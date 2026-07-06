06/07/2026





Everton have completed the permanent signing of England Under-21 international winger Tyrique George from Chelsea to a 4-year deal, following a 6-month loan spell at Hill Dickinson Stadium spent mostly watching from the subs bench.

As usual, Everton have declined to disclose the fee paid but sources are reporting a £24M package was agreed.

While the acquisition of one of the country's brightest young attacking prospects is a clear cause for celebration, it leaves a burning question: Will David Moyes actually trust him enough to let him play?

The 20-year-old winger, who showed flashes of brilliant technical ability during his brief cameos last season, has committed his long-term future to the Blues. Yet, looking back at his utilization since arriving in January 2026, fans could be forgiven for feeling a sense of déjà vu when it comes to the manager's historical treatment of flair players and youth.

A Coup for the Future

Signing a player of George’s pedigree is undoubtedly a step in the right direction under Everton's new ownership structure. A graduate of Chelsea's Cobham academy, George has already tasted success on the European stage and scored in the Champions League for the London club earlier last season.

Operating primarily from the left wing, he possesses the trickery, pace, and directness that Everton’s structurally rigid attack often lacked during the 2025–26 campaign. His profile is exactly what a club looking to transition toward modern, possession-heavy football needs.

The Realities of the Loan Spell

Despite the excitement surrounding his arrival last winter, George’s actual minutes on the pitch tell a frustrating story. Under Moyes, the young winger was largely restricted to the periphery.

Total Starts: 1 (A home defeat to Bournemouth)

Sub Appearances: 10

Total Minutes: Just over 200 minutes of Premier League action

While he made an immediate impact off the bench on his debut at Fulham —helping force the equalizer in a -1 win — he was rarely given the opportunity to build any sustained momentum. Instead, Moyes frequently defaulted to his preferred defensive reliability, leaving George to watch from the bench as the team struggled for creativity at home against lower-block sides.

The Moyes Paradox: Trust vs Safety

David Moyes’s return to Everton has stabilized the club and pushed them back into the top-half conversation, in terms of performance but tellingly not finishing position, and old habits die hard. The manager has a well-documented track record of prioritizing experience and tactical discipline over individual brilliance.

"It’s the classic Moyes paradox. We sign a highly rated young talent, but then he's told he needs to 'learn the defensive side of the game' for 12 months before he gets a fair crack. Meanwhile, our attack screams out for exactly the kind of directness Tyrique provides."

With the permanent transfer window now open and signings like Hayden Hackney already through the door, the squad is showing signs of being rebuilt. However, if George is to fulfill his immense potential at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Moyes must loosen the tactical shackles and show genuine trust in the winger's ability to unlock defences.

Celebrating the signing is easy; integrating him into a modern, forward-thinking starting XI will be the true test of this management team.

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