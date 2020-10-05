Transfer Deadline Day

Monday, 5 October, 2020





Ben Godfrey's move from Norwich is expected to be confirmed today Ben Godfrey's move from Norwich is expected to be confirmed today

Though the bulk of their business was done prior to the start of the season, Everton do still have some matters to attend to before this evening's transfer deadline.

Ben Godfrey's £25m move from Norwich City is expected to be confirmed today after he successfully came through a medical on Saturday. Though Carlo Ancelotti wouldn't be drawn on the signing after the win over Brighton, the 22-year-old defender was photographed leaving Goodison Park, suggesting that everything had been agreed.

Moise Kean's departure for Paris Saint-Germain yesterday means that Marcel Brands has a potential vacancy in the forward line to fill as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison are the only two remaining senior squad members capable of playing up front and the Brazilian is currently nursing an injury.

However, the Liverpool Echo are reporting that it is their understanding that Everton are not actively looking to reinforce at centre-forward despite losing Kean for the season.

Arkadiusz Milik and Fernando Llorente, both of whom played under Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli, had been linked, although there have been suggestions that the Italian is lukewarm on the idea of reuniting with the Pole who is in the final nine months of his contract at the Serie A club. At 35, Llorente, meanwhile, would merely be stop-gap signing to cover this season.

There have also been reports claiming interest from Everton in Bournemouth's Josh King who would likely relish the opportunity to return to the Premier League following Bournemouth's relegation from the top flight in July.

After Brands and Ancelotti moved to overhaul the midfield, it remains to be seen whether there is either budget and the will to address what is glaringly the weakest link in the team and that's in goal. Jordan Pickford's latest blunder ultimately wasn't punished as Everton went on to beat Brighton comfortably 4-2 after the England international had gifted Neil Maupay an equaliser but his form is a concern.

Reports in Italy say that Everton have expressed interest in Roma back-up goalkeeper, Pau Lopez, who had a spell with Tottenham earlier in his career.

In terms of further outgoings, there has been talk of the club coming to an arrangement with Sandro Ramirez to terminate his contract before it expires next summer. Eibar, Elche and Huesca in his home country of Spain have all be credited with interest in his services after Real Valladolid declined to take up the option of making his loan move there permanent.

Speculation around Theo Walcott's future has seen his name crop up in connection with Newcastle United and his former club, Southampton, while Yannick Bolasie, already informed by Ancelotti that he isn't part of the plans for this season, has been linked with potential moves to Greece or Turkey.

Muhamed Besic is also available but transfer talk regarding the Bosnian has been thin on the ground apart from a discredited claim made last week on social media that he was set to undergo a medical at Rangers.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads