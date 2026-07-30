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Eddie Howe is Free — But are we ready for the Boyhood Blue?
Eddie Howe is looking for some peace and quiet after departing as manager of Newcastle United
The news broke across the footballing world like a thunderbolt yesterday: Eddie Howe has stepped down as manager of Newcastle United.
After nearly five years, a historic 2025 Carabao Cup victory — ending Newcastle’s 56-year major trophy drought — and multiple European campaigns, Howe has opted to walk away just weeks before the start of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign.
Following a difficult 2025-26 season where Newcastle dropped to 12th place amid mounting friction over transfer policy and boardroom dynamics, Howe’s departure feels like the end of an era on Tyneside.
For Evertonians, however, every headline involving Eddie Howe comes with an inescapable subtext. It is one of English football’s worst-kept secrets: Eddie Howe grew up an ardent Everton supporter.
As a boy raised in Dorset during the mid-1980s, Howe fell in love with Howard Kendall’s legendary side, idolising Gary Lineker, Peter Reid, and Neville Southall. He has spoken publicly on multiple occasions about his childhood affection for the Toffees, making his name a staple of Goodison pub debates whenever a managerial vacancy arises.
Whenever Everton have found themselves at a crossroads in the post-Moshiri era, Howe's name has inevitably bubbled to the surface. But timing in football is everything, and the two have never quite aligned — until, perhaps, now?
What Next for Eddie Howe?
Before measuring Howe for a royal blue tracksuit, it is worth looking at where the 48-year-old manager actually stands:
|Option
|Likelihood
|Perspective
|Sabbatical / Recharge
|High
|Reports suggest Howe intends to take a deliberate breather after an intense 5 years under the Saudi PIF microscope.
|International Management
|Medium
|Long touted as a future England boss, any shift in the national team setup could put him at the top of the FA's shortlist.
|Another Premier League Club
|Medium
|Having proven he can handle elite European pressure and high-budget expectations, Top 6 contenders will monitor his availability.
|The Emotional Choice (Everton)
|Wildcard
|
The sentimental pull of leading his boyhood club into their second season at the Hill Dickinson Stadium with a fresh and hopefully more attacking approach.
Could Everton Persuade Howe to Replace David Moyes?
This brings us to the thorny puzzle at Finch Farm.
David Moyes returned to steady the ship and provide veteran stability through the club's ownership transition under The Friedkin Group (TFG). Moyes brought discipline and defensive shape when Everton needed survival above all else.
But the season ended like a dead squibb: seven dreadful games where Everton under Moyes simply failed to perform, with excuses about injured players, the underlying motive for not playing Idrissa Gana Gueye, and the unpleasant smell of a perhaps deliberate policy to avoid qualifying for Europe.
The fanbase remains fundamentally divided on the style of play and long-term vision.
The Arguments FOR Howe replacing Moyes:
-
Modern Tactical Profile: Howe’s preference for high-intensity, progressive 4-3-3 attacking football aligns far better with the modern European model Dan Friedkin's team envisions.
-
Trophy & Top-Four Pedigree: Howe has proven he can build a modern squad, take a club into the Champions League, and deliver silverware under heavy expectation.
-
The Bramley-Moore Figurehead: An articulate, Everton-minded manager leading the club in its shiny new era would instantly unite the fanbase and generate huge momentum.
The Arguments AGAINST (and the Cold Reality):
-
Timing & Sabbatical: Howe has just emerged from the high-pressure pressure cooker of Newcastle. Jumping straight into another massive reconstruction job in Merseyside seems unlikely if he genuinely wants rest.
-
Boardroom Backing for Moyes: TFG only recently reshaped the executive structure around Moyes. Pulling the trigger on a manager who fulfilled his primary brief of stabilisation would be bold and expensive.
-
Financial Constraints: While Everton are on far sounder financial footing than 2 years ago, although PSR/SCR rules mean Everton cannot match the unlimited spending power Howe experienced at Newcastle.
Pipe Dream or Future Reality?
It's undoubtedly a romantic proposition, but improbable in the immediate term. While the storybook narrative of Eddie Howe walking through the gates of Hill Dickinson Stadium as a bright, young and inspring new manager the club so despeartely needs is tantalizing for many Evertonians, common sense suggests a deal won't happen today.
If Howe takes 6 to 12 months away from the dugout to recharge, however, the landscape in late 2026 or 2027 could look very different. If Moyes's pragmatic brand of defence-first football creates another dismal season of negative 'progress', don't be surprised if Dan Friedkin keeps Eddie Howe’s phone number right at the top of his contacts list.
Reader Comments (80)
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2 Posted 30/07/2026 at 10:38:02
3 Posted 30/07/2026 at 12:51:00
Maybe around Christmas if Moyes is failing he might be interested then, personally I’d prefer Carsley.
4 Posted 30/07/2026 at 13:00:41
5 Posted 30/07/2026 at 13:12:08
Thanks for all your hard work David Moyes but we now need someone who can take us forward.
Too many good managers have been snapped up this summer whilst we stand still.
Bring in Howe and let him build for the future.
6 Posted 30/07/2026 at 13:17:09
And living in Liverpool is going to seem like Las Vegas compared to shitty ass Newcastle… Our cheap bastard owners would perish at the thought of paying Moyes off though.
7 Posted 30/07/2026 at 13:43:02
This move by Newcastle shows how difficult it is to break into that Sly Six. The money Newcastle could spend is being restricted, whilst those who spent like no tomorrow in the past have the rules in place to make it really difficult to break into their club.
8 Posted 30/07/2026 at 14:00:35
Howe wants a break, then again can he afford to turn down a chance to manage his boyhood favourites, as long as he's banned from bringing in that sunbed-loving prick Tindall with him, oh and Gaeme fucking Jones!
On second thoughts, stick with the dinosaur! 🤣🤣
9 Posted 30/07/2026 at 14:02:54
10 Posted 30/07/2026 at 14:04:30
Can’t say neither.
11 Posted 30/07/2026 at 14:14:04
12 Posted 30/07/2026 at 14:52:24
13 Posted 30/07/2026 at 14:59:48
TFG are sitting on their hands where Everton are concerned and they will not be backing Moyes heavily in terms of recruiting players, its just not their style. Sadly we are stuck with TFG just like we were stuck with Kenwright. Neither know how to run a Football Club but in answer to the Eddie Howe question, well the answer to that is an easy "yes"
All day long. Head and shoulders over a lot of managers and doesn't bullshit like Moyes either. He is a blue, Moyes was a blue until he fucked off to Manure chasing the bright lights but now like TFG we are stuck with him. A long struggling season awaits if Moyes stays. Operation Get Eddie. Will it happen ? one can dream
14 Posted 30/07/2026 at 15:17:17
It could be on, lads!
15 Posted 30/07/2026 at 15:22:40
16 Posted 30/07/2026 at 15:30:22
Would you trust him with money?
17 Posted 30/07/2026 at 15:31:03
And no, that's not Everton fans talking about Moyes. It's Newcastle fans talking about Howe last season. Sounds very familiar.
18 Posted 30/07/2026 at 15:31:43
When the likes of Maresca, Iraola and Glasner were available, we showed no ambition.
TFG may have stabilized us but they have stabilized us as a lower mid-table team but seem to lack ambition to go further.
19 Posted 30/07/2026 at 15:31:48
Eddie Howe rebuilt Newcastle, backed by a Middle East country with unlimited funding, to get players to suit his style of play. So the question is: Could he reach the same standard of play at Everton with the squad at his disposal with a minimal transfer budget?
It would be interesting to see though...
20 Posted 30/07/2026 at 15:32:32
My single biggest gripe is going out the cups early every season so we can be stronger later in the season, then we are the most knackered team in the entire league at the end of the season with nothing to show for it. Fuck That!!!
21 Posted 30/07/2026 at 15:32:46
They now have three even tougher games before the season starts and, despite some decent performances by some players, the woeful ineptitude in the final third gives us little confidence in winning games -- and let's face it you have to score to win.
22 Posted 30/07/2026 at 15:33:59
Then again...could it get any worse? At least the young lads would get a chance.
Id rather finish mid table having a go than sitting deep and boring the arse off fans.
He'd have a go in the cups as well.
23 Posted 30/07/2026 at 15:40:05
We need someone with the passion for Everton, for the fans, and to be a winner. The Moores were passionate as was Big Joe Royle, we need someone with Everton's best interest at heart for a feckin change.
24 Posted 30/07/2026 at 15:40:15
Do you want David Moyes staying for the foreseeable? Are we ready? I think 99% of us would say Yes, get him in now.
25 Posted 30/07/2026 at 15:41:51
Even though he was a massive Blues fan, I couldn't see him being inspired by our owners.
26 Posted 30/07/2026 at 15:48:17
That's Moyes's CV. People say he won a cup at West Ham. Eddie done what at Newcastle?
At Stoke the other night, people coming out all said the same: "This is going to be a long season."
For God's sake, move him on. Scotland job is free. If not Eddie Howe... Eddie Murphy. Got to be better than this fossil.
27 Posted 30/07/2026 at 15:49:34
So someone we'd never look to appoint.
28 Posted 30/07/2026 at 16:02:58
29 Posted 30/07/2026 at 16:07:53
Worked in the Red Bull organisation for a few years before going to Saudi.
30 Posted 30/07/2026 at 16:10:13
Have a, look at what Hoeness has done since running the youth teams, mate. Exactly what we need if we are going down the development with young players route.
31 Posted 30/07/2026 at 16:43:57
Apparently., Howe wants a break, would 6 months be enough?
Since it became apparent TFG were sticking with Moyes, I've accepted that we won't see any movement until at least Christmas, more likely next Spring, at which stage Eddie would be welcome on a short list of available candidates. A better option than Moyes.
32 Posted 30/07/2026 at 16:51:54
Bournemouth played good attacking football when he was there... why not now? I don't even think the safe hands excuse cuts it. Moyes's time is up; go gracefully and leave us with someone who will at least have a go.
33 Posted 30/07/2026 at 16:57:59
Where better than... ?
34 Posted 30/07/2026 at 16:59:32
35 Posted 30/07/2026 at 17:00:35
39
😂😂
36 Posted 30/07/2026 at 17:22:06
37 Posted 30/07/2026 at 17:53:40
38 Posted 30/07/2026 at 17:59:09
Howe -- wether he was in charge of Bournemouth or Newcastle -- regularly had the beating of Everton. Newcastle didn't play boring football, we do.
I'd love Eddie Howe here... but No, let's plod along with Moyes.
39 Posted 30/07/2026 at 18:01:21
Get real mate !
40 Posted 30/07/2026 at 18:27:34
£6.5M to pay off Moyes would be compensated by not having to pay anything for Howe. Moyes could then take a huge drop in salary to bore the Scots for the next 4 years.
The Everton connection may have some minor relevance to Howe but why would anyone on here advocate the third-rate Lee Carsley if he'd never played for us?
41 Posted 30/07/2026 at 18:37:38
Hewey is always game for a laugh,he's more of an expert on RL, I wouldn't argue with him on that sport!
But this is a football website 😂
42 Posted 30/07/2026 at 18:39:58
Get Howe whilst he is available. We missed 2 quality managers in the summer. Let's not fuck it up again.
43 Posted 30/07/2026 at 18:42:21
Moyes will be with us for another year, the players we manage to bring in? and the final position we end up in the Premier League at the end of the season will dictate if he is given a further extension or not.
Of course, long term, Moyes won't go on forever... so we will have to see who is available on the Manager Merry-go-round at the time.
44 Posted 30/07/2026 at 18:49:39
This is the last chance saloon for me, for us to get a decent manager and get rid of dour Davey before he relegates us.
45 Posted 30/07/2026 at 18:52:45
I was asking who I want between Moyes and Howe? I said Moyes. Ideally I'd not want either of them. We made a big mistake in not getting Glasner.
46 Posted 30/07/2026 at 19:14:24
47 Posted 30/07/2026 at 19:15:58
48 Posted 30/07/2026 at 19:18:20
Fair point from Hewey, he's said Glasner for months. I asked him Moyes or Howe?
As he said, he wants neither, but I asked him one or the other.
Fair play to PH, he is always game, despite a bit of stick. I think he'd prefer Billy Boston? Or Alex Murphy?😉
49 Posted 30/07/2026 at 19:21:03
2% Stabilisers
50 Posted 30/07/2026 at 19:22:02
Why would he commit career suicide right now?
51 Posted 30/07/2026 at 19:27:35
Feeling completely uninspired with the new campaign. Saying that, I'd be happier if I didn't have to hear that ginger demagorgon whinge and obfuscate all season. Or have to watch his godawful approach to games.
52 Posted 30/07/2026 at 19:31:36
They now have four even tougher games before the season starts and despite some decent performances by some players the woeful ineptitude in the final third gives us little confidence in winning games and let's face it you have to score to win.
53 Posted 30/07/2026 at 19:32:08
Win our first two games it drops to 50%
Fickle ? Evertonian’s?
Never.
54 Posted 30/07/2026 at 19:32:08
Certainly of the teams that TFG own they seem to spend more time at Roma than any of their other clubs. Even the Glasiers visited Old Trafford at least a few times in their first season of ownership, but Friedkin is nowhere to be seen. So if things go pear shaped don't expect Friedkin to come in and sort it out, he will leave it to his muppet Kinnear.
55 Posted 30/07/2026 at 19:42:17
Sometimes there's a fine line between winning and losing but we all know what Everton's weaknesses are and it appears nothing is being done about them.
Heaven forbid these weaknesses contribute to a poor start and place them near the bottom again because only then will the new owners be convinced a real shake up is needed.
I have seen some real talent developing despite some poor results but more improvement is needed at all levels to make this team more competitive -- starting with the manager.
56 Posted 30/07/2026 at 19:42:29
We won't win 2 of our first 10 this coming season.
57 Posted 30/07/2026 at 19:47:23
Act now?
58 Posted 30/07/2026 at 20:05:13
Moyes does have a transfer kitty, so why in god's name is he not utilising it?
There are decent players available and playing in the Premier League on Premier League wages is a pull in itself.
59 Posted 30/07/2026 at 20:13:57
If he fancies the Everton job, which I'm sure he probably would, he may like a job where he's in control, and has the time to build something at a more sustainable pace.
A sabbatical is only a sabbatical until something pulls you back in.
Lots of changes of managers in the Premier League this year, which usually means a few will not do well and get the sack, so lots of movement will happen this season, I think.
Which, if Moyes doesn't hit the ground running, may then force TFG to follow suit...
Hopefully Eddie will still be sitting at home in his Everton PJs, watching Howard's Way on repeat, when desperate Dan makes the call!
60 Posted 30/07/2026 at 20:17:11
61 Posted 30/07/2026 at 20:18:31
Do they stick or twist?
62 Posted 30/07/2026 at 20:21:34
Howe is a good manager and I thought his defence would be like Swiss cheese when he first took the Barcodes job, but he proved me wrong. However, I don't see him as that much of an upgrade that I'd bring him when pre-season has already started. Maybe it's a move we could revisit during the season if Moyes has us playing like the back end of last season.
63 Posted 30/07/2026 at 20:28:51
Look at Howe and the players he had; if the players get a better offer, they are off. Some of them obviously downed tools last season and wanted out... I wonder what the Newcastle supporters are making of it now.
Managers can only do so much nowadays, players are getting silly money... even Alex Ferguson said the players could buy and sell him and it was time to retire.
The Premier League is a non-competition for the majority of clubs, fought out between the usual suspects who are able to buy success.
64 Posted 30/07/2026 at 20:29:59
Howe can play it tight when called for - he is actually versatile unlike - but I don't tnink of Moyesball when I think of Newcastle, Quite the opposite, in fact.
Mick (43): sadly that's not true mate.
Howes's Newcastle/Bournemouth record v us:
P 21 W8 D4 L9 F34 A 34 PTS 28
65 Posted 30/07/2026 at 20:41:30
Looking at the comments on here, I can't see him instantly uniting the fanbase. Any generation of huge momentum would disintegrate at the first corner given away.
66 Posted 30/07/2026 at 20:46:08
I'd been reading one too many of Tony's excursions into nostalgia about the good old days and how football could be reinvigorated if only we would all 'unite'.
Sorry about that.
67 Posted 30/07/2026 at 21:21:09
Hewey has been consistent in saying his personal choice would be Glasner, PH is often slightly off kilter with his erm… predictions, but Eddie Howe is not for him, or Moyes for that matter.
Now, if Shaun Edwards was available, he might nail his colours to the mast.
68 Posted 30/07/2026 at 21:26:38
69 Posted 30/07/2026 at 21:31:49
70 Posted 30/07/2026 at 21:36:45
No offence PH
71 Posted 30/07/2026 at 21:37:35
72 Posted 30/07/2026 at 21:39:20
73 Posted 30/07/2026 at 21:40:49
I think they got a couple of decent results late on and eventually finished above us.
74 Posted 30/07/2026 at 21:47:02
Being a long-term Everton fan is no qualification for a manager; if it was, we would have thousands of candidates!!
I've seen nothing in Howe's career that makes me cry into my pillow every night because he is not our manager.
One ray of light in the dark is that Count Binface could be available after the Clacton by-election... He's got to be more attack-minded than Moyes and is very experienced at fighting lost causes -- which this club could become very quickly given TFG's underwhelming interest in making Everton a competitive force in the Premier League.
76 Posted 30/07/2026 at 22:02:20
Same as last season.
77 Posted 30/07/2026 at 22:08:31
For many years now the top six is almost written in stone thanks to the moneybags behind them.
Okay, just now and then a smaller team creeps in and even just sometimes wins the title like Leicester..
Everton, once a moneybags team themselves back in the Sixties have been mismanaged at board level for many years and we have seen many bargain basement failures pick up wages that has kept the team one of the also rans.
Moyes did his best during his previous tenure with limited funds. but I now seriously doubt he can do anything without some serious money being at his disposal.
That may come if Ndiaye goes along with one or two others.
We live in hope.
78 Posted 30/07/2026 at 22:32:48
The rules are scewed to keep that top 6 - 7 in place.
It's framed as keeping clubs solvent and out of financial trouble,
But what kids want to grow up supporting a club knowing there's zero hope of bridging the gap and competing.
Don't hear songs in stadiums about how.. "we're by far the most solvent team the world has ever seen "
It's this PSR, SCR that is actually ruining the game, as a competition it's a 3 - 4 horse race.
It will eventually ruin the PL as a spectacle, it's started already, with owners knowing they can't compete, so they are willing to just stay in the PL milk the cash cow, no need to try and be competitive.
79 Posted 30/07/2026 at 22:42:31
My thinking is you may as well have a go and see were you end up.
Employ an attack minded manager asap.
80 Posted 30/07/2026 at 22:49:14
81 Posted 30/07/2026 at 23:13:01
It's great for Bournemouth etc. to get the odd year in Europe but no higher. It keeps them going.
Saint Daniel-the-Absent is not really bothered about being top-4 because it would cost an inordinate amount of money to get us there on a regular basis. All that matters is staying in the PL and that thing of beauty on the banks of the Royal Blue Mersey.
But perhaps the appointment of Cox suggests otherwise? I'm confused. It's like each ending of Soap.
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1 Posted 30/07/2026 at 09:27:40
Makes Moyes look like Pep.