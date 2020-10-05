Seasons2020-21Everton News
Transfer Deadline Day
Ben Godfrey's move from Norwich is expected to be confirmed today
Though the bulk of their business was done prior to the start of the season, Everton do still have some matters to attend to before this evening's transfer deadline.
Ben Godfrey's £25m move from Norwich City is expected to be confirmed today after he successfully came through a medical on Saturday. Though Carlo Ancelotti wouldn't be drawn on the signing after the win over Brighton, the 22-year-old defender was photographed leaving Goodison Park, suggesting that everything had been agreed.
Moise Kean's departure for Paris Saint-Germain yesterday means that Marcel Brands has a potential vacancy in the forward line to fill as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison are the only two remaining senior squad members capable of playing up front and the Brazilian is currently nursing an injury.
However, the Liverpool Echo are reporting that it is their understanding that Everton are not actively looking to reinforce at centre-forward despite losing Kean for the season.
Arkadiusz Milik and Fernando Llorente, both of whom played under Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli, had been linked, although there have been suggestions that the Italian is lukewarm on the idea of reuniting with the Pole who is in the final nine months of his contract at the Serie A club. At 35, Llorente, meanwhile, would merely be stop-gap signing to cover this season.
There have also been reports claiming interest from Everton in Bournemouth's Josh King who would likely relish the opportunity to return to the Premier League following Bournemouth's relegation from the top flight in July.
After Brands and Ancelotti moved to overhaul the midfield, it remains to be seen whether there is either budget and the will to address what is glaringly the weakest link in the team and that's in goal. Jordan Pickford's latest blunder ultimately wasn't punished as Everton went on to beat Brighton comfortably 4-2 after the England international had gifted Neil Maupay an equaliser but his form is a concern.
Reports in Italy say that Everton have expressed interest in Roma back-up goalkeeper, Pau Lopez, who had a spell with Tottenham earlier in his career.
In terms of further outgoings, there has been talk of the club coming to an arrangement with Sandro Ramirez to terminate his contract before it expires next summer. Eibar, Elche and Huesca in his home country of Spain have all be credited with interest in his services after Real Valladolid declined to take up the option of making his loan move there permanent.
Speculation around Theo Walcott's future has seen his name crop up in connection with Newcastle United and his former club, Southampton, while Yannick Bolasie, already informed by Ancelotti that he isn't part of the plans for this season, has been linked with potential moves to Greece or Turkey.
Muhamed Besic is also available but transfer talk regarding the Bosnian has been thin on the ground apart from a discredited claim made last week on social media that he was set to undergo a medical at Rangers.
And I am not worried about Allan getting injured anymore cause we have Davies.
What we really need now is a cover for Calvert-Lewin. Big mistake for us not to get Lookman back. The commentators were saying Fulham grabbed the initiative when Lookman came on.
We spent £25 mil on a talent that is inferior to Lookman when Lookman was already in our arsenal for free.
Also, how about getting Deulofeu back as cover?
Unfortunately I don't think he's got the quality we need.
Deulofeu is injured until November, he struggled to see out 90 minutes before his injury. It would be a risk taking him back now.
Lookman is another show pony who's not as good as he thinks he is. Football is full of them these days.
When is he back from injury?
Having said I’d take Josh King happily. He’s quick strong and can play in any of the forward three positions. He gets goals too.
I expect it will be just Godfrey in today.
Have been reading that we may be interested in a Goalkeeper, possibly initially a loan deal, Pau Lopez. Also Milik and Llorente, who we are being constantly linked with recently.
Still harbour remote hopes that Romero and Lozano, could surprisingly appear before the Window closes. Still it will be exciting over the next few hours to see what does actually happen.
Re Championship players, doesn't the internal market close on 16th? Maybe King et al later on as back up if one of the above doesn't come off today.
The alternative is to look for another winger / striker type who can either fill in or allow Richarlison to fill in.
I don't think we can expect Dom to carry the load all season on his own. Nor James and Richarlison for that matter. Iwobi and Bernard can fill in, and Gordon should get some minutes, but I stillthink we're one light in the attacking areas.
Honestly, whatever happens I can't complain about this window. But we always want a bit more right?!
Tosun isn't a bad player, he's just limited. If faster, more mobile players are delivering the ball into dangerous areas then he will score goals.
As for Walcott, he doesn't look interested anymore. Can't imagine he's the answer (unless the question is who is our next departure?)
From BBC...
The window officially closes at 23:00 BST on Monday, 5 October - though a domestic-only window will continue to run until 17:00 BST on 16 October.
Still need competition in goal as I fear in tight games we are in serious risk of dropping points.
24 Posted 05/10/2020 at 08:43:46
Another striker like Josh King would be welcomed along with Peresic on loan thanks
The likes of Walcott and Sandro should leave today. The others will probably drop into the championship.
In terms.of backup striker. If Ancelotti is content with Iwobi, Gordon, and Bernard as back up for Richarlison, then Richarlison can act as back up to DCL.
27 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:06:06
I honestly think that getting rid is the hardest part.
Walcott and Bolasie have already accepted that they are retired and are just ekeing out the pension.
Only Besic needs to go somewhere for the sake of a career.
Sandro? Nuff said.
We have the chance to sell our panic buys and deadwood to the desperate.
However the rest of the season goes this, is the most I have enjoyed watching Everton and the Premier League for many a season.
Roll on the 17th!!!!
COYB
We can buy from, or sell to, Championship clubs after today's window (wait for it)... slams shut!
The main thing is to get rid of the deadwood. If we could get rid of Besic, Bolasie, Walcott and Sandro, that would be massive progress in just one transfer window.
I'm not getting carried away, yet but the excitement comes from what Carlo could do with two or three transfer windows and a bit or momentum. When players see the likes of James and the new stadium plans with Ancelotti at the helm, they'll want to come to Goodison. It's a far cry from us being excited because we've bought some big 6 cast-offs or over-the-hill has-beens.
Exciting times.
34 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:18:57
Godfrey I think will be a great signing and provides some versatility as can also play in central midfield. Can see him being a good backup to Allan or Doucoure.
Pickford is my only concern and needs decent competition.
Before the season started by concern was the left-back position but Nkounkou looks class!
We still need a striker though. Zaha, King (or maybe hijack the Cavanni to Man Utd deal?)
37 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:24:07
Over to you, Mr Brands...
As for Cenk, once he is match-fit then the coaches will have a good look at him, but that won't be much before Christmas.
40 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:31:58
41 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:33:27
Tears of joy and laughter, you weren't the only one mate. :-)
42 Posted 05/10/2020 at 09:43:34
I hope we get a keeper and a forward in. This Lopez sounds OK and Llornte has been mentioned a lot. If we don't get anyone, we'll be light in two important areas. Fingers crossed!
By the way, how you feeling mate?
He's a Richarlison type player. Good energy, pace, team work, strong, creates and scores goals. Proven in the Premier League and can play all across the forward positions.
Perfect back up / replacement to cover injuries, rotate the forwards, provide competition to keep everyone on their toes.
Far better and more reliable than Kean, Walcott or Bernard who have all failed in the winger / forward roles.
It's already been a fantastic window I think. A sensible loan or £10m for King would top it off but I suspect we may be done for the day.
Napoli will want to sell Milik rather than him going on a free so that’s possible.
Llorente would only be a stop gap for a year, for back up and sub. 35 but he has some quality and scores. Probably the most likely to sign him for a year then maybe Milik on a free, pre contract signed in Jan. Would be cheeky business.
Josh King would surely jump at the chance, great to have that pace as an option for us starting or from the bench.
Lozano I think would love to come here too, so you can’t rule out a loan with an option to buy next summer.
Walcott Bolaise and Tosun to Palace as makeweight for Zaha. Can’t see Palace going for it though and we won’t want to be spending too big. What about a loan for Zaha for a year with an obligation to buy? With one or two of our lads going the other way on similar arrangements.
Should be an exciting deadline day. It’s fantastic we are in a strong position for a change and players will see Everton as a great move.
The Nurses were brilliant but the Doctors didn't seem to be singing from the same hymn sheets, and definitely NOT liaising with each other.
Let's just have "posso" comments on such times as these for Blues.
Is Simms ready to step into the first team squad? If not we need to bring someone in to help up top.
57 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:27:23
58 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:27:33
59 Posted 05/10/2020 at 10:27:37
Llorente for the season seems to be more logical, 35 but experience crucial and would offer some quality off the bench.
Most likely we will see the Roma keeper on loan to challenge the juggler in goal and maybe a year away for Walcott at Southampton.
Let's wait and see.
An old-timer for a one year deal would be fine as cover up front. Same in goal...a Pat Jennings like signing (in the '80s) would do the trick whilst we look for a long term solution to the Pickford conundrum.
But i'm uncomfortable going after a player that would demand a big fee, big wages and has many question marks over his attitude, maturity and work rate for the good of a team.
I would prefer King who has proven to be a team player but appears to have a better attitude and decision making using his ability and skills on the ball at the right time.
There are other players out there of course. Olly Watkins has proven good young players from the championship can adapt quickly to the premier league. He reminds me of DCL only a better dribbler of the ball.
Agree that Josh King is unlikely but would make more sense than Llorente who is just a slower, older version of DCL. King would at least give us a change of style off the bench.
I don’t think Jennings ever played for us. Wasn’t he just cover, if needed, for the Cup game?
I’m expecting/hoping/praying for FWD, GK & RW.
Maybe Llorente on a 12 month deal with 1 year option as Carlo thinks he could do a job. He has Prem experience, just his age is the issue but as back up/impact forward he might be a short term solution.
Romero on loan has been muted for sometime.
RW - I’m hoping this is the deadline day joyful surprise.
