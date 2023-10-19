19/10/2023

Andy, Paul and Lyndon ask whether the history of the Anfield derby has made Evertonians completely numb in the lead-up to the game?

They discuss the "secret" independent commission into Everton's financial breaches, 777 Partners and the proposed takeover, and laud the excellent BBC Sounds pod series covering last season at Goodison Park.

Finally, the fellas pick one player they'd bring back from the Blues' Premier League past to play for Saturday against Liverpool.

