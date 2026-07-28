28/07/2026





Jack Harrison, who controversially spent two seasons on loan with Everton while his parent club Leeds Utd languished in the Championship after being relegated in 2023, has moved back across the Atlantic to join New England Revolution of the MLS.

On his departure, he left this message for Leeds fans:

“It’s hard to put into words what Leeds United has meant to me. When I arrived in 2018, I joined a club with an incredible history and supporters who demanded everything from the players who wore the shirt. I could never have imagined the journey we were about to go on together.

“Leeds became my home and gave me memories I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life. Some of the greatest moments of my career came in Leeds colours.

“The last couple of years haven’t been straightforward. Going out on loan [at Everton] wasn’t an easy decision, and I understand that many supporters found it difficult to accept but football sometimes takes you in unexpected directions, one thing that never changed was my respect for Leeds United.

“I always wanted this club to succeed, and seeing Leeds back where it belongs in the Premier League makes me proud.Leeds United isn’t just another club to me. It helped to shape me as a footballer, as a person, and gave me memories and connections I’ll cherish forever.

“I’ll always look back with immense pride at what we achieved together. Thank you for everything.I’m excited for the next chapter, but until we meet again... Marching On Together.”

Harrison started his professional career in the MLS with New York City a decade ago bfore joining Manchester City.

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