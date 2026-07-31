31/07/2026



(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Everton travel to Volksparkstadion to take on Hamburg on Saturday afternoon, in the first of a two-game tour of Germany.

After successive games without a goal, the Toffees take on the Bundesliga side with clear scope for improvement. Everton lost 1-0 at Stoke City in a disappointing display in midweek, as preparations continue for the upcoming campaign.

Hamburg made their return to the Bundesliga last season after a seven-season absence, and secured a respectable 13th-place finish.

The former European champions are aiming to rebuild after a difficult decade and count former Premier League names Albert Sambi Lokonga and Patson Daka among their current first-team squad.

The fixture is the second of a double-header between Hamburg and Everton. Everton Women meet their Hamburg equivalents at 12:30pm BST as as part of the Volkspark Festival

Everton Team News

Hayden Hackney made his first Everton appearance at Stoke and will hope to improve his fitness with more minutes in Germany. The summer signing has been eased into action after missing much of last season’s run-in, and said he is feeling ‘good’ this week.

“Obviously, the match fitness is not there yet, but that will come with time. But yeah, the body feels good,” he said to evertonfc.com.

“[I want to] keep building the minutes up. Probably 60 (next) then hopefully a full 90 and then go from there.”

The Toffees remain without James Garner, who has undergone groin surgery. Jarrad Branthwaite’s absence against Stoke was pre-planned due to his recent return from hamstring issues, with the centre-back back in contention to face Hamburg.

Everton Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1)

Travers; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Hackney, Ireogbunam; Röhl, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Barry.

Hamburg vs Everton: Match Details

Kick-off: 4:00 pm BST, Saturday 1st August

Venue: Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany

Last Time: Everton and Hamburg have never faced each other in either a competitive or friendly match until this summer.

How to Watch Hamburg vs Everton

Pre-season games are available to stream live via evertontv. One-time match passes are available for £5.99 per fixture. All can follow updates here, on the ToffeeWeb Live Forum.

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