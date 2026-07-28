28/07/2026

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Another step toward Premier League readiness as the Blues step out tonight for a runout against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium before they head off to Germany.

We have been promised our first sight of Hayden Hackney in the Blue shirt of Everton... will David Moyes come through with that?

Jarrad Branthwaite is not part of Everton’s matchday squad for tonight’s pre-season friendly at Stoke City as part of his planned reintegration into the squad following the hamstring injury he sustained towards the end of last season.

The centre-back played the first half at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday and, as scheduled, will now continue full training at Finch Farm this week ahead of being involved in the Blues’ next friendly against Hamburger SV at Volksparkstadion on Saturday.

Here's the team news with the kick-off set for 7:45 pm BST:

First Half

Dewsbury-Hall got things going, with a passback for a long hoof from Travers. Hackney showed some quick interpassing in the first forward move but crossed too close to the keeper. A ball to Beto's feet required him to turn and he was easily closed down.

Mykolenko forced the first corner, Tyrique George lashing a screamer from 30 yards, a foot outside the angle! Much more lively start than the previous two games...

George did well to intercept a clearance but too long to do anything with it before playing it too far in front of Dibling. Tarkowski was easily beaten and Travers was fortunate the shot hit his leg and away for a corner, Stoke having a decent spell amid some ragged defending by Everton as they kept being pushed back into their own half.

Dewsbury-Hall and Beto battled through the middle and finally got it out to George who somehow contrived to pass it over the goal line. Rohl clipped in a decent low cross but it went out for a throw.

A better move involving Dewsbury-Hall, George and Armstrong ended in a goal kick to Stoke, who were happy to exploit a disorganised Everton defence, Travers forced into a diving save.

Everton failed to break out effectively and Stoke put them under the cosh somewhat, with a number of half-chances, before they played it behind.

Dibling had a chance to beat his man but just couldn't do it. He was trying to get involved in the attack but Stoke were back quickly.

Everton continued to play it forward, eventually winning a corner that Armstrong took, headed behind by a defender. Another good delivery, again out for a corner from the other side. Great delivery from Dewsbury-Hall but a foul called on the Stoke keeper.

George was fouled but Dewsbury-Hall's delivery was punched away by the keeper. Dibling had another chance to run from deep with the ball but was far too easily dispossessed. He had a chance to play a through-ball but did not put enough pace on the pass.

Dewsbury-Hall and George worked it well but the ball forward to Beto was just a fraction too far ahead and the keeper was out smartly to snuff out the danger. Dibling again had a chance to create something but he didn't.

George was next to miss a great forward pass Dewsbury-Hall and the play simply wasn't slick enough to go anywhere. Rohl pulled down a great cross-field pass but Dibling again, with a chance to make something, was immediately closed down. Then he misplaced a simple pass and the build-up collapsed.

More simple Stoke pressure, Mykolenko beaten and a perfect opportunity tipped up onto the bar by Travers. The corner was cleared and George looked to break forward, passing to Beto but he stalled and turned instead of going for goal and then passed it behind George. Hackney dropped way too deep to really influence the play.

Line-up:

Everton:

12 Travers,

34 Röhl,

6 Tarkowski,

5 Keane,

16 Mykolenko,

45 Armstrong,

30 Hackney,

20 Dibling,

22 Dewsbury-Hall,

19 George,

9 Beto.

Subs: King, G Pickford, McNeil, Barry, O'Brien, Alcaraz, Aznou, Iroegbunam, Tamen, Finney, Graham, Campbell, Foster.

>>> Click here to watch Stoke v Everton on the day of the fixture

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