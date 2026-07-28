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Uefa Draws Line in Sand Over Infantino’s World Cup Privatisation Scheme
In an extraordinary, high-stakes showdown for the soul of international football, Uefa’s 55 member nations have unanimously agreed to boycott all Fifa competitions — including future World Cups.
The decision comes in direct response to Fifa President Gianni Infantino’s secret scheme to sell off stakes in the World Cup to private equity investors.
The Privatisation Plan: $20 Billion Commercial Spin-Off
Details of Infantino's proposal — dubbed Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE) — revealed plans to spin off Fifa's commercial and broadcast rights into a newly created $20B commercial subsidiary.
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Up to 20% of FFE was slated to be sold to US-based private equity backers, spearheaded by Joshua Kushner’s Thrive Eternal fund.
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To push the proposal through, Infantino offered each of Fifa’s 211 member associations an immediate $20 million payout — doubling their standard 4-year funding package — provided they signed off by mid-September.
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Reports indicate the restructuring would also guarantee Infantino a lucrative new position overseeing the subsidiary, carrying a reported $65 million financial package for his executive compenastion.
Uefa's Furious Counter-Attack
Following an emergency online summit lasting under 2 hours, Uefa issued a scathing, united condemnation:
"The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade – especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially. Some things are simply too important to sell. The Fifa World Cup belongs to football. It always will. And so long as Europe has a voice, it will never be for sale."
Uefa branded Infantino’s tactics as "governance by intimidation – an act of coercion unworthy of an institution entrusted with the stewardship of the global game."
What Happens Next
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Complete European Boycott: European national teams will refuse to participate in any Fifa-run tournament starting with upcoming youth and women's events, until the privatization proposal is permanently abandoned.
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Leadership Threat: With his European backing completely shattered, Infantino faces the very real prospect of a Europe-backed opponent challenging his presidency in the upcoming Fifa election.
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Political Backing: UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Culture Minister Lisa Nandy strongly endorsed Uefa’s stance, declaring that "football belongs to the fans, not billionaire investors."
Reader Comments (14)
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2 Posted 30/07/2026 at 15:48:26
For fuck's sake... let's hope Uefa are able to sink the idea.
3 Posted 30/07/2026 at 16:14:31
He needs Europe more than we need Infantino, the bent wanker.
4 Posted 30/07/2026 at 16:32:35
5 Posted 30/07/2026 at 16:36:05
Just seen BBC News...
6 Posted 30/07/2026 at 16:40:17
Uefa to boycott World Cups if Fifa plans approved
7 Posted 30/07/2026 at 16:42:30
Uefa came out in the strongest terms when Trump got involved in the Belagun red card, I’m not surprised by today’s decision.
Your move Mr Infantino (Gianni strokes cat and wonders what to do next)
Who the fuck gives Trump a peace prize and stays credible!
9 Posted 30/07/2026 at 20:00:34
10 Posted 30/07/2026 at 21:27:21
I really hope this stance by Uefa draws a line in the sand, and maybe even turns the tide, fans in all European leagues should show their feelings.
11 Posted 30/07/2026 at 21:31:36
Or if Infantino's blatant bribe to the myriad of tiny federations making up the bulk of the other 162 non-European members of Fifa will be enough for him to hold sway.
Bring back Sir Stanley Rous!
12 Posted 30/07/2026 at 21:33:27
13 Posted 30/07/2026 at 21:47:45
14 Posted 30/07/2026 at 21:48:35
I know why the investors want in, but it's only personal greed why Gianni wants to sell it, it's a lose lose for fifa and football.
Can see offers like this coming for the PL, where desperate owners will sell a stake similar to this for a one off payment, while they are custodians for a short while.
Makes me sick !!!
15 Posted 30/07/2026 at 21:55:38
Apparently one of the companies interested has connections to his son.
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1 Posted 28/07/2026 at 22:21:12
May be time for me to call it a day being a football fan. It is just a rich man's play thing more than ever before and increasingly I feel a mug wasting any time watching it. Just turn the whole thing now into a computer game.
My Dad, former Tranmere goalie and huge Blue, will be turning in his grave sadly. Are we mugs?