22/02/2024

Adam McCulloch, Paul McParlan and Lyndon Lloyd, joined later by Paul Traill and then Andy Howard, review Everton's mind-numbing performance against Crystal Palace, the reasons for it and Sean Dyche's questionable selection decisions.

What has changed since the last time the Blues won in the Premier League and how much of it is to do with the burden of uncertainty created by the points deduction versus general fatigue?

They then look ahead to Brighton (A) and ponder whether almost the same group of players could come close to the scintillating display they put on at the Amex last season.

→ Episodes

You can listen directly via the Acast player above or take us with you on your smartphone by subscribing to the podcast through the usual big players like Apple iTunes, Spotify, etc or, if need be, you can add it to a third-party app like Overcast using this RSS feed link

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb