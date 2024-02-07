07/02/2024

Paul McParlan joins Lyndon and Andy on the 2nd Anniversary edition of the ToffeeWeb Podcast to discuss Everton's creditable 2-2 draw with Tottenham at Goodison Park and the reasons for the Blues' limited but ultimately adequate style of play.

They mull over the prospects of the likes of Dobbin, Chermiti and Patterson, the merits of Ben Godfrey at right-back and then assess the team's chances of getting anything from the Etihad Stadium against the Champions.

