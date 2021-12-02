Benitez gets vote of confidence from Moshiri

The Toffees' owner and the Board of Directors came under fierce criticism from the club's fans after last night's derby mauling by Liverpool at Goodison Park and there have also been calls for Benitez to be fired after a miserable run of just two points from the last 24 available.

In a text exhange with TalkSport host Jim White, however, Moshiri blamed injuries for Everton's abysmal form.

"Football is about crisis one day and glory the following day," White says Moshiri told him. "Rafa is a good manager and underperformance is largely due to the injuries.

“Next two weeks, we will get to a full squad and, in the meantime, results will improve.

“Rafa needs time to have his mark on the squad. He will be supported to add depth to the squad. Managers need time.

“I have no doubt that we will have a strong second-half to the season.”

Everton have struggled in the absence of players like Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucouré, André Gomes, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina in recent weeks but all but two of those members of the team are now back fit.

Nevertheless, results — and, in particular, performances — have not improved and the club has plummeted from 4th to 14th in the table having lost six of its last seven fixtures to sit just five points above the relegation zone.

Matches between now and Christmas against much-improved Arsenal, title-chasing Chelsea and a Leicester side with designs on repeat qualification for Europe mean that the fixture schedule will test Benitez's capacity to reverse the team's fortunes to the limits with no guarantee that Calvert-Lewin in particular is ready to return to regular action.

The England international striker is working his way back from a serious thigh injury and has been in individualised training at Finch Farm as he attempts to build back his fitness.

