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Everton set to fill right-back void with a mega bid for Alistair Johnston
Alistair Johnston at World Cup 2026
The silly season rolls on, and this week’s recycled Scottish tabloid filler sees Everton linked with a £10M+ swoop for Celtic’s Canadian right-back, Alistair Johnston.
According to reports in The Daily Record (and enthusiastically parroted across the aggregator blogosphere), David Moyes has earmarked the 27-year-old as the "long-term heir to Séamus Coleman." Because, as we all know, Everton haven't tried to find an heir to Séamus Coleman since the Queen died.
With Nathan Patterson supposedly attracting glances from mainland Europe and Coleman continuing his transition into eternal folklore, the rumour machine insists Everton are preparing a formal approach to test Celtic's resolve for a player under contract in Glasgow until 2029.
On paper, Johnston’s numbers during his early spell at Celtic Park were genuinely impressive for a modern full-back:
|Metric
|Detail / Stats
|Age / Position
|27 | Right-Back (Canada International)
|Contract
|Signed extension through June 2029
|Peak Output (2023–2025)
|11 goals, 19 assists across two seasons
|International Experience
|50+ caps for Canada, starter at 2022 & 2026 World Cups
When fit, Johnston is a combative, high-energy full-back who loves getting forward, whipping in low crosses, and mixing it up physically. In theory, he fits the classic Moyes template: workhorse, reliable on the overlap, and versatile enough to tuck in at centre-back.
But hold on a moment... Here is where the Everton Ellite Recruitment alarm bells start ringing: Johnston missed virtually the entirety of the 2025-26 season with recurring soft-tissue injuries:
-
August 2025 – October 2025: Hamstring injury (2 months out)
-
October 2025 – April 2026: Aggravated hamstring injury (6 months out)
-
Total 2025-26 Appearances: Just 11 matches across all competitions for Celtic.
Having spent years watching Nathan Patterson and Yerry Mina alternate shifts in the Finch Farm treatment room, do Everton really want to drop £10M+ on a 27-year-old who spent 6 months on the treatment table last season?
Furthermore, Celtic extended Johnston’s contract until 2029 in late 2024. Peter Lawwell and the Celtic board do not do cut-price favours for Premier League clubs. They will demand top dollar — well North of £10M–£12M — for a player they are in no rush to sell.
This smells suspiciously like classic agent noise aimed at keeping Johnston’s profile high in England following Canada's World Cup run, mixed with Scottish sports writers needing to fill column inches before August.
For Everton, despite the daily drumbeat that we need a new right-back, splashing over £10M on an injury-prone full-back from the Scottish Premiership when funds remain tight makes little sense. And If Patterson stays, Everton already have two right-backs who struggle to make 30 games a year. Adding a third feels like gluttony for punishment.
Reader Comments (9)
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2 Posted 29/07/2026 at 21:13:08
He's a good fullback but missed a big chunk of the season with a recurring hamstring problem?
3 Posted 30/07/2026 at 08:49:38
Everton prepar a bid for Alistair Johnston.
Wait and see...
4 Posted 30/07/2026 at 11:48:33
Still, £10M isn't much for a player these days...
5 Posted 30/07/2026 at 11:55:14
We haven't had a decent Scottish right-back since Alex Parker and most of today's fans may not remember how good he was but, back then, full-backs were defenders not extra forwards.
So Eddie Howe is available and we are stuck with Moyes. Any thoughts?
6 Posted 30/07/2026 at 12:30:53
I would have thought a striker would have been the most important signing. Rather than Delap, I would take the other man at Chelsea who seems surplus to requirements, Nicholas Jackson.
I would have taken Wellbeck in a heartbeat. Hopefully O'Brien and Branthwaite will be our centre-back pairing. With Garner out, our midfield looks a little lightweight and other than Dewsbury-Hall, none of the others chip in with goals.
I think we need to get the best price for Ndiaye and bring in a striker and fullback. We have 4 friendlies left we need to see the hopefully new players starting in those games.
10 Posted 30/07/2026 at 13:17:09
12 Posted 30/07/2026 at 13:50:47
16 Posted 30/07/2026 at 14:14:04
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1 Posted 29/07/2026 at 19:16:00