key to England’s bright start, and he dealt brilliantly with an aerial barrage in the final throes.”

"A great save low down from a diving header from Raul Jimenez early on. An important moment as England would have been behind early in the atmospheric Azteca. Was called upon just before half-time to produce an acrobatic save to deny Jimenez again when Mexico were pushing for a leveller at 2-1.”

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