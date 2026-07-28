30/07/2026





In an extraordinary, high-stakes showdown for the soul of international football, Uefa’s 55 member nations have unanimously agreed to boycott all Fifa competitions — including future World Cups.

The decision comes in direct response to Fifa President Gianni Infantino’s secret scheme to sell off stakes in the World Cup to private equity investors.

The Privatisation Plan: $20 Billion Commercial Spin-Off

Details of Infantino's proposal — dubbed Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE) — revealed plans to spin off Fifa's commercial and broadcast rights into a newly created $20B commercial subsidiary.

Up to 20% of FFE was slated to be sold to US-based private equity backers, spearheaded by Joshua Kushner’s Thrive Eternal fund.

To push the proposal through, Infantino offered each of Fifa’s 211 member associations an immediate $20 million payout — doubling their standard 4-year funding package — provided they signed off by mid-September.

Reports indicate the restructuring would also guarantee Infantino a lucrative new position overseeing the subsidiary, carrying a reported $65 million financial package for his executive compenastion.

Uefa's Furious Counter-Attack

Following an emergency online summit lasting under 2 hours, Uefa issued a scathing, united condemnation:

"The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade – especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially. Some things are simply too important to sell. The Fifa World Cup belongs to football. It always will. And so long as Europe has a voice, it will never be for sale."

Uefa branded Infantino’s tactics as "governance by intimidation – an act of coercion unworthy of an institution entrusted with the stewardship of the global game."

What Happens Next

Complete European Boycott: European national teams will refuse to participate in any Fifa-run tournament starting with upcoming youth and women's events, until the privatization proposal is permanently abandoned.

Leadership Threat: With his European backing completely shattered, Infantino faces the very real prospect of a Europe-backed opponent challenging his presidency in the upcoming Fifa election.

Political Backing: UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Culture Minister Lisa Nandy strongly endorsed Uefa’s stance, declaring that "football belongs to the fans, not billionaire investors."

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb