05/01/2024

Andy, Paul and Lyndon jumped on to vent about the decision by Chris Kavanagh and Craig Pawson to send off Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the goalless Cup tie at Selhurst Park that, in the absence of a successful appeal, will deprive Everton of the striker for 3 games.

They touch on the performance as a whole and some individual performances but end up back where they started – venting about the ineptness of the officials and the ruin of the game by re-refereeing of games from Stockley Park.

