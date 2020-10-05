Seasons2020-21Everton News

Transfer Deadline Day

Lyndon Lloyd Monday, 5 October, 2020 63comments  |  Jump to last

Ben Godfrey's move from Norwich is expected to be confirmed today

Though the bulk of their business was done prior to the start of the season, Everton do still have some matters to attend to before this evening's transfer deadline.

Ben Godfrey's £25m move from Norwich City is expected to be confirmed today after he successfully came through a medical on Saturday. Though Carlo Ancelotti wouldn't be drawn on the signing after the win over Brighton, the 22-year-old defender was photographed leaving Goodison Park, suggesting that everything had been agreed.

Moise Kean's departure for Paris Saint-Germain yesterday means that Marcel Brands has a potential vacancy in the forward line to fill as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison are the only two remaining senior squad members capable of playing up front and the Brazilian is currently nursing an injury.

However, the Liverpool Echo are reporting that it is their understanding that Everton are not actively looking to reinforce at centre-forward despite losing Kean for the season.

Arkadiusz Milik and Fernando Llorente, both of whom played under Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli, had been linked, although there have been suggestions that the Italian is lukewarm on the idea of reuniting with the Pole who is in the final nine months of his contract at the Serie A club. At 35, Llorente, meanwhile, would merely be stop-gap signing to cover this season.

There have also been reports claiming interest from Everton in Bournemouth's Josh King who would likely relish the opportunity to return to the Premier League following Bournemouth's relegation from the top flight in July.

After Brands and Ancelotti moved to overhaul the midfield, it remains to be seen whether there is either budget and the will to address what is glaringly the weakest link in the team and that's in goal. Jordan Pickford's latest blunder ultimately wasn't punished as Everton went on to beat Brighton comfortably 4-2 after the England international had gifted Neil Maupay an equaliser but his form is a concern.

Reports in Italy say that Everton have expressed interest in Roma back-up goalkeeper, Pau Lopez, who had a spell with Tottenham earlier in his career.

In terms of further outgoings, there has been talk of the club coming to an arrangement with Sandro Ramirez to terminate his contract before it expires next summer. Eibar, Elche and Huesca in his home country of Spain have all be credited with interest in his services after Real Valladolid declined to take up the option of making his loan move there permanent.

Speculation around Theo Walcott's future has seen his name crop up in connection with Newcastle United and his former club, Southampton, while Yannick Bolasie, already informed by Ancelotti that he isn't part of the plans for this season, has been linked with potential moves to Greece or Turkey.

Muhamed Besic is also available but transfer talk regarding the Bosnian has been thin on the ground apart from a discredited claim made last week on social media that he was set to undergo a medical at Rangers.

 

Reader Comments (63)

Paul Kernot
1 Posted 05/10/2020 at 05:48:04
Come on Carlo. Just a bit more magic. I know we can't really expect anything more than you've already done in this window but with Kean leaving and Pickford looking more like Coco the clown every week. Well, you know the rest.
Jamal Paktongko
2 Posted 05/10/2020 at 05:50:30
I think we can still use Besic as cover for CB. All he needs is game time and he will be at his level best.

And I am not worried about Allan getting injured anymore cause we have Davies.

What we really need now is a cover for Calvert-Lewin. Big mistake for us not to get Lookman back. The commentators were saying Fulham grabbed the initiative when Lookman came on.

We spent £25 mil on a talent that is inferior to Lookman when Lookman was already in our arsenal for free.

Also, how about getting Deulofeu back as cover?

Paul Hewitt
3 Posted 05/10/2020 at 06:22:14
Godfrey and a striker on loan. That's all I can see happening.
Paul Smith
4 Posted 05/10/2020 at 06:27:53
Echo reporting we are not looking to sign a striker today. Richarlison can play through the middle and Cenk Tosun is almost back in contention. Even mentioning Walcott as a possibility if he stays.
Brian Murray
5 Posted 05/10/2020 at 06:50:21
The next few hours will define our season and it will all be unravelled without a top or even adequate goalie. It would be a travesty.
Tony Hill
6 Posted 05/10/2020 at 06:56:55
Paul @4, that would be a heck of a risk. I actually quite like Tosun but could he fit in to Carlo’s way?
Paul Smith
7 Posted 05/10/2020 at 07:05:13
I agree Tony seems a bit careless to me.
Andrew Ellams
8 Posted 05/10/2020 at 07:08:44
I actually think Tosun's style would fit well into the current formation as direct backup for Calvert-Lewin. He's definitely a penalty box striker.

Unfortunately I don't think he's got the quality we need.

Stephen Campbell
9 Posted 05/10/2020 at 07:15:13
Someone experienced like Troy Deeney from Watford would be great cover up front.
Tim Constable
10 Posted 05/10/2020 at 07:34:28
Jamal, I always liked Lookman and wanted him to be a success, but he has gone now and I'm not sure a return would good for him. I think he was always going to return to a London club.

Deulofeu is injured until November, he struggled to see out 90 minutes before his injury. It would be a risk taking him back now.

Andrew Ellams
11 Posted 05/10/2020 at 07:45:09
Jamal, who is the talent inferior to Lookman that cost £25million?

Lookman is another show pony who's not as good as he thinks he is. Football is full of them these days.

Kevin Prytherch
12 Posted 05/10/2020 at 07:46:58
Tosun always looked lost when trying to chase back and play down the wings. The general consensus was that his main attribute was finishing. In the current Calvert-Lewin role, his main job is finishing. Tosun might be decent cover.

When is he back from injury?

Sam Hoare
13 Posted 05/10/2020 at 07:57:31
Tosun was a decent striker before his injury. Not someone to run the channels necessarily but a good finisher.

Having said I’d take Josh King happily. He’s quick strong and can play in any of the forward three positions. He gets goals too.

I expect it will be just Godfrey in today.

Steve Ferns
14 Posted 05/10/2020 at 08:01:22
King would only cost £10m. Surely we can find that?
Derek Knox
15 Posted 05/10/2020 at 08:10:21
I just wonder that if events, not only over the week-end, and our undefeated start will have any influence over decisions. They always say it's better to reinforce when you are in a strong position.

Have been reading that we may be interested in a Goalkeeper, possibly initially a loan deal, Pau Lopez. Also Milik and Llorente, who we are being constantly linked with recently.

Still harbour remote hopes that Romero and Lozano, could surprisingly appear before the Window closes. Still it will be exciting over the next few hours to see what does actually happen.

Neil Bowman
16 Posted 05/10/2020 at 08:10:25
Carlo said in the pre BHA presser that there might be a few surprises and I've heard Lorente and Lozano being linked so you never know...

Re Championship players, doesn't the internal market close on 16th? Maybe King et al later on as back up if one of the above doesn't come off today.

Andrew Ellams
17 Posted 05/10/2020 at 08:18:42
Yesterday Napoli were unable to play their game with Juve because the whole squad was locked down. It's going to be tough to do any deals with them today.
Ernie Baywood
18 Posted 05/10/2020 at 08:22:40
I would have thought there's a striker at either end of the age spectrum. ie a young fill in who can start to develop, or a veteran.

The alternative is to look for another winger / striker type who can either fill in or allow Richarlison to fill in.

I don't think we can expect Dom to carry the load all season on his own. Nor James and Richarlison for that matter. Iwobi and Bernard can fill in, and Gordon should get some minutes, but I stillthink we're one light in the attacking areas.

Honestly, whatever happens I can't complain about this window. But we always want a bit more right?!

Derek Knox
19 Posted 05/10/2020 at 08:23:21
Neil, there is some exception this time around between the Premiership and the Championship till the 16th as you mention but not sure if it is two-way. Would appreciate some clarity from those who know more about what the Rule is.
Robert Tressell
20 Posted 05/10/2020 at 08:29:03
Godfrey plus some loan cover up front would be great. Without the cover we are light. I wonder if they see Simms getting into his stride at U23s level and being raw but ready if called upon. He's clearly an excellent finisher and a big unit.

Tosun isn't a bad player, he's just limited. If faster, more mobile players are delivering the ball into dangerous areas then he will score goals.

As for Walcott, he doesn't look interested anymore. Can't imagine he's the answer (unless the question is who is our next departure?)

Neil Bowman
21 Posted 05/10/2020 at 08:33:49
Derek@19

From BBC...

The window officially closes at 23:00 BST on Monday, 5 October - though a domestic-only window will continue to run until 17:00 BST on 16 October.

Peter Bourke
22 Posted 05/10/2020 at 08:36:48
Jamal, the likes of Lookman and Delafou are simply know where near good enough for this New Everton squad. Everton under Ancelotti are way too ambitious to be going back to hot and cold performers like those 2. This is a new era and Evertonians have to get used to thinking Big!!
Neil Cremin
23 Posted 05/10/2020 at 08:38:06
I agree about Tosun, Didnt look impressive in the role he was asked to play but neither did DCL although he is more mobile. I think Tosun would be a trade of like for like in the current formation.
Still need competition in goal as I fear in tight games we are in serious risk of dropping points.
Martin Berry
24 Posted 05/10/2020 at 08:43:46
Remember what Carlo said to DCL, I want you in the box to receive the ball not chasing down the wings. This philosophy applied to Tosun could be very interesting as his lack of pace often gets mentioned. I think he could score a lot of goals for us as a poacher.
Another striker like Josh King would be welcomed along with Peresic on loan thanks
Fran Mitchell
25 Posted 05/10/2020 at 08:59:26
We can still sign from the Championship up until the derby, so not too concerned about today.

The likes of Walcott and Sandro should leave today. The others will probably drop into the championship.

In terms.of backup striker. If Ancelotti is content with Iwobi, Gordon, and Bernard as back up for Richarlison, then Richarlison can act as back up to DCL.

Rob Halligan
26 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:02:11
Ben Godfrey signs five year deal!!
Martin Reppion
27 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:06:06
We really need to concentrate on shipping out what we don't need and finding a back up striker.

I honestly think that getting rid is the hardest part.
Walcott and Bolasie have already accepted that they are retired and are just ekeing out the pension.

Only Besic needs to go somewhere for the sake of a career.
Sandro? Nuff said.

Rob Halligan
28 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:06:07
Southampton want Walcott.
Chris Locke
29 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:06:52
Today could be a great day for Everton. Irrespective of who we bring in yesterday's results coupled with plenty of teams having little or no points will hopefully cause more panic.

We have the chance to sell our panic buys and deadwood to the desperate.

However the rest of the season goes this, is the most I have enjoyed watching Everton and the Premier League for many a season.

Roll on the 17th!!!!
COYB

Brian Williams
30 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:08:41
Derek #19

We can buy from, or sell to, Championship clubs after today's window (wait for it)... slams shut!

Craig Walker
31 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:10:54
Would love us to get Josh King and an experienced, reliable goalkeeper: Pickford is shakier than an Argos wardrobe.

The main thing is to get rid of the deadwood. If we could get rid of Besic, Bolasie, Walcott and Sandro, that would be massive progress in just one transfer window.

I'm not getting carried away, yet but the excitement comes from what Carlo could do with two or three transfer windows and a bit or momentum. When players see the likes of James and the new stadium plans with Ancelotti at the helm, they'll want to come to Goodison. It's a far cry from us being excited because we've bought some big 6 cast-offs or over-the-hill has-beens.

Exciting times.

Paul Griffiths
32 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:13:42
The squad is still very thin to challenge for Europe or hopefully even better. I'm hoping to see some goings and a coming or two today.
Benjamin Dyke
33 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:16:13
It would be good to see Besic, Bolasie and Sandro off the books today but I don't think it's going to be easy. I'd still like us to get Zaha as he can add a bit of magic when he's at his best. It would be good to get a striker in, someone experienced but again maybe like others have said Tosun is an adequate deputy in the new way we play. If Walcott leaves on loan who is James deputy? Iwobi?
Jon O’Dell
34 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:18:57
Can't help but think Carlo has another surprise up his sleeve.

Godfrey I think will be a great signing and provides some versatility as can also play in central midfield. Can see him being a good backup to Allan or Doucoure.

Pickford is my only concern and needs decent competition.

Before the season started by concern was the left-back position but Nkounkou looks class!

We still need a striker though. Zaha, King (or maybe hijack the Cavanni to Man Utd deal?)

Derek Knox
35 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:20:21
Thanks Brian @29, I thought I had read somewhere that players could go from the Premier League to the Championship, but not the other way!
Jon O’Dell
36 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:22:31
Just offer Bolaise, Walcott, Tosun and a wad of cash to Woy at Crystal Palace in exchange for Zaha.
Michael Barrett
37 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:24:07
A top keeper is one of the most important positions in a team.

Over to you, Mr Brands...

Eddie Dunn
38 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:25:35
Josh King has pace, great tricks and is versatile and would be able to work on the wing or through the middle. I've always liked him and if it is only £10 m (as Steve Ferns mentions) then it's a no-brainer.

As for Cenk, once he is match-fit then the coaches will have a good look at him, but that won't be much before Christmas.

Simon Smith
39 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:30:14
Walcott to Southampton on loan is being talked about.
Christian Konttorp
40 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:31:58
As a Norwegian, I could gladly see Joshua King in blue! Even I would prefer Haaland. 😉
Derek Knox
41 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:33:27
Rob @26&27, bet you shed a few tears yesterday as those goals were going in at Villa Park!

Tears of joy and laughter, you weren't the only one mate. :-)

Pete Williams
42 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:43:34
Eddie #39, Tosun has an ACL which can be tricky and, as with Gbamin, something else usually goes twang when they start proper training again.

I hope we get a keeper and a forward in. This Lopez sounds OK and Llornte has been mentioned a lot. If we don't get anyone, we'll be light in two important areas. Fingers crossed!

Rob Halligan
43 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:47:46
Derek, I don't think I've cheered for 20 goals in one weekend!! Our 4, West Ham's 3, Spurs' 6 and Villa's 7!! Unbelievable weekend.

By the way, how you feeling mate?

Justin Doone
44 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:48:06
We have a GODfrey at the back and bringing in an experienced King to help attack would make sense.

He's a Richarlison type player. Good energy, pace, team work, strong, creates and scores goals. Proven in the Premier League and can play all across the forward positions.

Perfect back up / replacement to cover injuries, rotate the forwards, provide competition to keep everyone on their toes.

Far better and more reliable than Kean, Walcott or Bernard who have all failed in the winger / forward roles.

Ajay Gopal
45 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:52:41
I have a sneaky feeling that Everton will do a swap deal with Palace - Zaha for Bolasie plus £20 million. You heard it here first!
Sam Hoare
46 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:01:29
Rodriguez, Allan, Doucore and Godfrey for around £60m. The same as Bolasie, Williams and Klaassen combined cost!

It's already been a fantastic window I think. A sensible loan or £10m for King would top it off but I suspect we may be done for the day.

Tony Everan
47 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:01:32
I think we will get a forward in as has been said , Carlo has alluded to there being a surprise in store. This possibly means he has done some groundwork with a forward he knows or he has worked with.

Napoli will want to sell Milik rather than him going on a free so that’s possible.

Llorente would only be a stop gap for a year, for back up and sub. 35 but he has some quality and scores. Probably the most likely to sign him for a year then maybe Milik on a free, pre contract signed in Jan. Would be cheeky business.

Josh King would surely jump at the chance, great to have that pace as an option for us starting or from the bench.

Lozano I think would love to come here too, so you can’t rule out a loan with an option to buy next summer.

Walcott Bolaise and Tosun to Palace as makeweight for Zaha. Can’t see Palace going for it though and we won’t want to be spending too big. What about a loan for Zaha for a year with an obligation to buy? With one or two of our lads going the other way on similar arrangements.

Should be an exciting deadline day. It’s fantastic we are in a strong position for a change and players will see Everton as a great move.

Derek Knox
48 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:02:01
Hi Rob, Thanks I am back home now mate, but still don't feel right yet, I had to get out of there on a personal level to preserve what little sanity I may have left, and they needed the beds.

The Nurses were brilliant but the Doctors didn't seem to be singing from the same hymn sheets, and definitely NOT liaising with each other.

George McKane
49 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:04:24
I love all things Everton - - I love TW and the diversity of opinions - - talking of diversity - - there are some words that creep into our posts that in my opinion we should stop - - now - - why do some people use the word rape/rapist in football comments - - very poor use of word - - and can we desist with the Woy crap - - I abhor skitting.

Let's just have "posso" comments on such times as these for Blues.

Dave Abrahams
51 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:06:32
We still need two or three players in, I’m hoping Lössl goes out, even on loan, so an experienced goalkeeper comes in, Walcott, Besic, Bolasie out along with three or four U23 players out, permanently or on loan, I hope it is a very busy day for Marcel.
Rob Dolby
52 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:08:29
Something doesn't add up with the Kean deal to PSG. He can't get in our team how is he going to displace Neymar and Mbappe to get first team minutes at PSG. Is it some kind of ffp dodge?

Is Simms ready to step into the first team squad? If not we need to bring someone in to help up top.

Shane Corcoran
54 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:18:04
Good Man George. While not offensive, manure, spuds, chelski and all that shite seems a little schoolyardy for me.
Geoff Trenner
55 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:21:20
Rob, perhaps Neymar or Mbappe are coming to Everton!
Brent Stephens
56 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:23:12
Yes, George #49.
Derek Knox
57 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:27:23
Hi George @49, you reminded me there of my being somewhat worried in Hospital, I remember getting wheeled past a door with a nameplate on it, Psycho the rapist! :-)
Ajay Gopal
58 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:27:33
Koeman owes us big time, how about getting his help to hijack Man United's move for Dembele? Now, that would be a real coup. I don't see any of our competitors helping our cause by selling or loaning out players to us. That is why talk of Sergio Romero coming in on loan is fanciful, IMO. I think that is what happened with Tomori - Lampard sees us a direct competitor, and decided he would not loan him to us. So, Brands, having learnt lessons from the Zouma fiasco last summer acted decisively and brought in Godfrey. If we don't sign anybody else, I would still be very happy with the business. We all want more - a cover for striker, a right sided midfielder, a RB backup, a GK to provide competition to Pickford, but we got to remember - Rome was not built in a day. It will take 2-3 more transfer windows to whittle down the squad. As Jose Mourinho says, he is happy to work with a squad of 22-23 outfield players. Right now, I believe we are at 31-32, way too high for our own good. Plus, we are not playing in Europe this season. I predict a lot of exits happening in the next 2 weeks to Championship/League 1 teams - players like Beni, Onyango, Adeniran, Pennington, Connolly, perhaps Simms as well, and a couple of others.
Jim Bennings
59 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:27:37
I can't see Josh King coming to play second fiddle to be honest even though I would love him here.

Llorente for the season seems to be more logical, 35 but experience crucial and would offer some quality off the bench.

Most likely we will see the Roma keeper on loan to challenge the juggler in goal and maybe a year away for Walcott at Southampton.

Let's wait and see.

David Ellis
60 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:28:36
I think we need cover for DCL. Obviously Richarlison can play there but then we lose him from his best position. If both DCL and Richarlison were injured we'd be in big trouble. Tosun would be OK as back up but he's out for a few months. I don't know about Simms but no one seems to be pushing any of the youngsters as being ready in that No.9 position.

An old-timer for a one year deal would be fine as cover up front. Same in goal...a Pat Jennings like signing (in the '80s) would do the trick whilst we look for a long term solution to the Pickford conundrum.

Justin Doone
61 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:32:32
Zaha is a good player and has definitely become a more consistent player over the last 3 seasons.

But i'm uncomfortable going after a player that would demand a big fee, big wages and has many question marks over his attitude, maturity and work rate for the good of a team.

I would prefer King who has proven to be a team player but appears to have a better attitude and decision making using his ability and skills on the ball at the right time.

There are other players out there of course. Olly Watkins has proven good young players from the championship can adapt quickly to the premier league. He reminds me of DCL only a better dribbler of the ball.

Stephen Vincent
63 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:37:56
Jim#59, you make Pickford sound like a Batman villain "The Juggler".

Agree that Josh King is unlikely but would make more sense than Llorente who is just a slower, older version of DCL. King would at least give us a change of style off the bench.

Ray Roche
64 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:38:02
David @60

I don’t think Jennings ever played for us. Wasn’t he just cover, if needed, for the Cup game?

Dave McDowell
65 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:38:27
Ajay, unfortunately Bolasie plus 20 mil would only get us Zaha’s left leg.

I’m expecting/hoping/praying for FWD, GK & RW.

Maybe Llorente on a 12 month deal with 1 year option as Carlo thinks he could do a job. He has Prem experience, just his age is the issue but as back up/impact forward he might be a short term solution.

Romero on loan has been muted for sometime.

RW - I’m hoping this is the deadline day joyful surprise.

James Marshall
66 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:45:51
I still have a sneaking suspicion we'll be in for Milik before the day is out - reports now saying it's either us or Fiorentina

