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John Stones could be heading for a spell in Italy
According to David Ornstein, John Stones is in negotiations with Inter Milan of Italy as a free agent following his departure from Manchester City this summer at the end of his contract.
Talks are ongoing with the hope that the transfer can be completed by the end of the week.
This should put paid to any lingering hopes or fears that the former Everton defender could be heading to Everton, who would be in no place to meet his wage level, which was at least £250k per week last season.
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1 Posted 28/07/2026 at 18:50:12
Just not good enough for Everton hey 🙈🤷♂️