01/11/2023

Adam, Andy, Lyndon and Paul offer praise aplenty following Everton's win at West Ham, especially for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and a certain defender who is no longer the club's best-kept secret.

They also look ahead to the Carabao Cup tie against Burnley and then the Premier League clash with Brighton before picking their favourite change strips from down the years

→ Episodes

You can listen directly via the Acast player above or take us with you on your smartphone by subscribing to the podcast through the usual big players like Apple iTunes, Spotify, etc or, if need be, you can add it to a third-party app like Overcast using this RSS feed link

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb