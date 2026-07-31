31/07/2026



(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

It’s hard not to just be repetitive when discussing Everton’s right-back situation.

But, finally, there seems to be a serious concrete possibility of the club finally getting a player in to fill the position.

Alistair Johnston might not be the player anybody thought of going into the summer as an ideal choice, but Everton are perhaps not in a position to fill the right-back role with their ideal choice.

There have been links to Desire Doue, Djed Spence and Rico Lewis, all of whom would be expected to cost north of £30M.

Celtic are reportedly keen to keep Johnston, who was impressive for Canada at the World Cup, but he would certainly not be expected to cost close to £30M.

And nor should he.

Johnston is a decent player, and some of the reaction to the news online from Evertonians has, in my opinion, been way overblown.

There are, though, definitely some red flags.

At 27, and turning 28 in October, Johnston has played for Vaughan Azzurri, Nashville SC, CF Montreal and, since 2023, Celtic.

He has, of course, won titles in Glasgow, and was part of the team that surged back to pip Hearts to the Scottish Premiership crown last season.

As mentioned, he was also bright for co-hosts Canada at the World Cup, providing an attacking outlet down the right flank; a full-back keen to get beyond the winger ahead of him, provide width and supply crosses into the box.

Since Johnston signed for Celtic in January 2023, he has created 156 chances in all competitions, which is a tally bettered only by Matt O’Riley, who left the Scottish giants for Brighton in 2024.

In fact, when expanded out to all defenders to play for a Scottish Premiership team in the same timespan, only James Tavernier (398) has created more opportunities than Johnston.

Tavernier is also the only defender to better Johnston’s tally of 30 goal involvements in the same time — the Canadian has scored 7 goals and laid on 23 assists for Celtic.

So despite the negativity, there is plenty to like from an attacking perspective, but back to those concerns.

Johnston is not a youngster, yet has not yet operated at a club playing in a particularly strong league.

Defensively, his positioning can be suspect, and he is not the most physically imposing player. Would he get bullied by opposition attackers?

There is also the fact that he spent the majority of last season out due to a significant hamstring injury. He only returned in time for the end of the campaign, when he played a big part in Celtic’s run-in, before featuring in all five of Canada’s World Cup matches. But with his pace and energy such a big part of his game, then relatively fresh hamstring issues are a cause for concern.

I’m willing to see how this potential move pans out, but if Everton can strike a deal in the region of £15M, then it may open the door for another full-back to also come in later in the window; perhaps one who can help cover both flanks and provide a bit more quality.

It would at least alleviate the pressure in a key position, and if a move were to progress within the coming days, then Johnston would have the best part of 3 weeks to bed in before Everton’s Premier League season starts.

Everton’s dallying and delays and mishaps on the right-back position, stretching back years and years, have led them to this point. They simply cannot afford to hold out and wait on key targets if those key targets either don’t yet want to push the boat out to come to the club, or if the selling teams are in no mood to shift on their valuations.

That is what may change later in the window, as teams and players get a bit more desperate, but Everton need to ensure they are in a strong negotiating position if that happens, and they need to have this slot filled.

Johnston is by no means my first choice, and I would hazard a guess that he isn’t Everton’s, either. But it does appear that it’s a deal that is doable, with the player keen to join, and at a price that will not significantly hamper Everton’s efforts to strengthen elsewhere in the squad.

But, for the above to apply, Everton do need to move quickly. Be decisive and get this deal done, and then head into the final month of the window knowing the position is at least occupied, and then perhaps be opportunistic down the line if the chance arises.

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