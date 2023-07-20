🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: ‘We Don't Need Excitement’

20/07/2023



Paul, Lyndon, Andy and Adam look ahead to a first full season under Sean Dyche, mull over the possible feel-good sequel to the Arnaut Danjuma movie, express their hopes that everything comes right for Dele at Everton, and chat about some of the other players being linked with Goodison Park..

You can listen directly via the Acast player above or take us with you on your smartphone by subscribing to the podcast through the usual big players like Apple iTunes, Spotify, etc or, if need be, you can add it to a third-party app using this RSS feed link

