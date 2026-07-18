Michael Kenrick 18/07/2026 20comments  |  Jump to last
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It feels like we've been here before... too many times, in fact.

The most commercialised World Cup is grinding to its inevitable conclusion tomorrow — without "coming home" naturally — while Jordan Pickford may not actually have to perform one more time in the utterly meaningless 3rd-place match between England and France later tonight. 

Meanwhile, we have the effervescent optimism for a new season around the corner, tempered by cold realities that we only have one new addition in the shape of Hayden Hackney to balance the 15 departed, some of the best players in the squad won't return for weeks, the club has devised a gruelling seven-match pre-season schedule that could easily tire everyone out like they were for the dreadful end to last season... and yes, we still have the same manager

But down to business: after a training camp in Scotland, what else but a nice easy start at Dens Park, home of Dundee, pride of the Scottish Premiership? It's a chance for public airing of the new away strip, just released last week, and a chance to see young players coming through who may be given brief cameos to bolster the threadbare first-team squad.

Kick-off is at 2:00 pm BST. Those with valid memberships can subscribe to watch the game via EvertonTV

First Half

The Spurs look-a-likes almost were gifted a goal inside 5 minutes when a harmless backpass was missed by the Dundee goalkeeper, who just managed to scramble back and clear it off the line. 

Both Dibling and Aznou had opportunities to put early crosses in but played the ball backwards to keep possession. Iroegbunaman was strong in the middle, cutting out moves as well as giving up fouls.

A nice move between George and Dewsbury-Hall almost set up the first decent chance and won a corner. A great through-ball from Armstrong should have been converted by Beto but he drove wide. Aznou then powered forward but his effort was well blocked.  A rare Dundee attack saw a snapshot straight at Travers. 

A forward break with George and Dewsbury-Hall was just too slow and tentative when more pace was required. A looping cross from Dundee caused havoc, Travers getting an arm across the face. 

Beto was given the ball and a chance to run forward but he looked leaden and scuffed a weak shot at goal. But his next weak ground shot got a huge deflection that flew over the goalie, for Beto (38') to give Everton the lead. 

George worked his way inside and tried to curl his shot in at the far post, but it was deflected, winning a corner. That fell to George but he was too hesitant pulling the trigger.  

Second Half

David Moyes made 4 changes after the break. Former Everton Academy player Ryan Astley came on for Dundee.

 

Everton: Travers (46' King), Rohl, O'Brien (46' Tarkowski), Keane, Aznou, Armstrong, Iroegbunam, Dibling, Dewsbury-Hall (46' Alcaraz), George (46' McNeil), Beto.

Subs: King, Tarkowski, McNeil, Barry, Tamen, Finney, Graham, Campbell, Olayiwola, Catesby, Foster. 

 

Reader Comments (20)

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Michael Kenrick
1 Posted 18/07/2026 at 13:32:55
Obviously no Pickford, Ndiaye or Patterson.

Were there a few others mentioned who would be conspicuous by their absence?

Oooo video starting NOW!

Really good starting line-up... except No Hackney ... What the Fuck???

And of course No Branthwaite!!!
Michael Kenrick
2 Posted 18/07/2026 at 13:39:41
Hackney -- new to the squad, on an integration pathway [sic]

Branthwaite -- back in training, working up to match fitness.

Mykolenko -- in Ukraine for the birth of his second son.

Garner -- feeling his groin a bit.
John Collins
3 Posted 18/07/2026 at 13:46:07
Rohl the latest infill for the right back slot.
Michael Kenrick
4 Posted 18/07/2026 at 13:58:16
Decent team selection, I think. These are mostly the players I want to see.

I don't want to see Tarkowski and McNeil, that's for sure.

Lousy picture quality. The HD machine broke or was confiscated at the border.
Mike Kennedy
5 Posted 18/07/2026 at 14:10:47
I can't logon to the match it keeps sending me round in circles.
Don Wright
6 Posted 18/07/2026 at 14:18:13
Mike I had that problem I emailed customer services and they got back to me I don't know if they did anyting there end I was told to log out the log back in and it worked, and they got to me within ten mins
Michael Kenrick
7 Posted 18/07/2026 at 14:22:09
Dibling is on the far side and hard to see but he is just not playing the way I want to see --- he's slowing things right down or playing it backwards.
Don Wright
8 Posted 18/07/2026 at 14:22:36
is it time for the add break yet ?
Liam Mogan
9 Posted 18/07/2026 at 14:28:08
Dibling just does everything so slowly. Looks absolutely devoid of confidence
Dave Abrahams
10 Posted 18/07/2026 at 14:29:28
Michael O/P to add a bit of interest what is the estimated attendance.
Mike Kennedy
11 Posted 18/07/2026 at 14:31:26
Thanks Don I will give it a go.
Kevin Molloy
12 Posted 18/07/2026 at 14:34:09
yes, Dibling may well go on to have a good career but I don't think it will be at Everton.
Jack Convery
13 Posted 18/07/2026 at 14:34:12
Will there be cake at H/T ?
Liam Mogan
14 Posted 18/07/2026 at 14:41:32
Need to go to 8 CBs now and hold on
Michael Kenrick
15 Posted 18/07/2026 at 14:46:26
Dave,

I counted 37 kopties in The Bill Shankly Stand... What the fuck?!?!
Jeff Armstrong
16 Posted 18/07/2026 at 14:55:25
Bob Shankly stand, brother of Bill and Dens Park legend.
Wonder if Moyes will have the bottle to make changes after 45 minutes!
Derek Powell
17 Posted 18/07/2026 at 14:57:41
https://vipleague.io/football/dundee-vs-everton-streaming-link-1
Liam Mogan
18 Posted 18/07/2026 at 15:01:31
I thought it was Bob Shankly and Bill Paisley
Don Wright
19 Posted 18/07/2026 at 15:03:17
i thought it was Bill and Ben
Derek Powell
20 Posted 18/07/2026 at 15:10:19
Moyes Carnt help himself in resisting bringing on McNeill we can all see HES shite, rohl looks good at rb

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