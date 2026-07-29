30/07/2026



Alistair Johnston at World Cup 2026 (Photo by Kevin C Cox/Getty Images) Alistair Johnston at World Cup 2026

The silly season rolls on, and this week’s recycled Scottish tabloid filler sees Everton linked with a £10M+ swoop for Celtic’s Canadian right-back, Alistair Johnston.

According to reports in The Daily Record (and enthusiastically parroted across the aggregator blogosphere), David Moyes has earmarked the 27-year-old as the "long-term heir to Séamus Coleman." Because, as we all know, Everton haven't tried to find an heir to Séamus Coleman since the Queen died.

With Nathan Patterson supposedly attracting glances from mainland Europe and Coleman continuing his transition into eternal folklore, the rumour machine insists Everton are preparing a formal approach to test Celtic's resolve for a player under contract in Glasgow until 2029.

On paper, Johnston’s numbers during his early spell at Celtic Park were genuinely impressive for a modern full-back:

Metric Detail / Stats Age / Position 27 | Right-Back (Canada International) Contract Signed extension through June 2029 Peak Output (2023–2025) 11 goals, 19 assists across two seasons International Experience 50+ caps for Canada, starter at 2022 & 2026 World Cups

When fit, Johnston is a combative, high-energy full-back who loves getting forward, whipping in low crosses, and mixing it up physically. In theory, he fits the classic Moyes template: workhorse, reliable on the overlap, and versatile enough to tuck in at centre-back.

But hold on a moment... Here is where the Everton Ellite Recruitment alarm bells start ringing: Johnston missed virtually the entirety of the 2025-26 season with recurring soft-tissue injuries:

August 2025 – October 2025: Hamstring injury (2 months out)

October 2025 – April 2026: Aggravated hamstring injury (6 months out)

Total 2025-26 Appearances: Just 11 matches across all competitions for Celtic.

Having spent years watching Nathan Patterson and Yerry Mina alternate shifts in the Finch Farm treatment room, do Everton really want to drop £10M+ on a 27-year-old who spent 6 months on the treatment table last season?

Furthermore, Celtic extended Johnston’s contract until 2029 in late 2024. Peter Lawwell and the Celtic board do not do cut-price favours for Premier League clubs. They will demand top dollar — well North of £10M–£12M — for a player they are in no rush to sell.

This smells suspiciously like classic agent noise aimed at keeping Johnston’s profile high in England following Canada's World Cup run, mixed with Scottish sports writers needing to fill column inches before August.

For Everton, despite the daily drumbeat that we need a new right-back, splashing over £10M on an injury-prone full-back from the Scottish Premiership when funds remain tight makes little sense. And If Patterson stays, Everton already have two right-backs who struggle to make 30 games a year. Adding a third feels like gluttony for punishment.

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