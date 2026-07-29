Michael Kenrick 30/07/2026 9comments  |  Jump to last

Alistair Johnston at World Cup 2026
(Photo by Kevin C Cox/Getty Images)

The silly season rolls on, and this week’s recycled Scottish tabloid filler sees Everton linked with a £10M+ swoop for Celtic’s Canadian right-back, Alistair Johnston.

According to reports in The Daily Record (and enthusiastically parroted across the aggregator blogosphere), David Moyes has earmarked the 27-year-old as the "long-term heir to Séamus Coleman." Because, as we all know, Everton haven't tried to find an heir to Séamus Coleman since the Queen died.

With Nathan Patterson supposedly attracting glances from mainland Europe and Coleman continuing his transition into eternal folklore, the rumour machine insists Everton are preparing a formal approach to test Celtic's resolve for a player under contract in Glasgow until 2029.

On paper, Johnston’s numbers during his early spell at Celtic Park were genuinely impressive for a modern full-back:

Metric Detail / Stats
Age / Position 27 | Right-Back (Canada International)
Contract Signed extension through June 2029
Peak Output (2023–2025) 11 goals, 19 assists across two seasons
International Experience 50+ caps for Canada, starter at 2022 & 2026 World Cups

When fit, Johnston is a combative, high-energy full-back who loves getting forward, whipping in low crosses, and mixing it up physically. In theory, he fits the classic Moyes template: workhorse, reliable on the overlap, and versatile enough to tuck in at centre-back.

But hold on a moment... Here is where the Everton Ellite Recruitment alarm bells start ringing: Johnston missed virtually the entirety of the 2025-26 season with recurring soft-tissue injuries:

  • August 2025 – October 2025: Hamstring injury (2 months out)

  • October 2025 – April 2026: Aggravated hamstring injury (6 months out)

  • Total 2025-26 Appearances: Just 11 matches across all competitions for Celtic.

Having spent years watching Nathan Patterson and Yerry Mina alternate shifts in the Finch Farm treatment room, do Everton really want to drop £10M+ on a 27-year-old who spent 6 months on the treatment table last season?

Furthermore, Celtic extended Johnston’s contract until 2029 in late 2024. Peter Lawwell and the Celtic board do not do cut-price favours for Premier League clubs. They will demand top dollar — well North of £10M–£12M — for a player they are in no rush to sell.

This smells suspiciously like classic agent noise aimed at keeping Johnston’s profile high in England following Canada's World Cup run, mixed with Scottish sports writers needing to fill column inches before August.

For Everton, despite the daily drumbeat that we need a new right-back, splashing over £10M on an injury-prone full-back from the Scottish Premiership when funds remain tight makes little sense. And If Patterson stays, Everton already have two right-backs who struggle to make 30 games a year. Adding a third feels like gluttony for punishment.

 

Reader Comments (9)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()


Kevin Molloy
1 Posted 29/07/2026 at 19:16:00
The Bobble reckons we're trying to put a deal together for Celtic's right-back Alistair Johnston, 27.
Christy Ring
2 Posted 29/07/2026 at 21:13:08
We're still being linked with Johnston at Celtic.

He's a good fullback but missed a big chunk of the season with a recurring hamstring problem?
John Collins
3 Posted 30/07/2026 at 08:49:38
All over the Scottish press today.
Everton prepar a bid for Alistair Johnston.

Wait and see...
Michael Kenrick
4 Posted 30/07/2026 at 11:48:33
Can't say I recall him standing out in the Fifa Moneyfest.

Still, £10M isn't much for a player these days...
Tom Bowers
5 Posted 30/07/2026 at 11:55:14
The rumours will abound as the Summer rolls on but this is not one we should not believe at all. No more sick note players, please!

We haven't had a decent Scottish right-back since Alex Parker and most of today's fans may not remember how good he was but, back then, full-backs were defenders not extra forwards.

So Eddie Howe is available and we are stuck with Moyes. Any thoughts?
Brian Harrison
6 Posted 30/07/2026 at 12:30:53
I would imagine all the fitness work is complete and now, during our next 4 friendlies against Hamburg, Stuttgart, Newcastle and Lille, it will be about which players start the season.

I would have thought a striker would have been the most important signing. Rather than Delap, I would take the other man at Chelsea who seems surplus to requirements, Nicholas Jackson.

I would have taken Wellbeck in a heartbeat. Hopefully O'Brien and Branthwaite will be our centre-back pairing. With Garner out, our midfield looks a little lightweight and other than Dewsbury-Hall, none of the others chip in with goals.

I think we need to get the best price for Ndiaye and bring in a striker and fullback. We have 4 friendlies left we need to see the hopefully new players starting in those games.
Sean Kearns
10 Posted 30/07/2026 at 13:17:09
Eddie Howe is a big Everton fan and would love the chance to manage us!! Move Moyes upstairs and get the fella in… see if he can bring Lewis Hall with him too… And living in Liverpool is going to seem like Las Vegas compared to shitty ass Newcastle… Our cheap bastard owners would perish at the thought of paying Moyes off though.
Mike Hayes
12 Posted 30/07/2026 at 13:50:47
If he fits Moyes's criteria and he's injured he'll be with us next season. 🙄
Paul Hewitt
16 Posted 30/07/2026 at 14:14:04
Moyes. Easily

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb