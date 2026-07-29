29/07/2026



(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Yakubu Ayegbeni has said pre-season goals can boost the confidence of Thierno Barry and Beto but has warned the pair that they must step up when the real action begins.

Barry and Beto were both on target during the 4-0 win at Dundee earlier this month, before drawing blanks during disappointing displays against Bolton and Stoke.

Everton have been linked with signing a centre-forward this summer, but there has been no movement on a deal to date, leaving Beto and Barry to compete for the number nine role.

The duo combined for 17 league goals last season, with only two sides to avoid relegation scoring fewer goals than Everton in the Premier League.

Speaking to ToffeeWeb in our latest Once a Blue conversation, Yakubu said scoring goals always improves confidence, but said summer strikes count for little if the pair cannot replicate it in the Premier League.

“Save the goals for the league!” Yakubu challenges Beto and Barry to step up amid Everton striker uncertainty

“I see strikers who score goals in pre-season, and then, when it comes to the league, they struggle. I always used to say to myself, save some for the season! Don’t score every chance in pre-season.

​”I think it will give them confidence. They’ve been struggling with scoring goals. It’s good for them to score goals and give them confidence. But, as I said, we want them to keep the goals for the league! That’s the most important thing for us.

"In pre-season you learn a lot, learn from your mistakes. There are so many ideas in your head because you learn from last season. I spoke to my mate after Barry and Beto scored against Dundee and we said, we don’t need those goals in pre-season, we need them in the league! I hope they can bring that confidence to score goals in the Premier League. We need those goals in the Premier League.

"We struggled a lot in the league, and we really need them. At the moment we’re not bringing a striker into the club, and these two need to step up.

"Beto’s been there for three years now; he needs to step up. He can’t score one or two, and then go six or seven games without scoring. We need strikers if we want to play in Europe next season, and they’re experienced now. We know the Premier League is the toughest league in the world and it’s been hard for them, but they need to step up."

Read more - Still a massive amount of work needed as Stoke beat Everton

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