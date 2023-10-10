10/10/2023



Andy, Adam and Lyndon bask in Everton's morale-boosting win over Bournemouth that arrived just in time with some tricky fixtures coming up.

They give kudos to a few key players from the 3-0 victory, discuss the choices in midfield and look ahead to the Anfield derby without complete dread.

