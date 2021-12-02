Seasons2021-22Everton News
Benitez gets vote of confidence from Moshiri
The Toffees' owner and the Board of Directors came under fierce criticism from the club's fans after last night's derby mauling by Liverpool at Goodison Park and there have also been calls for Benitez to be fired after a miserable run of just two points from the last 24 available.
In a text exhange with TalkSport host Jim White, however, Moshiri blamed injuries for Everton's abysmal form.
"Football is about crisis one day and glory the following day," White says Moshiri told him. "Rafa is a good manager and underperformance is largely due to the injuries.
“Next two weeks, we will get to a full squad and, in the meantime, results will improve.
“Rafa needs time to have his mark on the squad. He will be supported to add depth to the squad. Managers need time.
“I have no doubt that we will have a strong second-half to the season.”
Everton have struggled in the absence of players like Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucouré, André Gomes, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina in recent weeks but all but two of those members of the team are now back fit.
Nevertheless, results — and, in particular, performances — have not improved and the club has plummeted from 4th to 14th in the table having lost six of its last seven fixtures to sit just five points above the relegation zone.
Matches between now and Christmas against much-improved Arsenal, title-chasing Chelsea and a Leicester side with designs on repeat qualification for Europe mean that the fixture schedule will test Benitez's capacity to reverse the team's fortunes to the limits with no guarantee that Calvert-Lewin in particular is ready to return to regular action.
The England international striker is working his way back from a serious thigh injury and has been in individualised training at Finch Farm as he attempts to build back his fitness.
Reader Comments (44)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 02/12/2021 at 14:13:01
3 Posted 02/12/2021 at 14:15:49
There's an old saying that to err is human and to blame it on something or somebody else is even more human.
4 Posted 02/12/2021 at 14:16:09
Starts off with - Kenwright stated: "One very famous football club said to me two or three days ago 'whenever we have a problem we say 'what would the Everton board do?' because they always get it right'" On recent evidence, "always" is rather a stretch and it is to be hoped this club did not gaze too longingly at Everton's board - for their own peace of mind if nothing else - because they have got precious little right for a very long time. In fact, this nameless organisation might have been best served doing the complete opposite given the recent dismal track record at Everton. Kenwright's message certainly seemed lost on those Everton supporters in mutinous mood at the end of a 4-1 home derby defeat by Liverpool as they made it clear they were wondering what the club's board were planning to do about the hot mess they find themselves in after spending almost half a billion pounds and sustaining huge losses. They were certainly not congratulating Kenwright and his colleagues on always getting it right. Everton supporters in the beating heart of their fanbase, the Gwladys Street End, unfurled a large banner criticising the board when Liverpool raced into an early 2-0 lead. It referred to the club's motto "Nothing But The Best Is Good Enough" and read: "We Demand Nil Satis Nisi Optimum. It's About Time Our Club Did Too". The real hostility and fury was reserved for the final whistle. There were loud chants of "sack the board" with Kenwright and director of football Marcel Brands particular targets for what might politely be described as "colourful" words from furious supporters gathered near the directors' box as they made their way out.
5 Posted 02/12/2021 at 14:17:31
He should already been gone after 6 defeats in 8 games.
6 Posted 02/12/2021 at 14:17:45
A mullering by Arsenal might well be the end of him. Everton, crisis club.
7 Posted 02/12/2021 at 14:18:59
1.Does he mean "Is it only the players? e.g. how about blaming Rafa?"
2.Does he mean "Is it only the players? How about the owner/Kenwright making a mess of the club?"
3.Does he mean "Is it only the players? yes, they suck and I do for signing them but what about Mosh/BK and DBB too?"
4.Does he mean "Is it only the players?" being sarcastic as he views "get out of our club" as a ludicrous demand?
5.Is his English poor and he didn't understand the question and offered an incoherent response?
8 Posted 02/12/2021 at 14:23:28
9 Posted 02/12/2021 at 14:28:25
Now if these people can get in with flares it makes you wonder what else could be smuggled into the ground. So I would hope that our club who have CCTV of whoever had those flares asks our neighbours who was occupying those seats and arrest them. Also ever since covid restrictions and away teams have got changed from the Park end we have never had a tunnel erected for them to walk through so why was one erected for them last night, it will be interesting to see if this is a permanent fixture while covid restrictions are in place.
10 Posted 02/12/2021 at 14:28:29
I can't think of a reputable and currently available manager who would consider joining our club at present! The only other serious contender when the job was up for grabs during the summer was Nuno and look what happened to him.
11 Posted 02/12/2021 at 15:00:14
12 Posted 02/12/2021 at 15:01:39
13 Posted 02/12/2021 at 15:04:25
Christopher - he’s never been in touch. He’s a big actor who hogs the limelight, cosying up to other big-wigs in the PL. He’s the ruination of Everton Football Club but he won’t be shamed because he has the hide of a large African herbivore.
14 Posted 02/12/2021 at 15:06:02
Denise (charity worker) as our CEO
Bill Kenwright just won't let go and lives in a dream world.
Marcel Brands - Don't know if anything is his doing, is he allowed to be DOF?
Farhad our owner who has no idea how to run a football club
Players stealing a living who are not good enough
Unsworth been at the club years and produced how many graduates for the first team?
Ex players given coaching roles although never coached
We are a sentimental club, the so called people's club, we keep players like Tom Davies because of this thinking (again Bill Kenwright)
It's rotten from top to bottom and for the first time last night I think the board really don't care.
Did anyone see Alex Iwobi laughing on the bench last night?
At least Alex Ferguson would put the boot up his arse if he saw it and get him out of the club.
But he will be here next year.
We should of started from scratch before appointing Rafa, decide which way you want to play football, let the DOF do his job and find a manager who fits the same bill.
Same with looking at players who will play that way, young and hungry.
All we are doing is papering over cracks constantly because no one knows what to do.
15 Posted 02/12/2021 at 15:09:17
It was clearly a leading question with (presumably) the expectant answer being that results and performances are down to the manager as much as the players. Hence why Brands shook his head and walked off when the bloke replied ‘the whole board’.
Brands is hardly going to be openly throwing shade Kenwrights way when the Toad of Toad Hall looking luvvie twat is trundling up the steps right behind him.
Now, he’s obviously correct, Benitez has got to take his share of the blame. You can’t pick up a paltry 2 points from 24, suffer the worst run of PL results in 22 years, the heaviest derby defeat at Goodison in 39 years, win one game since September, score one goal in the whole of November, persist with the solitary tactic of trying to counter-attack at speed with this fella up front leading the charge: Link, all while being paid £8m a year for the privilege and not have fingers pointed your fucking way. The fact that nobody wanted him in the first place, except the main man in Monaco, simply makes the whole situation worse.
Every manager given the gig since Brands came onboard has been Moshiri’s pick alone. Silva, who he was courting even before plumping for Allarydyce on the back of spotting his autobiography in the bargain bin at Blackwells, Ancelotti when he got stars in his boggly eyes and Benitez, after another ‘comprehensive managerial search’ concluded with… err…the unemployed bloke who lives down the lane (and literally nobody looking surprised when the shit ends up 3 bags full). That means they stay in situ until Farhad himself gets the shit put up him, panics and decides he better pull the plug fast before it’s too late.
Given his previous track record and the fact he’ll be looking to better the most ludicrous managerial appointment in the clubs history then I wouldn’t put it past Moshiri to name himself First Team Manager next. The absolute fanny.
He’s installed a Director of Football because ‘that’s what big clubs do’ but he immediately chops off the blokes dick by taking the biggest decision out of his hands…over and over again.
You can understand Brands feeling frustrated at the way things have played out and having to suffer (what he probably feels) is unwarranted stick, but you simply cannot feel much sympathy for the man because he was all too ready to take his sweetener seat on the board, sign a bumper new contract and sit there simply playing at being in charge, all the while knowing he’s packing nothing but a floppy rubber dildo down his dapper Dutch keks.
Either Moshiri has to take a step back, wind his fucking neck in and give the man he brought in to oversee football operations autonomy to actually perform that task, or he may as well bin him off ASAP along with Benitez because it’s a complete waste of time him carrying on blagging everybody with his current half-arsed, bit-part, bastardisation of the role.
16 Posted 02/12/2021 at 15:30:17
17 Posted 02/12/2021 at 15:30:33
Alan at 3, the much praised on this site David Moyes is also a relegation manager. I thought Mosh didn't give Silva enough time. The Wrong one was Koeman/Walsh.
18 Posted 02/12/2021 at 15:34:49
19 Posted 02/12/2021 at 15:56:08
Now I know football is very different but one of the things that stood out to me was the statement that you "need to create the conditions in which people can work effectively".
It seems to me that EFC is one of the worst examples of this with a shotgun effect of recruiting people and no particular plan. It just seems that Moshiri is making it up as he goes along based on what people like JIm White tell him added to which Kenwright thinks he runs the show and undermines every change that is proposed. Brands has done a Koeman and said I'll just plod along doing as little as possible and as for DBB she must be the only CEO who has no experience or knowledge of the game apart from being a supporter and a charity case.
Pressure and expectation put a real burden on people and only the mentally strong with real self belief can perform to their potential added to which unity of purpose is a necessity throughout the club.
Now how can you have unity of purpose when you have different thinking and 5 totally different managers in 4 years.
First and foremost the board have to come out and say this is the plan and we are all behind the team and the manager in achieving this and any board member who disagrees needs to resign. We need a strong football based CEO not just a yes woman to make the club seem nice.
This plan needs to incorporate recruitment and training and development with clear measurable objectives.
We then need to restructure the training, fitness and coaching functions something Brands should have done already if he had any clue and balls.
20 Posted 02/12/2021 at 16:01:22
Benitez inherited a mix & match squad assembled by about 4 different managers, which in my view, is why the play is always so disjointed as well.
Why the hell we ever bought players like Iwobi or James Rodriguez is utterly beyond me, and both just two examples of major recruitment errors.
Benitez has bought Gray and Townsend - both have done OK, especially for the little money they cost - Everton's problem isn't Benitez, it's mismanagement from the top level that's costing us both money and points on a matchday.
All this chopping & changing managers every time things get tough is exactly what not to do, and exactly how not to run a football club. You need continuity and cohesion for it work, and those are exactly our issues which lay firmly at the feet of the board.
21 Posted 02/12/2021 at 16:05:36
If Moshiri thinks this is just down to a couple of injuries then he's more deluded than we think.
22 Posted 02/12/2021 at 16:11:03
23 Posted 02/12/2021 at 16:11:45
Of course, injuries to key players weaken a team - no insight from Moshiri, there - more so when the squad is threadbare because there was no support in the summer and the choices made were squad players - though I accept Gray is a really exciting player in the Everton mould.
It is an impossible situation of Moshiri's making. Benitez was so obviously the wrong choice from a poor field - yesterday's man and the wrong history. We all knew that and worried that a serious crisis could easily emerge but we're there anyway. Sacking him will quite possibly lead to a weaker field again. Lampard is the only high profile manger I can think of who is looking for work, and his record is pretty poor, or more likely Ferguson as an interim. We may yet be stuck with the Spanish devil we know but we also know who to blame for the whole sorry mess.
24 Posted 02/12/2021 at 16:15:37
I think your right there, its the board that worries me as said in previous post. You could get Klopp, Pep and we would still be watching the same rubbish.
It's down to the board being incompetent, poor recruitment etc...
Rafa has been dealt a bad hand in players he has and to be honest we have had injuries to our 4 or 5 best players. Then you have FFP
So I'm willing to see what January brings as in players and summer recruitment then I'll judge Rafa next season.
But Farhad has got to sort the board out, let DOF do his job.
25 Posted 02/12/2021 at 16:21:26
26 Posted 02/12/2021 at 16:23:47
27 Posted 02/12/2021 at 16:25:28
I certainly don't go along with this idea that there is nobody to replace the current manager although a lack of transfer funds might discourage the most well known and that may be the case for a couple of seasons to come unless the loan market is milked but it is possible the wage bill might be a big part of the problem.
Whatever is done, it needs doing in fairly quick time or it will be at leisure in a lower division.
28 Posted 02/12/2021 at 16:28:48
Benitez deserves a (reserved) pass because he inherited a mess not of his own making. The issue remains with the academy the Under 23s lost 3-1 to Peterborough United (my closest club) yet nothing was put on the club website etc. You cannot sweep these failures under the carpet. NISO etc... let's get it out there.
29 Posted 02/12/2021 at 16:32:45
30 Posted 02/12/2021 at 16:40:11
He is also imagining that throwing more money at the squad in the future will be the answer, where that money will come from can only be from selling the better players in the squad, unless he has some multi-million-pound commercial deal to announce by the end of this year.
The man is a fool and we all know that a fool and his money are easily parted, but, Benitez has recently stated that Moshiri is a clever guy.
31 Posted 02/12/2021 at 16:40:48
32 Posted 02/12/2021 at 16:43:46
James #20, your opinion is popular with me too. "All this chopping & changing managers every time things get tough is exactly what not to do, and exactly how not to run a football club." Amen.
I was not in favor of hiring Benitez, and I certainly don't agree with all his decisions, but he had a mid-table-quality lineup performing above expectations when everybody was healthy, and I believe that whenever our best players are back up to speed, we'll be all right in the table. Which is not to say that the club itself will be all right without major changes. They are needed, and now, to move this club forward. But changing who walks the touchline would not fix what's broken.
33 Posted 02/12/2021 at 16:50:20
34 Posted 02/12/2021 at 16:51:30
It will be a rousing discussion for sure but let's not forget that Rafa doesn't need to go through anyone to speak with considerable credibility. Round 1 here.
35 Posted 02/12/2021 at 16:55:15
Like i'm sure many, I have no words.
I just want him out of Everton Football club, the embarrassment he brings to us fans. I've never clapped this twat once.
36 Posted 02/12/2021 at 16:56:45
37 Posted 02/12/2021 at 16:57:16
How wrong was I the fan clammed up and said nothing to Bill then a different fan hugged Bill.
38 Posted 02/12/2021 at 16:59:11
39 Posted 02/12/2021 at 16:59:35
40 Posted 02/12/2021 at 16:59:40
41 Posted 02/12/2021 at 17:02:45
42 Posted 02/12/2021 at 17:07:46
Jonathan Wilson in the Guardian wrote this today:
"Change the manager? It’s the familiar solution, but Benítez is already the sixth Everton manager in Farhad Moshiri’s six years as owner. Perhaps he is the right man, perhaps he isn’t, perhaps a former Liverpool manager should never take charge at Everton, but at some point it has to be accepted something more fundamental has gone wrong, that for all the money spent by Moshiri this is a club that remains marooned in mediocrity."
43 Posted 02/12/2021 at 17:15:36
44 Posted 02/12/2021 at 17:19:35
This is the best news that I have heard since he was appointed. The old footballing cliche, the vote of confidence usually preceded by the sack a week later!
Can't wait.
1 Posted 02/12/2021 at 14:10:20
Arsenal and Palace will give a much better idea of whether he can turn us around- RS would have caned most teams on last nights form.