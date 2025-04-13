Column Everton not expected to make Broja's loan deal permanent A strong rumour doing the rounds now is that Everton will not be taking advantage of the £30M option to make Armando Broja's loan deal permanent. Rumour Mill 13 April 2025 7comments (last) Despite a rare leading role for Armando Broja in Everton's starting line-up against Nottingham Forest yesterday, it was perhaps significant that he had been replaced by Beto long before the team finally produced the match-winning goal in added time. On the field for little more than an hour, he didn't really get any clear chances to score but played his part in a number of attacking moves that just didn't come off for the Blues against the usually stingy Forest defence. And a strong rumour doing the rounds now is that Everton will not be taking advantage of the £30M option to make the loan permanent. With just 2 starts and 6 appearances from the bench, Broja has nothing to show in terms of goals and is probably overpriced for Everton at this point as the club looks for a sweeping rebuild in the summer. His injury record is possibly the biggest obstacle, with Everrton agreeing to take him on loan initially while he was injured and unavailable for weeks at the beginning of his loan, and then he was out for 12 weeks when he sustained ankle ligament damage back in January. Broja has been unable to replicate the form that earned rave reviews during a loan spell at Southampton in the 2021-22 season where his 6-foot-3-inch frame caused Premier League defenders all sorts of problems. The Slough-born striker is now unlikely to persuade Moyes and Everton recruitment team to reconsider their position with time and opportunities running out for him. . Reader Comments (7) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Steve Brown 1 Posted 13/04/2025 at 05:31:55 We have a buy option of £30M for Broja – should we exercise it? Danny O'Neill 2 Posted 13/04/2025 at 05:38:38 Steve, I'm not sure about £30M, but that's for the club to decide, not me.I believe he can play wide as well, so he could be a useful squad player. It just depends what the club want to do with whatever the transfer budget is. Paul Ferry 3 Posted 13/04/2025 at 05:51:50 No way Steve. Broja's performance today – it's 11:50 pm here – showed exactly why. His injury record is not worth gambling on. Danny, I don't think that we are in a position to splash £30M on a squad player. That said, I would not be surprised if his loan was renewed for another year. Danny O'Neill 4 Posted 13/04/2025 at 10:43:20 I know we haven't seen a lot of Broja, but he does look a decent player and has a nice touch.It doesn't strike me that he will be a prolific goalscorer. Can he play wide? I think he has done for Albania and he was certainly drifting wide on occasions yesterday. Robert Tressell 5 Posted 13/04/2025 at 11:31:05 With Broja starting yesterday, I get the impression that the club is taking a serious look at him. He's clearly got ability – more technical ability than Beto and Calvert-Lewin – but it would be a huge risk to sign him. Perhaps we'll take him on loan again next season and see if we can get him fit.I don't expect he'll ever be hugely prolific – but a more talented striker can link up better with the flanks and midfield, enabling a better brand of football. Clive Rogers 6 Posted 13/04/2025 at 12:06:25 Broja’s hold-up play was decent yesterday, but he doesn’t seem like a striker. He doesn’t threaten the goal at all. His goal scoring record is poor. He only scored 2 goals for Chelsea, 6 for Southampton, none for Fulham and none for us. Not all of this is down to injuries. Robert Tressell 7 Posted 13/04/2025 at 12:19:41 That's right, Clive. His best goal haul was as a teenager on loan in the Netherlands with Vitesse. I think he showed at Saints that he can score goals at this level but it's hard to know whether he can kick on from a 5 to 10 goal a season striker. I suspect he can if he can stay fit - but he's missed a lot of football so may need a bit of patience before he's found a good rhythm. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb