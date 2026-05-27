Michael Kenrick 28/05/2026 30comments  |  Jump to last

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Everton are set to receive a boost to revenue if former academy star Anthony Gordon's transfer to Barcelona goes through. The Cateloinian giants have agreed a near £70M transfer fee for the 25-year-old England international. 

BBC Sport previously reported the clubs were in advanced talks as they looked to agree a fee. These had been described as positive and it is claimed that a deal has now been struck worth in excess of €80M (£69.3M).

Gordon is expected to finalise the formalities of his move before he flies out with his England team-mates to the United States for a training camp before the World Cup.

Everton are thought to be in line for 15% of any extra profit on the initial £45M transfer they received from Newcastle Utd in 2023.

Would you credit it?

We are expected to believe the national rags and the hyperventilating 'it's a done deal!' merchants on social media who are currently having a collective meltdown over the news that Everton's former Academy graduate, the boy who swapped Kirkdale for the Bigg Market, is on the verge of completing this £69.3M (€80M) move to Barcelona.

Yes, that Barcelona. The same Barcelona that was, until approximately five minutes ago, entirely bankrupt and trying to pay its electricity bills in unsold Spotify premium vouchers.

And do these sums really add up?

According to reports, Joan Laporta has actually opened his mouth and confirmed the deal, while Anthony is allegedly flying out to Spain to pocket a cool £300,000 a week.

For those keeping score at home via the standard ToffeeWeb ledger of perpetual grievance, here is how the financial trajectory of Star Boy Gordon looks:

  • January 2023: After falling out with some fatuous fans, he pushes through a messy, unedifying exit from Goodison Park. Newcastle pay £45.6M. Bill Kenwright's ghost presumably sighs.

  • May 2026: After a season where he supposedly didn't even kick a ball after April due to a hip injury, Barcelona rock up with nearly £70M in a briefcase.

Let that sink in. A player whose primary attributes at Everton were running very fast in a straight line, looking incredibly pale, and falling over in the penalty box, is now apparently the chosen successor to inherit the turf once graced by Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho...

The Champions League Mirage

The justification for this astronomical fee is that he’s hit 10 goals in 12 Champions League games this season for Eddie Howe's lot. Fine. Credit where it's due; he found his shooting boots on the continent.

But let’s not pretend he’s been ripping up the Premier League, week-in & week-out. Newcastle didn't even manage to qualify for Europe next season, and yet Barca are treating him like the second coming of Johan Cruyff. 

Rumour has it Hansi Flick sees him as a versatile option who can play across the front line now that Robert Lewandowski is packing his bags. We see him as a lad who will get about three matches in La Liga before the notoriously fickle Nou Camp crowd realizes his first touch frequently goes further than his actual shots.

The Inevitable Bitter Pill

What does this mean for Evertonians? Mostly, another heavy sigh. If there really is a 15% a sell-on clause hidden in that original £45M deal, maybe Angus Kinnear can scrape together enough loose change to buy a squad player from the Championship who can actually control a football.

But watching a lad who threw a tantrum to leave L4 suddenly getting unveiled at the Camp Nou while we are still counting pennies and staring down the barrel of modern football's grim realities? It's enough to make you sick.

Expect the official announcement by the end of the week. This one has "Disastrous loan move back to West Ham in 18 months" written all over it.

 

Reader Comments (30)

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Tony Abrahams
1 Posted 27/05/2026 at 20:29:36
How much will Everton receive if Anthony Gordon goes to Barcelona for £70M?
James Newcombe
2 Posted 27/05/2026 at 20:53:18
Gordon to Barcelona. Wow!
Iain Johnston
3 Posted 27/05/2026 at 21:21:30
Well, at least we can recoup the lost Arteta money with the sell on fee for Gordon to Barca.

To be honest I can't really recall any soundbites from either FSG or their board members mentioning that their plan is to ensure we challenge for the top 6 (or is it 7...8??) Euro places. They simply bought out Moshiri & blanced the books to stop us going tits up and maybe they think that's enough?

I'm still hoping that Moyes will be gone when his 2.5 year contract runs out... or Iraola comes charging down Everton Brow like a Spanish Conquistador.
Tony Dunn
4 Posted 27/05/2026 at 21:41:49
Anybody know if we get any money out of the Barca/ Gordon deal?

I thought we had a clause...
Edward Rogers
5 Posted 27/05/2026 at 22:04:51
Tony,

We get 15% of anything over the £45M we got when he went to Newcastle, so the BBC are saying.
Laurie Hartley
6 Posted 27/05/2026 at 23:15:29
Tony,

The sell-on fee according to BBC is 15%, so £14M.
Don Alexander
7 Posted 27/05/2026 at 00:27:04
Tony, for clarity, our share of Gordon's sell-on fee (as reported) is of the same value as every one place in the final Premier League table.

Under Dismal Dave we took a mere two points from the eighteen available from our final games.

Those games cost Freidkin way more £millions than what the comparatively minimal kick-back from Gordon's transfer will make available to his development of Roma.

Sigh.
Jeff Spiers
8 Posted 28/05/2026 at 08:43:58
Anthony Gordon going to Barcelona!!

According to Sky Football.
Dan Nulty
9 Posted 28/05/2026 at 10:03:44
Laurie, it is 15% of the £24M profit Newcastle made on the deal. So £3.6M.

Might pay for a centre-forward's left toe.
James Marshall
10 Posted 28/05/2026 at 10:19:12
The most baffling aspect of this, aside from Barca thinking Gordon is up to the job (I don't rate him) is that they claim to be massively in debt, and unable to afford to buy Rashford -- yet here they are splashing out £69M on Gordon.

Barcelona's transfer dealings rarely make any sense.
Dave Abrahams
11 Posted 28/05/2026 at 10:37:10
James (10),

Yes, and giving him £300k a week in wages, takes some believing that unless they are selling Yamal for half a billion!
Paul Hewitt
12 Posted 28/05/2026 at 10:53:25
One of the most crazy transfers I've seen.

And proof football has lost the plot.
Les Callan
13 Posted 28/05/2026 at 11:01:47
Unbelievable.

Shades of Tommy Gravesen.
Steve Brown
14 Posted 28/05/2026 at 11:25:28
Have Barcelona actually watched him play this season?

He has been bang average.
Andrew Ellams
15 Posted 28/05/2026 at 12:09:22
The sale is about €80M (£70M) it seems, so a profit of £25M for Newcastle.

We get 15% of that profit so around £3.75M.
Sean Mitchell
16 Posted 28/05/2026 at 13:07:00
Can it be used towards the compensation to fuck Moyes off?
Mike Powell
17 Posted 28/05/2026 at 13:10:22
Gordon to Barca??? It's not April Fool's Day, is it?

Surely that can't be right, he must have a fantastic agent if they pull that off.
Christy Ring
18 Posted 28/05/2026 at 13:37:32
It was embarrassing watching all his diving for penalties this season at Newcastle, definitely not worth €80M.
Merle Urquart
19 Posted 28/05/2026 at 14:19:04
A strange affair all around... l liked Gordon when he was with us, l don't think he's worth this type of money.

Newcastle will be delighted too. It will be interesting to see if Barcelona will get the best out of him... interesting.
Michael Kenrick
20 Posted 28/05/2026 at 14:27:33
Well... both Rashford and Gordon are good enough to play for England at the World Cup, so what do we know?

Perhaps that our two outfield England players are good enough to play for Ireland... but don't seem to be interested?
Stu Darlington
21 Posted 28/05/2026 at 15:16:17
Barca are quibbling whether to pay £26M for Rashford and are prepared to stump up £70M for Gordon?

Makes no sense.

Just proves I know nothing about football!
Gaute Lie
22 Posted 28/05/2026 at 22:24:46
Is he really Barca good enough?

Good, yeah, but Barca forward.

Perhaps I havnet paid him good enough attention.
Mal van Schaick
23 Posted 28/05/2026 at 23:42:18
If we have had a sell on clause and make money from Gordon, so be it. Let’s utilise that money to buy two right full backs.
Paul Griffiths
24 Posted 28/05/2026 at 00:01:28
Mal (23): If we have had a sell on clause and make money from Gordon, so be it. Let’s utilise that money to buy two right full backs.

Erm???? Young Deggers from Walton Vale is available for £0.7 mill and we might be able to snatch a 40-something from somewhere.
Lester Yip
25 Posted 28/05/2026 at 00:52:35
Let's just celebrate that a player from our youth system do turn out well in big stages. Another one from us that wins trophies like Rooney, Stones etc. I hope he plays well in Spain.

And future potential youngsters can see it as a positive pathway. Hopefully, one day when we can challenge the top spots, we can retain them.
Tony Cunningham
26 Posted 29/05/2026 at 10:17:25
I don't agree that "It's enough to make you sick."

Getting nearly £50 mill for Gordon is a very good piece of business for us. We've sold other players for less and will have missed them far more.

I don't think he'll make it in Spain but if he does fair play and hopefully as Lester says it will help shine a light on our youth system. The more successes from our youth system then the more likely other good young players will join us.
Tony Abrahams
27 Posted 29/05/2026 at 10:34:08
Gordon, got sent to Preston, and never really took off, like say Harrison Armstrong, did at an earlier age. That’s fine, he was a young player, sometimes not doing good makes us a lot better because you see the levels and realise you have got to start doing more.

People slaughter Benitez, (if you would have told me I’d be on an Everton website, defending the fat Spanish waiter, ten years ago, I’d have told you to fuck off!) but when Gordon returned to Everton, after being allowed to go to Preston, by Ancellotti, he was very straight with the kid and told him he never had the stamina to last a game.

Gordon, then started getting stronger, and suddenly started doing a lot better.. He did very well for us under Lampard, but there was something I still didn’t quite like about him, (Just my own opinion) even though it was clear that he was improving.

I don’t watch a lot of football now so I can’t comment on Anthony’s progress, but in the game at Goodison, a couple of years ago, (his first game playing against Everton, at Goodison) it looked like he had improved massively and had become a real genuine talent.

On that performance I could easily see him becoming a success in Spain, because when he plays in between the lines, just off the centre forward, he his very clever at finding space.
Ian Bennett
28 Posted 29/05/2026 at 10:43:47
He was the best player at the U21s championship, and with that skill and pace, I always thought we sold him on the cheap.

He might dive a lot, but that pace is lethal & wins you football matches.
Les Callan
29 Posted 29/05/2026 at 10:55:23
He’s no Paul Gascoigne though is he ? I agree with you Dave, in that he seems to have improved since he went to Newcastle, but I still think it’s an odd transfer.
Nick Page
30 Posted 29/05/2026 at 11:12:39
Add fee to the Soucek fund

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