06/07/2026



Merlin Rohl has signed a 3-year deal with Everton (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images) Merlin Rohl has signed a 3-year deal with Everton

Everton have officially triggered the obligation to buy German Under-21 international midfielder Merlin Röhl on a permanent 3-year contract from SC Freiburg. The £18M deal was automatically activated following the Blues' successful battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League last season.

While securing the 24-year-old’s long-term future is a welcome boost to Everton's engine room, the focus now shifts entirely to how David Moyes intends to deploy him. If Röhl's turbulent first year on Merseyside proved anything, it's that the technically gifted powerhouse will need to maintain the same admirable patience he showed throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

The Permanent Switch

Röhl originally arrived at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Deadline Day in September 2025. Though his initial loan spell was disrupted by early injury setbacks, his immense physical attributes — standing at 6ft 3in — and elegant carrying ability immediately caught the eye of the coaching staff.

The permanent signature represents a significant piece of business for further advancement of the Everton squad. Able to operate as a box-to-box presence or carry the ball through transition, Röhl offers the type of athleticism the squad has desperately craved.

Learning from a Legend: The Leighton Baines Blueprint

Röhl's adjustment to life on Merseyside extends beyond his tactical duties. Off the pitch, he has completely slotted into the fabric of the club, even striking up a unique bond with Everton icon Leighton Baines over a shared passion for camera photography.

There is an invaluable footballing lesson Röhl can take from Baines's own history under David Moyes:

The 2007-08 Parallel: When Baines first signed from Wigan in 2007, he wasn't an instant fixture. Niggles and Moyes’s tactical caution saw centre-back Joleon Lescott frequently played out of position at left-back. Baines had to bide his time, making only 17 league starts in his debut year.

The Reward for Patience: By his second season, Baines had fully earned Moyes's unshakeable trust, eventually becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet for a generation.

Röhl faces a strikingly similar hurdle. Last season, despite fully recovering from injury, his entry back into the starting lineup was delayed because Moyes openly admitted it was "harder to blood young players" without the luxury of lesser European fixtures. When Röhl finally did get a run of games in May, it was — true to form — Moyes deploying a central midfielder out of position on the right wing.

The Challenge Ahead: Position vs Versatility

Moyes has heavily praised Röhl's tactical flexibility, noting he could easily "tuck him in off the sides" or use him in various roles. However, playing out on the flanks does a disservice to his natural attributes. The German is a central progressive force — blessed with pace to burn, immense size, and a desire to drive the ball forward.

"Röhl has clearly done enough to show he belongs in the Premier League. Now, the management team needs to trust him in his proper, natural position in the centre of the park rather than treating him as a utility stop-gap."

With the permanent deal finalised, the "Röhl's Royce" is officially an Everton asset until 2029. He has done his time biding his week-to-week place on the bench and working his way back from injury. As the new pre-season begins in August, the Blues must stop hiding him on the wing and let him anchor the modern, progressive midfield he was bought to lead.

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