18/07/2026

Latest [HT]





It feels like we've been here before... too many times, in fact.

The most commercialised World Cup is grinding to its inevitable conclusion tomorrow — without "coming home" naturally — while Jordan Pickford may not actually have to perform one more time in the utterly meaningless 3rd-place match between England and France later tonight.

Meanwhile, we have the effervescent optimism for a new season around the corner, tempered by cold realities that we only have one new addition in the shape of Hayden Hackney to balance the 15 departed, some of the best players in the squad won't return for weeks, the club has devised a gruelling seven-match pre-season schedule that could easily tire everyone out like they were for the dreadful end to last season... and yes, we still have the same manager.

But down to business: after a training camp in Scotland, what else but a nice easy start at Dens Park, home of Dundee, pride of the Scottish Premiership? It's a chance for public airing of the new away strip, just released last week, and a chance to see young players coming through who may be given brief cameos to bolster the threadbare first-team squad.

Kick-off is at 2:00 pm BST. Those with valid memberships can subscribe to watch the game via EvertonTV.

First Half

The Spurs look-a-likes almost were gifted a goal inside 5 minutes when a harmless backpass was missed by the Dundee goalkeeper, who just managed to scramble back and clear it off the line.

Both Dibling and Aznou had opportunities to put early crosses in but played the ball backwards to keep possession. Iroegbunaman was strong in the middle, cutting out moves as well as giving up fouls.

A nice move between George and Dewsbury-Hall almost set up the first decent chance and won a corner. A great through-ball from Armstrong should have been converted by Beto but he drove wide. Aznou then powered forward but his effort was well blocked. A rare Dundee attack saw a snapshot straight at Travers.

A forward break with George and Dewsbury-Hall was just too slow and tentative when more pace was required. A looping cross from Dundee caused havoc, Travers getting an arm across the face.

Beto was given the ball and a chance to run forward but he looked leaden and scuffed a weak shot at goal. But his next weak ground shot got a huge deflection that flew over the goalie, for Beto (38') to give Everton the lead.

George worked his way inside and tried to curl his shot in at the far post, but it was deflected, winning a corner. That fell to George but he was too hesitant pulling the trigger.

Second Half

David Moyes made 4 changes after the break. Former Everton Academy player Ryan Astley came on for Dundee.

Everton: Travers (46' King), Rohl, O'Brien (46' Tarkowski), Keane, Aznou, Armstrong, Iroegbunam, Dibling, Dewsbury-Hall (46' Alcaraz), George (46' McNeil), Beto.

Subs: King, Tarkowski, McNeil, Barry, Tamen, Finney, Graham, Campbell, Olayiwola, Catesby, Foster.

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